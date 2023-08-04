The night Conan O’Brien ended his unfairly truncated run as the host of The Tonight Show, he spoke directly to the audience about the experience and the way he viewed being basically forced to walk away from what had been his life-long dream.
In the midst of his final aired speech, he thanked his staff, the fans, and others who helped make his dream of hosting The Tonight Show possible even for a short time, Conan changed gears and asked the audience to not be cynical about what happened to him because he thinks cynicism is one of the least favorable qualities a person can display to others.
“Nobody in life gets exactly what they thought they were going to get,” O’Brien said. “But if you work really hard, and you’re kind, amazing things will happen.”
It was an amazing positive and hopeful comment coming from a man who by all measures was being royally given the shaft by NBC and Jay Leno. He could have said his goodbye, and even shown graciousness by thanking NBC for the opportunity, without making such a bold statement about how amazing things could happen if you work hard enough.
I’ll be honest and admit one of my biggest struggles is not becoming cynical over situations, because I’ve seen a lot of things in my career where people have worked very hard only to be given the shaft by co-workers or bosses. I’ve known several show hosts, sports broadcasters, and newscasters who were given the boot simply because a new boss didn’t like the way the employee dressed, or the tone of their voice, or that they didn’t work through their lunch hour.
It’s also easy to get cynical when you work hard and don’t get the things in life you think you need to have a happy existence. Whether or not the item or position or experience really IS something you need for happiness, you believe that you do, and so it’s easy to kiss off the idea of working hard when you spend years striving for a promotion at work only to see the boss hand it to a coworker who doesn’t commit to the job half as much as you do, especially if their slacking off is reality and not just in your head.
The last year since the passing of my father has had a lot of deep thoughts and examinations of my life and it’s forced me to take a hard look at situations where I didn’t have life go in the way I wanted it to go.
I never wanted my first job out of college to be in the middle of a group of Indian reservations in the desert southwest of America, 2,000 miles from my family. Sure, I wanted to get out of my parent’s house and get to some
where other than where I had been because as a young 20-something you want something adventurous, but goodness knows I wasn’t wanting to live in a place where sand gets into everything. (And I do mean everything.)
Yet I went, and I worked hard, and I tried to be kind, and just like Conan said, some amazing things happened during that time. I saw the beauty of the Grand Canyon. I stood on a New Mexico mountain top where I could see for a hundred miles in several directions, amazed by what I was able to see. It was during that season I worked for a company where I was able to co-host my first stint hosting a sports talk show, which years later put me in a place to do play by play for multiple sporting events and even cover college bowl games.
Were they what I necessarily thought I wanted? No. Did it feel at the time like life wasn’t fair because I was stuck in the desert and I had friends landing gigs in places like Detroit or Miami? It certainly did, and I was very negative and cynical about life in general. It ended up really hampering some other wonderful opportunities which could have taken place because I was so focused on not having what I thought I should have instead of allowing the fruit of the hard work I put in to grow and develop.
But amazing things were happening, if I’d just taken the time to be humble and truly look around at my situation, rather than creating what I wanted my situation to be.
As I look back through the long-range filter of time and distance, my life had quite a few moments where I may have felt like Jerry Reed and was getting the proverbial shaft, but looking dispassionately at the same situation I can see growth, gaining wisdom, and experiences which wouldn’t have come any other way than through the hard work and kindness I gave to others.
So while I’m not cynicism free, especially when I’m dealing with politicians or government entities, I’ve found focusing on those amazing things which come through hard work and kindness can help make life a little happier when you aren’t getting what you “want” in life. (Trust me, I have a list of stuff I’d like which are nowhere on the horizon, and in the end, that’s all right.)
If you’re one of those cynical people – and I see you on the Facebook forums so I know you’re out there–I want to challenge you to take a week and instead of focusing on the negative and the bad and the problems, focus on the good things that can happen during the week. The amazing things like being able to see a beautiful sunset or see some little kids having a total blast running and jumping through a water sprinkler. Slow down and enjoy a meal where the food tastes really good.
Yes, those are small things and Conan was talking about bigger ones, but you have to start small to get to the big ones and train your brain to not focus on the cynical nature of a situation. It’s not easy, because I’m still working on it after decades of working with therapists, but it can be done, and when you start to break through, you’ll find it’s another amazing thing happening in your life.
