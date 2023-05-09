(Note: This is the first in a series of columns from Branson Tri-Lakes News reporters writing as if they were delivering a commencement speech to the Class of 2023, so the format of the columns may look a little different than normal.)
Good evening class of 2023 and welcome to the first of many future experiences where you will be called into a room with your associates to receive a lecture which has nothing really to do with your life and will lead you to ask “why do I have to be in this meeting?”
I’ll be right up front in admitting I don’t remember who gave the commencement address at my high school graduation and I’m pretty sure nothing was said which had any impact on my future life. Still, it’s a tradition to have you sit there for 15 to 20 minutes while someone not associated with your school tells you something hopeful so at your 25 year class reunion when someone breaks out a recording of this ceremony you can see my image and say “I think he sold real estate or something.”
But since I have you trapped, I have a story I hope you’ll at least find amusing while you’re listening to it. It’s the story of a kid who came out of school full of giant dreams, inflated hopes, and a burning desire to get the heck out of Dodge as fast as he could do it. Someone who thought they’d be able to lay out a plan to methodically reach the top.
Life, however, had other plans.
The first job out of school wasn’t exactly what they planned to do. They were in the middle of the New Mexico desert and learned quickly their employer really didn’t care at all about them. Quickly it became obvious life doesn’t see you as special just because you think you are or because you were told you were all the way through school.
They learned when you get your diploma and walk off this stage, the scoreboard resets. You’re not going to have a structured system lined up to give you pats on the back or gold stars on the forehead. You’ll find long hours working the shifts other people don’t want to work because you’re the new guy. You may be doing the career field you want to be in, which in itself is pretty rare these days, but you’ll be starting at the bottom with the grunt work no one else wants to do.
You’ll get discouraged because the high you feel tonight will come crashing down into a reality of paying the bills and figuring out which generic brands can help you save a little on food without it tasting like low-grade dog food. It’s going to be hard but it’s also going to teach you the life lessons you need to eventually get out of that place if you don’t let things like drugs or alcohol or spending yourself into debt take over your life.
Those dreams you have right now? There’s a good chance they’ll look like they’re dead or at least on life support. They’ll seem so far away, and it will seem like you’re better off giving them up, keep pursuing them. It might only be a small fraction of your overall dream, but even one little piece can keep you going in these hard times when you’re just stepping out into life.
Little steps forward toward the dream could end up taking you places you never thought you would end up on the path to the mountaintop, like say, Minnesota or Michigan. There’s nothing quite like someone who hates snow living in a place where the landlord on your move-in day tells you to look at the grass in September because after the first snow you won’t see it again until April.
Yet as much as you may not like it, sometimes you need to embrace the path going somewhere you really don’t want to go if you know it will help you grow and get to where you want to go. The things the young man learned from working in those places he once thought he would never go ended up preparing him for the day he entered into what he thought was his dream. He even ended up with some friends who stayed friends even when he would move on to the next step in his journey.
Now I’ll be nice, since I know many of you want to get out of here and to your graduation party, and cut out a lot of the tale to answer the big question: yes, eventually, our young man ended up getting what he thought was his dream. He was doing newscasts for a news outlet with correspondents around the world. He was the anchor for newscasts on over 500 radio stations with millions of listeners across the country. During his time at “the top,” he spoke with several Presidents, countless elected officials national and international, visited four continents and 44 of 50 states. He anchored coverage of major events like the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
You know what he found out? His dream wasn’t really wonderful.
Office politics were insanely stressful. The hours allowed for very little of any kind of life outside of work to maintain the “dream” which had been the focus of life. The price paid wasn’t in terms of money, but in terms of missed holidays with family and friends. The trappings of power, status, and “fame” didn’t really make up for the void it left inside. Plus, when you were on the level they were with their job, people already made up their minds about your work before it was even done, and you really didn’t make much of a difference in the overall scheme of things.
What happened to this young man with dreams? He found he could still have his dream of working in a career he loved but also with the added benefit of being able to help make a difference in the lives of others in a practical way by being a part of a community. He couldn’t recover all the years lost with his parents and friends spent on trying to pursue what he learned was a futile dream, but he could learn from those experiences and make sure to live in the moment and value every day with those around him who truly mattered and truly valued being part of his life.
So it may seem like I’m throwing a cold, wet blanket over your graduation and trying to tell you to not pursue your dreams of being the next Taylor Swift or Michael Jordan. I’m doing the opposite, actually, but I’m just wanting you to really think about the price you’ll have to pay to get to where you think you want to go, which I promise will be higher than you can imagine right now.
Yes, this isn’t your normal oozing with hope and joy and platitude graduation speech and I’m sure this will likely guarantee I never get asked to do something like this again. But this moment is much too important to just, as my father would have said, blow smoke up your backside.
I want you to know there’s hard work ahead of you to reach where you believe you want to go. I’m telling you to be ready for twists and turns in the road ahead and be open to the wisdom along the way which can help you take a path which might not have as many mountains to overcome. And I’m telling you to take the time to really think about what means most to you and where your heart truly lies, because when you figure that out, you might realize the road to your real dream is the one which takes you back home.
