I can not believe it has been a whole year since I began my journey here at the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
On Feb. 15, I celebrated one year as a journalist. This experience has been such an amazing adventure and I am so excited to continue on this path.
I started with trepidation about my abilities, but with a strong willingness to learn and prove myself worthy to be a part of such an amazing team. I had never written professionally before. I had not gone to college. All reasons for being unsure, as I applied for the job. But I had the encouragement of my family, my boyfriend (now fiance) and my friend Tim Church, who had been working at the paper for a few years. I am so glad I took the leap of faith. I was hired in January 2021 with my start date in February.
I have learned so much and have loved my experiences with the paper. I have been able to work within the Stone and Taney County community to share stories I hope you have enjoyed reading. It has been so great writing stories which affect our community.
The team here is one of the best I have ever worked with. Everyone has been so encouraging, so understanding and has allowed me the time and space to find my own voice in journalism.
Mandy Farrow, my publisher, is the most genuinely supportive boss. She has made the transition onto this new path in life so more enjoyable than I thought possible.
My mentor in the newsroom, Tim Church, has shown me the ropes and allowed me to take ownership of my own words. He has truly been an inspiration and a friend.
Jason Wert, my fellow newswriter, has shared his knowledge and experience in journalism to help me figure out the type of reporter I wish to be.
The composition team, Jen and Misty, who work so hard to make sure everything is working and all the pieces of the paper are ready for print, make everyday and every deadline a fun experience.
The whole team at the Branson Tri-Lakes News has been amazing! I am so glad to be a part of this news family and thank you all for welcoming me into the fold.
I look forward to continuing this adventure and being able to bring the community the news for our readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.