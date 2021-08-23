First and foremost, I want to make you aware of an item coming up for a vote at the next Board of Alderman meeting, on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. The Animal (PET) Ordinance is on the agenda for a final approval. We have appreciated your input during our three public town hall meetings. Please attend this meeting and share your input for the Board to consider before this ordinance receives final approval. We work for you, the people, but we can only do your bidding if you let us know your feelings on the issues.
Other items of interest for the August 24 Board of Aldermen meeting include a presentation on Rock the Spectrum and Kulture City and a presentation on 2nd quarter financials for the city. The full agenda can be found in the “Agendas & Minutes” section of the city’s website, BransonMo.Gov. As always, we hope to see you in the Council Chambers this Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.
Shoji, Dorothy, and Christina Tabuchi were recognized with a mayoral proclamation, declaring August 31 as “Shoji, Dorothy, and Christina Tabuchi Day” at the last Branson Board of Aldermen meeting on August 10, 2021. Shoji was inducted into the Fiddlers Hall of Fame and we wanted to honor him for that and for all he does for our community. Congrats Shoji!
Your Mayor and Board of Alderman were presented with a report to upgrade a water/sewer and street overlay project for many of our neighborhoods across the city at the public Board of Aldermen Study Session on Thursday July 22, 2021. As you know, we are constantly having water main breaks that cause disruption of water service and closing of streets for repair. Some of our water/sewer lines are more than 50-years old and are simply crumbling. The report we were presented with included a cost estimate of 40 million dollars, which we understand is substantial. Your Mayor and Board of Alderman are working hard to address ways to absorb this infrastructure cost without any undue burden on the taxpayers.
I want to echo Governor Parson's Proclamation regarding "Water and Wastewater Treatment Professionals Week in Missouri" August 15-21. When you look at the lifeblood of a city it is easy to realize the importance of our Utility Department professionals who ensure we have safe water to use and the appropriate systems in place to deal with wastewater. As the Governor stated, "water is one of our most valuable economic, environmental, and recreational sources and safe drinking water sustains the life, health, and safety of our citizens." To our great Utilities Department, thank you, for everything you do to keep us safe and healthy.
I hope you enjoy our Holiday on September 6, celebrating Labor Day, and paying tribute to the great achievements of our phenomenal American workers. The day also symbolizes the end of summer for many of us and helps us welcome in the beautiful fall season here in the Ozark Mountains.
Lastly, I want to take a minute to praise all of our brave men and women who fought in Afghanistan over the last twenty years. I want you to know that regardless of the current Afghan situation, your efforts have helped ensure the security of the United States for the last two decades. I salute each and every one of you.
Mayor Larry Milton
City of Branson
