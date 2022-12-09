This is the third in a series of stories written by Guy Howard Jr. about his time growing up in the Branson, Missouri area and his experiences as the son of the Walkin’ Preacher of the Ozarks, Guy Howard. It will be divided into two parts.
Try not to think of Branson as it is now. It hasn’t always been that way.
In the 1940’s & 50’s Branson was a tourist town. If you wanted to hear country music, you had to go to a beer joint or turn on a radio. Back then, tourists didn’t come for or get country music. They came for Lake Taneycomo, the Shepherd of the Hills attractions, the beautiful scenery of all the Ozark Mountains, or some serenity. Whether they came for serenity or not, they would have some before they left.
Lake Taneycomo is a small lake on the White River. It is backed up by Powersite Dam which is located in Forsyth and backs the lake up to almost where Table Rock Dam is presently located. Table Rock wasn’t completed until the late 50’s so it doesn’t count for anything in this writing except as a proposed Dam Sight (that’s what we called it, “The Dam Sight!”) or where the Dam workers was workin’ on the Dam. You could drive out by S of O and stand on top of the bluff where there was a place to pull off the road and look at the Dam Sight and everyone did just that.
“Where’d you’ens go today?”
“Dam Sight.”
“Whut’d you’ens do?”
“Looked at it.”
“How’d it look?”
“Same as last time or purt’ near”.”
Down at the waterfront in Branson, were tiered stone benches with a stone road that ran between them and the docks on the lake. Behind the benches were stone picnic tables and a baseball park with stone walls and bleachers. I think all of that stuff was a WPA project to put folks back to work in the 30’s. It was picturesque in its simple beauty and since I had never known anything different I took it for granted, as I did all of the other unusual and wonderful things about Branson during my childhood. On the Branson side of the Lake were Boat docks. You could rent boats or space for your boat, or you could buy a ticket for Sammy Lane and go to Rockaway Beach. The Sammy Lane was a passenger boat which traveled between Branson and Rockaway on some sort of schedule.
Sometimes on Sundays after church, we would drive down to the boat dock, take the Sammy Lane to Rockaway and have lunch at Captain Bill’s Restaurant, and then momma and daddy would sit on lawn chairs and watch my sisters and me play all afternoon. Then we would take the Sammy Lane back to Branson, get in the car and go home. Those were happy days.
Summertime in Branson was my favorite time, although the other seasons were also good. During summer when I was little, I spent a lot of time at Allendales, a motel with individual cabins, as many motels had at that time. Allendale had a swimming pool that was open to the public. Admission was 35 cents, or a season pass for five dollars. I usually had a season pass, and went swimming as often as possible. I even took swimming lessons from Pidge Godsey for a summer or two. One summer before a public show of a swimming ballet I was supposed to be in, I got sick. Momma took me to Old Doc Evans and that’s when I found out that I was allergic to penicillin. I got the hives and swelled up all over. I didn’t make the swimming show either. Every kid I knew in Branson knew how to swim and swim good. It’s a good thing too because we all grew up around water. Lake Taneycomo before
Table Rock was built, had warm water and was good for any kind of water sport. We played in the woods up and down the lake and all the creeks (pronounced “crick”) that ran into it, and they were plentiful.
Taney County was as hilly as any place in Missouri. The valleys (or “hollers”, as we called them) between the hills nearly always had a crick at the bottom. The cricks came in all sizes and they all ran into other ones which eventually made it to the White River. Any body of water was worth playing in. If it was just a trickle we could sit in it, dam it up, or just run up and down pretending we were Indians or De Soto’s Conquistadors. If it was bigger and wider, it was compulsory to skip a few rocks across the water. If it was the river, some swimming was necessary. Swimming suits weren’t necessary, but swimming was. When we were around 10 or 11, some of my friends and I thought it was great fun to climb up into trees that hung out over the river and when a boat would pass, we would yell and jump into the water buck naked. We thought we were impressing folks, but all we did was impress each other.
We also went hiking a lot. We loaded up backpacks with sandwiches and important stuff, and our guns (everyone had a 22 rifle or a pellet gun or a Daisy Red Rider BB gun), and we all carried a knife of some sort at all times. I don’t ever remember not having a pocket knife in my pocket, nor do I remember any Ozarks boy being without one.
On the Branson side, from Frank Ray’s bottoms which started at the railroad bridge, there was a high bluff that continued up river for miles. That was a favorite hiking place. We would usually venture out onto the railroad bridge until we came to the pylons that came out of the water and held the bridge up. Around those pylons was a favored spot to see large soft-shell turtles, which we would shoot. We didn’t want them or anything. We just shot them for fun and to see if we could. I am not proud of it. All the boys learned how to shoot at a very young age. We played “army” when we were down in the bottoms and chose up sides; each team getting one side of the field to shoot at the other side from. I’m pretty sure one side had a .22 rifle, but he shot over everyone’s head. One kid on the other side had a 410 shotgun. He didn’t shoot over anyone’s head but thankfully was out of range. Pretty stupid, huh?
The bluff I mentioned before was a great place to explore. I lived right on top of it so it was part of my playground. I spent a lot of time playing alone because there weren’t any other kids close by. When I was older, 12 or 13, I lived in town and had friends closer to play with. Alone or not, the bluff was a cool place to explore and climb around on.
To get to the bluff from the house I grew up in, all I had to do was walk down across the front yard, cross the road, walk down a gravel road to Godsey’s place, and take the sidewalk around the side of their house to the steps that went down the bluff to the river bottom. Those steps were neat. Because of all the trees, sunshine hardly ever made an appearance on the steps so the rocks and concrete were cool and damp with lots of moss and other plants growing on and around them. You could sit on any of the steps, but the higher ones were best, and be quiet for a while and see so many beautiful things nature provided.
Squirrels playing were noisy and always easy to watch. Redheaded or Downy woodpeckers were noisy and easy to watch. Jays always made a lot of racket, protecting what they considered to be theirs so they were easy to watch. Humming birds weren’t quite so easy; you had to really watch and listen for them. Great Horned Owls required a lot of my attention to watch and see. They were completely silent when flying and blended into the background when they perched. What you had to do was sit quietly and catch the movement of their flight from your peripheral vision. Then you could follow their flight paths from one perch to another. Hawks were almost as hard to watch as owls but in my opinion, the Great Horned Owl was the hunter supreme in that forest.
I did have some appreciation for the diversity of wildlife that the Ozarks provided. My parents had an audubon bird book, which I would refer to when trying to identify birds. I was surprised at times that we had so many different birds. The most impressive one that I ever identified was a Pileated Woodpecker. That rascal was down by the Rose Arbor working on a stump. It looked as big as an eagle and sounded like a jackhammer. That’s the only one I ever saw. In some of the fields and pastures it was common to see flocks of wild canaries. Really! Hundreds of them flying around together. I had a Red Ryder BB Gun when I was little, and shot any and all the birds I could. It made daddy mad too! Another thing I’m not proud of.
The bluff by the lake was covered with Timber Rattlers & Copperheads plus some other kinds of snakes but back then, they were everywhere. Poisonous snakes were just a part of life and we all learned to watch for them. Only a couple of times was I frightened by them. Startled often but once ya knew where they were there was no danger.
There was one place along the bluff with a small gap. At the top of the gap, a huge cube shaped rock was wedged. Kids could walk and climb on it and walk under it, always wondering if it would choose at that moment to fall. It never did. Also, there was an underground spring that came out a lower portion of the bluff. Someone had packed cement into the opening where the water came out, inserted a piece of copper pipe in the cement and there was always a good stream of cold clear water coming out the pipe to drink from. As a kid we didn’t know about pollution. Probably because we didn’t have any. We all were taught that if water was clear and moving, it was ok to drink. We must have been right because we all drank it and never had any problems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.