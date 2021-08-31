My son, Eli, is on the autism spectrum. He was diagnosed at 18 months, so we were fortunate we were able to get him therapy which has helped him become moderately functioning. He can do many things for himself, but he will never be able to live completely on his own.
One thing many people don’t realize about families who have special needs children like my son: we don’t automatically gain all the collective world’s knowledge about special needs children when we receive the diagnosis. It would certainly be nice, because then we’d know how to expertly handle situations we have never encountered before and thereby never have anything happen which might interrupt a few minutes of your busy day.
Unfortunately, there is no such manual.
This leads to many special needs parents having to deal with situations where they are subjected to disdainful looks, snide comments, outright insults, and worst of all, mocking and degrading of our children.
Let me provide an example.
My son Eli was 7, and my parents had traveled to Springfield from Pennsylvania to spend time with their grandchildren. Most of the time, their experience with Eli would be phone calls where he would say perhaps two or three words, so to have complete immersion with their grandchild was a highlight of their lives.
It was the night they arrived in town after driving over 1,100 miles, so we decided instead of making dinner at home, we’d go out and just relax and enjoy a family dinner.
We went to a chain restaurant my father enjoyed because he’s a big steak guy. It was a Friday night, so the restaurant was busy, and the staff happened to be having a bad night.
We waited about half an hour for a table, very reasonable for a Friday night, and we squeezed the five of us into a booth. The hostess left us to attend to other new guests, and we waited for someone to take our drink orders. And waited. And waited.
After about twenty minutes, I flagged down a waitress and said no one had come to take our order. She apologized, saying something about our waitress being on her lunch break, and took our drink orders. She brought them, and took our food orders, one of which was an appetizer specifically chosen for Eli to help eat.
When Eli would get really hungry, he would get fussy. He would make noises, not very loud, but enough so people sitting directly around us could hear them. He would keep asking “where food?” or repeat “Eli hungry.”
The appetizer would make Eli content until his full meal arrived. However, it didn’t arrive. We waited ten minutes...twenty minutes...thirty minutes. The waitress in question just kept apologizing and saying “the kitchen was behind.”
Eli began making his noises. We tried our best to keep him quiet, and my father went to each of the tables around us to apologize for Eli’s behavior. He explained the situation to them and the responses were mostly positive. One older couple took part of their appetizer and put it on a plate so Eli could have something to eat.
Not long after my father’s action, a waiter came to the table behind us and asked the family sitting there how they enjoyed their meal. Dad had explained to them what was happening, so they were aware of Eli’s condition, which is why I didn’t expect the next exchange.
“Well, it was great except for the retard in the booth behind us bothering us,” the mother of two sitting directly behind me said to the waiter. (Now, the woman’s two kids were listening to something on headphones, and her husband was looking at his phone, so I’m guessing she meant the royal “us.”)
The waiter, not missing a beat, responded by apologizing and asking if a free dessert would make her experience better. She took it, of course, but to go.
“If I had a retard like that I would keep it locked in the basement,” she said to her husband when the waiter walked away.
Did I want to have this woman come up close and personal with the contents of the glass in front of me containing my tasty beverage? Yes. But I resisted it because I knew it would do no good. The family took their free dessert, paid, and left.
We eventually received our meals, which were cold, and Eli wouldn’t eat it. At this point, we just decided to bail on the whole dining experience.
While the above situation was one of the worst we’ve experienced through the years, it’s not an aberration. We would have people come up to us at restaurants and tell us we need to learn to control our children. People who would loudly ask to be moved to another table so we knew they were doing it because of Eli. More than a few times, I had people tell me I shouldn’t let my son have an iPad at the dinner table or out in a restaurant but instead “be a family.” (Ironically, once he had the iPad, it would keep Eli quiet even when he was hungry.)
So why share this with you?
It’s so easy these days to want to judge others when you see a child acting up, or acting differently, or perhaps acting a lot younger than you guess from their size is their actual age. Unless you actually know the family in question, and it’s not an obvious disability, you don’t know if the child is facing some challenge.
Given Branson is a tourist area, and surrounding communities benefit from the tourism Branson generates, it’s to all of our advantages to be as friendly and welcoming as we can be to strangers. It takes very little effort for us to extend some patience when we see a parent who is clearly struggling with a child or who is dealing with an obvious problem.
In showing some grace, or perhaps even taking the initiative to see if you can help in some way, we add to our reputation of being known as a community which is safe and welcoming for families who are facing the challenges of special needs, and this makes all of our communities a better place.
