Sometime in likely spring to summer 1978, an unknown person working at a factory in Niles, Illinois stapled a rectangular piece of rubber to a piece of wood, then added a sticker for the Slingerland drum company.
It was just one of thousands produced by the company that year which would be sent to elementary schools across the United States for young children to begin to explore their musical desires. Millions of little drummers would whack away on these practice pads while their parents determined whether or not it was the right thing for their children to do.
A mother and father in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania decided that for their oldest son, it was a good purchase, and a few months later had a rent-to-own agreement for a single snare drum from a local music retailer. Their oldest son proceeded to beat the ever loving tar out of that drum along with the practice pad when mom and dad were tired of hearing the sound of a single drum’s single pitch played repeatedly for hours.
This son who beat away on the practice pad and snare drum found playing music a source of self-esteem for him and he spent hours every day just playing and playing. He would play rudimentary routines like repeating quarter notes for 15 minutes straight or practicing his flams and paradiddles which came in handy during marching band.
Then in the summer of 1983, when said oldest son was 12, what to him seemed like a miracle straight from the Lord came into his life. His father, who worked as many as three jobs at a time to keep the family fed, piled the family into their car and drove about an hour to a strange house. He wouldn’t tell anyone in the car why they were pulling into a strange family’s driveway.
The oldest son climbed from the car and began to walk up the driveway as the garage door opened and it was like a heavenly choir began to sing. Sitting in the middle of the garage was a nine-piece Ludwig mother-of-pearl drum set with 5 Zildjian cymbals not including the high-hat, a cowbell, a woodblock, and all the necessary hardware.
“Come on kid,” a bearded man said as he held out a pair of drumsticks. “Show me what you got.”
The son looked at his father and mother who were both smiling from ear to ear. Dad nodded yes, and the son rushed behind the kit. Looking back on it, he wasn’t really that good, but he did keep a relatively steady beat and the joy within him was clearly oozing out of every pore.
The man who invited the son to play smiled and motioned to the father. The two men disappeared into the house as the son continued to channel his inner Neil Peart, the drummer for the band Rush he discovered the year before and who had quickly become his hero.
“OK kid,” the strange man said when he came back into the garage. “Take good care of her.”
That son did take good care of that drum set which basically became his best friend. He would spend three to four hours a night in the basement of his family home, getting blisters, breaking sticks, and introducing the neighbors to Rush, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, and Metallica, whether they liked it or not.
The passion to play never ended with a high school or college graduation. It never ended despite the fact the son never really found a band to play in which lasted longer than a few months and he was never able to pursue playing drums professionally on a regular basis. No matter where life took him, the passion to play that began with that little rubber practice pad never faded.
Through the years, life took some dark and downward turns, and the drum set had to be sold in 2010 to pay for other things. A career which ended up being nomadic in nature required multiple moves almost every year into apartment after apartment, where an acoustic drum set wouldn’t be welcomed by the neighbors on the other side of the usually paper thin walls.
So the mother and father called their son one night in 2012 in Memphis, Tennessee and told him they had a big surprise coming to him for Christmas. They told him it was one he would never see coming but it would be something he would never forget.
A few days later a knock at his apartment door resulted in a smiling FedEx delivery driver leaning on a huge box.
Inside the box?
An electronic drum set which would allow the son to begin to play every day again. A gift beyond value to the son whose passion for playing never flickered out but was again being fanned into a roaring flame. The kit which took the connection between a mother, father, and son which began with a little rubber practice pad took another step forward and instilled more love and joy.
On April 27, 2021, the mother who spent her entire life connecting to her son through the music he loved and the music he played went to walk on streets of gold. A month before she joined the angelic choir, she had her last face-to-face conversation with her son. She gave him three things she wanted him to do with his life. The first was a request that he move from surviving life to finding a way to live and enjoy life. The second revolved around the drums which had been a narrative bedrock of their relationship in life.
“And worship teams at church don’t count,” the mother told her son. “I want you to find a band where you can play Rush and all those other bands you played when you were growing up because you never are happier than when you’re playing music. I want to be able to look down from heaven and watch you play again.”
In September 2022, the father joined his wife walking the streets of gold and suddenly the son found himself without the supporters who had helped him survive a life which had been much more of a challenge than any of them expected in those teen years when the biggest concern was whether or not he could nail all the drum parts for Rush’s “La Villa Strangiato” and “YYZ.” (Spoiler: he did.)
After the funeral, the son returned to where he was living in a midwestern entertainment mecca while his brother did yeoman’s duty as the executor of the estate. The items left behind in the will which the mother and father designated for each son were put into boxes and stored at the brother’s home until the oldest son could return to the Keystone State and retrieve them.
In April 2023, the son finished a rather stressful time at work and decided he would make the drive to Pennsylvania to get those items left to him by his parents. However, in an attempt to honor the mother, he wouldn’t just drive in, pick up the items, and drive home. He would stop along the way to visit old friends from high school he hadn’t seen in years. He would go to Philadelphia and get his favorite cheesesteak at his favorite sandwich shop. He would also make his route back go through Cleveland to go to one place he knew his parents would want him to stop and visit.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
The visit to the museum was everything he could ever want. He saw the display of his favorite rock band Rush and took entirely too many pictures of himself in front of it. He spent almost a full day walking around and wiping away memory after memory from his life connected to the bands and music he saw in front of him. It was like a lifetime of therapy packed into one giant building.
Then he noticed a room called “The Garage.” It was a room that invited members of the public visiting the museum to sit in with professional musicians and experience what it would be like to play in a band. You would pick one song, sign up on a list, and then take your turn.
Wearing his Rush “Grace Under Pressure Tour” t-shirt, the son walked up and the guitar player began to laugh.
“I think I know what song from our list you want to play,” he said.
The guitarist was quite correct: he wanted to play the lone Rush song on their playlist, “Fly By Night.” So the guitarist cued up the lyrics so he could sing while he played, the other musician working the room grabbed the bass, and the oldest son climbed behind the drum kit.
And the trio played the song by the son’s favorite trio.
When the song was over, and a crowd which grew noticeably while the band was playing applauded, the guitarist looked over and asked if the son wanted to play another song. The three then knocked out “American Girl” by Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers. The son thanked the musicians for the opportunity and extra song, and went and stood at the back of the crowd to watch some others get their turn to be rock stars.
A few songs later, a girl came up and asked to sing “Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana. The two musicians working the Garage huddled together talking about how to play the song when the guitar player looked out and noticed the oldest son standing in the crowd and watching. He waved him to come in.
“You know this one, right?” he asked.
And with that, he was invited back to play with the “house band” at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for someone else.
When it was over, he again thanked him for the opportunity, and this time began to make his way toward the exit because he realized the museum was closing in about ten minutes. When he finally reached his car and put the items he picked up in the gift shop into the back seat behind him, the moment of what just happened truly hit him.
Not only did he get to play drums with a band at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but the professionals who worked there thought he played so well they invited him to come back and play a second time.
His mother and father would have been so proud of their son in that moment. He imagined them looking down from heaven and seeing the little boy who sat in the corner of the bedroom he shared with his brother in the four room house they grew up in pounding away on the practice pad and snare drum living out his passion in a place designed to celebrate the joy of music.
The trip was momentous for the oldest son. God brought so many wonderful moments including reuniting him with people he hadn’t seen in 25 or 30 years. But the biggest surprise and biggest blessing awaited him on the last day he would be in Pennsylvania.
He went to his brother’s house to pick up the items from the will.
In the first package he was handed was the rubber practice pad.
His mother had saved it all these years and kept it on display in the basement where his drum set once stood. Every time she was down there she would see it and think about her son.
The son picked up the pad, holding it about chest high, and allowing a few tears to flow. He knew he was likely in his last moments in Pennsylvania, because there was no real reason for him to return, but if it ended with this reminder how much his parents loved him and were proud of him, he was good with it.
And that practice pad? It’s sitting in the son’s bedroom, just behind the electronic drum set he practices on every night. Just where the mother would have wanted it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.