Walking through a convention floor, surrounded by cosplayers, artists and friends you have the opportunity to meet some amazing people.
That is how I met artist Cassie Schaeperkoetter. Of course at the time, she was in full cosplay and was being overwhelmed by people admiring her craftsmanship. I realized later, even though we had never formally met before, we knew a lot of the same people, including her husband and her father-in-law and mother-in-law.
When I met Schaeperkoetter, it was like meeting a lot of artists… somehow your spirit recognizes other creative spirits. When I asked the art community of the area if anyone would be interested in talking art with me in these artist spotlights, Schaeperkoetter was one of the first to respond.
Schaeperkoetter said the love of art began as a young child and continued under the teaching of artist Robert Langford.
“I began art in elementary school, when I really started to understand what it meant. I started off with geometric art, with stencils, then without,” Schaeperkoetter said. “When I was in high school, I took a painting class with Robert Langford which launched my whole art career. Today, I pass on what he has taught me, through my own work.”
A love for pop culture, especially anime, soon became evident in Schaeperkoetter’s work.
“For years, geometric art was the only thing I knew, until one of my friends introduced me to the anime world and I became obsessed,” Schaeperkoetter said. “My love for anime tumbled into other fandoms, and soon I was making art for all of my friends.”
Schaeperkoetter, who specializes in traditional oil painting takes these fandoms and creates hyper realistic art with her brilliant strokes of oil on canvas. She says at times she dabbles in other mediums but always finds her way back to oils.
Like many artists, Schaeperkoetter uses art as a form of escape from the pressures of the world.
“My art expresses my depression, and mental illness in a way that’s healthy. I have had depression since I was younger, so I find that when I do get that dark feeling again, if I go paint, then it gives my brain something to concentrate on other than what’s going on in life,” Schaeperkoetter said. “Art is like a vacation, or an escape.”
Schaeperkoetter described the process in which she creates as building foundations and then adding to that foundation to create something new and beautiful.
“I enjoy creating a piece from literally nothing,” Schaeperkoetter said. “It’s so cool to watch the building blocks come together from an underpainting, to color blocking, and then the final details.”
When one looks at a Cassie Schaeperkoetter art piece, it is hard not to notice all the details and fine points which seem to bring the art to life.
“Being an artist allows someone to see the world how they portray it uniquely within their own head,” Schaeperkoetter said. “Whether it be happy, sad, angry, you name it, you can develop what you see into what you experience for yourself and others through art.”
Schaeperkoetter said those who have supported her along the way, including her husband Steve, have given her the courage to keep making art and allowing others to see her expressions with oils.
“I want to send out a big thank you to Robert Langford who was a massive help throughout my oil painting in my highschool career and pushed me to new heights,” Schaeperkoetter said. “Also, a big thank you to SMAC in Hollister for not only being supportive but helping bring the arts to everyone to experience for themselves.”
