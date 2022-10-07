For a large part of my life, I’ve been a fan of print, design and artwork. Even before I probably realized it, the art involved in these things have had an outstanding effect on my life. I can’t pinpoint exactly when and where it took place, but I imagine an early indicator of my love of this kind of art was in the trading cards, comic books and magazines I looked at and collected as a kid.
I’ve come to realize in my mid 40’s, not much has changed in that aspect. If anything, my interest has grown in such things. I have become a collector of ephemera over the years, specializing in Ozarks related items, which might not be a surprise to some readers by now.
As my love for Ozarks history has grown, it has blended with my appreciation of print and design and because of that, I have found a hero of sorts in a man named Steve Miller. The Steve Miller I am referring to isn’t the one you’re probably thinking of; the musician responsible for such hits as “The Joker” and “Fly Like An Eagle” (who, coincidentally turned 79 years old today as I write this. I love it when stuff like that happens). The Steve Miller I am referring to is one who was very much involved in many aspects of our community and left a large legacy in the area; albeit an unfortunately faded and somewhat forgotten one.
On a side note, I’m grateful for Steve’s son, Ron, who has also passed on. Ron took a great interest in his dad’s work, and because of it, preserved information about him that might not have been available otherwise.
Ronald Stephens Miller was born on August 25, 1906 to Raphael Mack Miller and Jessie M. Stephens Miller of Kirksville, Missouri. As a child, he enjoyed doing a lot of the same things other kids did, like hunting, hiking and looking for arrowheads.
Miller attended high school in Kirksville, and went to Northeast Missouri State University. During his high school and college years, he often participated in the arts, which included scene painting for theatrical productions. Miller also had an interest in etymology (the science and derivation of words) and aviation. He’d often go to the airport and visit the pilots of the barnstormers flying into Kirksville, and would occasionally have an opportunity to join in on a flight.
After attending Northeast Missouri University, Miller became a staff member at the Mexico Daily Ledger in Mexico, Missouri. This time period became a stepping point in his lifelong interest in journalism and journalism art. As a staff member he provided cartoons, caricatures and other illustrations and learned the impact art could have on social and political reform.
One of Miller’s coworkers at the Mexico Daily Ledger was Mary Margaret McBride, who became one of the first talk show interview hosts, hosting a radio show which broadcast from New York. McBride has been called “The First Lady of Radio.” Miller appeared on her show and met numerous celebrities and playwrights of Broadway.
After leaving the Mexico Daily Ledger, Miller attended the University of Missouri in Columbia. He became the Advertising Manager for Varsity Theatres, which consisted of a group of three theaters in Columbia. He handled all of their advertising and display work and created large banners as well as show cards and smaller items.
While attending the University of Missouri, Miller was also a member of a professional orchestra which was composed of other students from the university. He played the tenor banjo and marimba.
Miller eventually opened an advertising studio, doing commercial art for the university and local businesses. His younger brother, John, apprenticed for him during this time period and eventually opened his company, Signs Inc. of Kansas City.
Miller was a pioneer of the American silk screen movement, printing scarves, bags, Post-A-Planks (wooden postcards), Christmas cards and more.
In 1931, Miller married Nadine Rice and they started a family, having two children named Ron and Judy.
In 1938, Miller accepted the Instructor in Art position at Stephens College in Columbia and created the Design Department.
Miller shared an office with an English teacher named William Inge, who would become a well known Pulitzer Prize winning playwright.
In 1941 Miller settled his family in Galena, Missouri. The Ozarks had an influx of families like the Millers who would fall in love with the region after visiting on vacation, and decide to stay. Steve used his advertising background to further promote the area as a place of tourism. From Galena, Miller moved his family to Hollister, where he formed an art and print service called Timbertop Studio on Taneycomo Hill.
Miller met “Float King” Jim Owen, who became one of his main clients and a good friend. Through Owen, Miller met and befriended many celebrities of the period, like Gene Autry and Forrest Tucker.
When World War II broke out, Miller was too old to volunteer for military service, but wanted to help the cause in some way. He became head of the Technical Illustration Department of North American Aviation in Kansas City. The North American Aviation plant in Kansas City built B-25 bombers.
The visualizations Miller created for the Technical Illustration Department had to be accurate and understandable so engineers could quickly fix problems that arose with the machinery. This meant crawling through cramped quarters and drawing elaborate schematics for the engineers. Miller’s role, though seemingly small, likely saved many lives during wartime.
Miller also created instructional booklets at North American which were distributed to workers on the assembly line to aid them in their work.
In 1946, Miller went on to manage the Owen Theatre and did so until 1956. His art and advertising skills, paired with his love of people and enthusiasm helped build attendance at the theatre.
Miller played an important part in bringing some big name movie stars to Branson to judge the high school’s Buccaneer Ball Queen contestants. When a student committee asked him to see if he could get some stars to judge the contest, Miller called Paramount’s Jim Castle, who was their Public Relations man in the midwest. Castle agreed and arranged for this to happen. Celebrities like Charlton Heston and Forrest Tucker participated, and other judges who didn’t visit Branson included Bing Crosby, Bob Hope, Alan Ladd and Rosemary Clooney. Castle arranged for the stars’ visiting Branson to have their latest movie shown at the Owen Theatre while they were in town.
Miller and partner Shorty Farrell eventually formed the S&S Press in Branson, and in 1956, established the Branson Beacon, which along with the Branson Daily News, the White River Leader, the Southwest Missourian and the Taney County Republican have become the Branson Tri-Lakes News. The Beacon soon became the leading paper in the area and Miller sold out to his partner and joined the staff at School of the Ozarks in September of 1962.
While at S of O, Miller served temporarily as editor of the school’s bulletin, the Ozarks Visitor, after Editor Marge Lyons passed away. He also became Artist-in-Residence and taught many of the classes in the Art Department at the school. Miller preferred to blend commercial and academic art in his teachings, calling himself “a preacher for the cause of art,” adding, “Throughout my life I have continually followed art as a profession and I have found that art can be alive and an essential part of living”.
Miller developed an annual event called the Art Show of the Ozarks, inviting artist Thomas Hart Benton to attend the inaugural event. He also invited Benton to his art classes for chats. The two became good friends over the years, spending time at one another’s homes and discussing art.
While filling the role of Artist-in-Residence, Miller took the position of Director of the Ralph Foster Museum on the S of O campus. He replaced Royal Jurgensen, also an art teacher on campus, who had long been the art teacher at Branson High School.
Miller at one point stated the museum had become the greatest challenge of his lifetime. The museum had procured a great collection of items and artifacts through the years, as many people had donated items to the school. Miller and his staff of students happily conquered the large project, researching and filing the information needed to discern the historical value of items.
During his time there, Miller designed entire floors and displays, creating a uniqueness for the museum. One of Miller’s lasting museum contributions was his creation of the Ozarks Hall of Fame.
His museum students gave him the nickname, “The Wise Old Owl”.
A man of many talents, Miller provided illustrations for such books as “Black Bass Fishing’’ by Robert Page Lincoln, and ‘’Give Me Thy Vineyard” by Guy Howard, the Walking Preacher of the Ozarks. He also illustrated Don Gardner’s Golf Book, “The Story of Uncle Ike” by Oscar R. Morrill and “Bright Glowed My Hills’’ by Douglas Mahnkey, among others.
Miller provided murals for multiple businesses in Branson including the old Security Bank building and provided much advertising for numerous local businesses. Much of the “hillbilly culture” advertising one might see in relation to the area was created by him.
Miller also co-created Branson’s original Adoration Scene with Joe Todd, which has become an important Christmastime tradition in Branson. He received many awards and citations throughout his life and served on various civic and historical committees.
A member of Rotary International and the White River Valley Historical Society, Miller was very much involved in the community.
Ronald Stephens Miller passed away in 1975 and is buried in Ozarks memorial Park.
Miller’s love for the Ozarks, paired with his art, certainly makes him a personal hero to me. On a broader spectrum, I believe he deserves more recognition for his work in furthering tourism and promoting the general beauty of the area, doing his part to attract attention from outsiders while at the same time, preserving culture and heritage in the process.
If you have time, I suggest visiting the Ralph Foster Museum at College of the Ozarks. You can still witness Miller’s legacy in a number of areas and might learn a thing or two in the process.
