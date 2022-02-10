There are times in all of our lives where a stand needs to be taken which will cost us business, or friendships, or credibility in the marketplace of ideas. When you’re in politics, all of this comes into play with an additional idea of “political capital,” which you can wield as needed to promote and advance an agenda in a legislature.
Representatives from southwest Missouri have routinely struggled to gain political capital in Jefferson City. Many times it’s the voices from Kansas City, St. Louis, or Columbia/Jefferson City areas which tend to carry more weight.
This is why it’s vitally important our local representatives know when to use their political capital to advance legislation or ideas which will benefit our region.
State Senator Mike Moon, in leading a charge against a man who was more than qualified in my opinion to lead the Department of Health and Senior Services, not only wasted his political capital in pursuit of something which brings very little value to no value to his district, but will hamper his ability to help advance legislation which could actually provide economic help and jobs to the residents of southwest Missouri.
Donald Kauerauf, Governor Parson’s designated choice to lead the Department of Health and Senior Services, checked off the boxes conservatives and Republicans throughout the state would want in a health director.
He is against mask mandates, just like Governor Parson. Kauerauf is against vaccine mandates and passports. He believed, as people like Senator Moon have said since the start of the pandemic, people should have the choice whether or not to take a vaccine, or wear a mask, or go to a public event where you could contract COVID-19. Kauerauf believed, as Moon claims he believes, someone should not be punished for a differing position on masks or vaccines and someone shouldn’t be punished because they don’t want to wear a mask or take a shot.
Kauerauf is pro-life, stating multiple times he believed life began at conception. He wasn’t in favor of Roe v. Wade, and he wouldn’t be promoting abortion throughout the state. Again, a position the majority in southwest Missouri and Moon’s district would line up and support.
Governor Parson pointed out Kauerauf’s 35 years of experience in dealing with public health matters, so it’s not like Parson’s choice was a career bureaucrat who knew little about the position to which he had been appointed last fall.
There really is no valid reason for Senator Mike Moon to have led his crusade against Kauerauf if, as he has stated in the past, Moon believes there should be no mask mandates, no vaccine mandates, leaving decisions on matters like masking to local officials, freedom for people to choose what to put into their bodies, and standing against abortion.
Instead, Senator Moon is quoted by the Associated Press as saying the defeat of Kauerauf’s nomination is a “sweet victory” and even branded Kauerauf a “tyrant.”
“Maybe it will encourage others to get in the fight - and fight against the tyranny that we actually are seeing take away our freedoms,” the AP quotes Moon.
While the quote is a great sound bite, it’s unfortunately not something which adequately fits what happened in Jefferson City; the actions close to tyrannical are those of Moon himself.
Moon’s qualms with Kauerauf revolved around the fact the potential head of DHSS wasn’t completely against vaccines, advocated for their use, and wanted to see the vaccination rate in the state higher than it is right now.
NOTE: Kauerauf did NOT say he wanted a mandate. He did NOT say he wanted to require vaccinations. All he did was recommend them, and suggest Missourians use their freedom of choice (which Kauerauf supported) to choose the vaccine.
So because Kauerauf didn’t support the choice Moon would make, or Moon thinks people should make, he blackballed Kauerauf.
In that moment, Moon went from an advocate of choice, an advocate of Missourians making up their own mind, to an advocate of ideological purity; unless you do what I want and say what I want, you aren’t qualified to serve anywhere and I will do all I can to stop you.
Demanding ideological purity or be destroyed is the kind of action we would see from a tyrant.
Moon even brought up Kauerauf’s wife, who worked for the Illinois health department, and tried to smear him by insinuating his wife worked on a program which would “force” people into vaccines.
Dragging up someone’s wife to try and disqualify someone in itself is worrying enough, and a reason for conservative Republicans to stand up and say to Sen. Moon he’s crossed a line: Is it really a Republican and conservative value to drag someone’s wife into a debate when we aren’t sure we can win on the other merits?
Also, Sen. Moon needs to seriously examine his belief people should have the right to choose and people should not be punished for a belief different from a person in power. If it’s wrong, or “tyrannical,” to demand someone take a shot and punish people for not taking it, it’s just as tyrannical to say someone shouldn’t be allowed to serve in public office (even in a health department) because they disagree with Sen. Moon and advocate to take the vaccine.
However, comments made by Moon regarding a part of his reasoning for the stand are concerning to those in his district; and his using political capital in this manner also will harm the district.
Moon said this in his opposition:
“We had an overwhelming outpouring from the people of Missouri from all over the state, and their voices were heard. We acted on their will.”
Senator Moon, you don’t represent the entire state of Missouri. You represent the people of the 29th district. You may get thousands of calls, but how many of them came from your district? How many came from out of state? How many were conjured up by social activist groups which aren’t based in your district?
Yes, you’re running for the Republican nomination for U.S. House of Representatives, but you don’t have the nomination yet, and even so it would only be the people in the 7th House District, not the entire state.
Finally, by wasting political capital on this quixotic stand, it weakens your position to help Rep. Brian Seitz and Rep. Brad Hudson with bills which would directly impact the economic outlook and overall health and quality of life for the region.
For example, Rep. Seitz has the “No Patient Left Behind Act” to allow loved ones to visit family members in hospitals. Bills to stop Critical Race Theory, to get first responders treatment for PTSD as an “occupational disease,” and tax credits to bring movie and television production companies to bring their productions...and the jobs, and the money to spend with local businesses...to the Ozarks.
Rep. Hudson has measures to protect religious freedom of students in colleges, or requiring paper ballots to protect against voter fraud. Wouldn’t the bills from Rep. Seitz and Rep. Hudson be better places to spend your political capital to get them advanced in the State Senate and use the relationships you’ve built in Jefferson City to help your constituents?
The obvious answer is yes.
And as Rep. Hudson told the Branson Tri-Lakes News in Dec. 2021, what moves bills in Jefferson City are “building relationships.”
In other words, political capital.
All of us who are in some position of leadership can have the possibility to go too far, or to lose focus on our mission, or to get swept up in the emotions of a moment and do something which can inadvertently harm the very organizations, or businesses, or constituents we are supposed to be helping. It’s in those moments where someone needs to stand up and point out going a little too far, and calling for the necessary correction, and this is what I’m doing here.
In this case, Sen. Moon, you misspent your political capital, and it has hampered at least in the short term your ability to serve the needs of the constituents of the 29th district. We look forward to seeing how you correct this and continue your service to Southwest Missouri.
