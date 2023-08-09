My favorite fiction book of all time is The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. I first discovered the book at my local library when I was 12, and it opened my eyes to the possibilities of humor and science fiction. (I later learned the man who wrote the book, Douglas Adams, had also worked with my all-time favorite comedy troupe, Monty Python, so the similar humor might be a reason for my love of the book.)
In 2005, when I heard they were making a movie of my favorite book, I’ll admit I had some real reservations about it. There was so much in the book which would have been cost-prohibitive to put into a film, and I doubted they could find actors who would fit the characters within the novel.
After seeing the movie, I had to admit it was better than I thought it would be, and the casting of Alan Rickman as Marvin the Paranoid Android was absolute brilliance.
The movie didn’t follow the script of the book. Adams worked with other writers to come up with a new storyline (beyond the basic premise of protagonist Arthur Dent having to leave Earth because it was blown up to make room for a hyperspace bypass, that is.)
One new part of the movie was the creation of the character Humma Kavula, played with obvious glee by John Malkovich. Kavula ran for President of the Galaxy against Zaphod Beeblebrox, one of the main characters, a not-that-bright hedonist with a serious lack of impulse control.
Kavula’s campaign against Beeblebrox played on the fact old Zaphod wasn’t exactly a rocket scientist: the campaign was “Don’t Vote for Stupid.” (The joke in the movie was that Zaphod won the election because people thought they were voting for the Worst Dressed Sentient Being in the Universe.)
I had the movie playing in the background while I was going through my notes and items to be prepared for this edition of the paper, and one of the things on my list was the election. (This was written on the Monday before Election Day, in case you’re wondering why it’s running after the election.) Needing a break, I opened Facebook to respond to some messages, and I noticed comments in my timeline from various area Facebook groups showing an impressive amount of ignorance.
That’s when it hit me. We need a campaign for social media.
Don’t Vote for Stupid.
It’s a campaign we can carry on far beyond Election Day, and a campaign which can be used for many things far beyond anything you can find on a ballot. It’s a campaign which we can stand on to help quell misinformation on a wide variety of topics and to try and avoid giving any kind of credibility to people and ideas which truly have no merit.
Allow me to give you an example of what I think the “Don’t Vote for Stupid” campaign could do.
Let’s say we have a person making a post on social media attacking law enforcement and making all kinds of bold…and false…claims against law enforcement, police officers, and the actions of area leaders when it comes to law enforcement. It’s not hard to find these kinds of posts, many times with people who have had run-ins with police or had a relative who had some kind of run-in with police, and so it’s their goal to smear cops any chance someone brings them up. And…if no one brings it up…they’ll find a way to bring it up.
They don’t care about truth, they don’t care about honesty, they don’t care about painting an accurate picture of what may be a legitimate issue with a police department. They want to hear themselves talk, or in terms of social media see their own postings, and they know the more inflammatory they can be the more likely they are to get responses which just feed their pathetic ego.
It usually doesn’t take long for those responses to come in, where the narcissists pounce with more posts, with a fervent attitude that leaves you picturing them almost drooling as they spew more of their dishonesty. The more they spew, the more posts in response, the more spewing goes on…it’s a vicious cycle until the narcissist realizes they’re not in the top posts or on the front page anymore. That’s when they start a new post to begin the cycle again.
It’s the worst in the groups who allow anonymous postings, people then you get the bile and hate posted freely because people know they’ll have no real-life accountability for the garbage they create. When someone has to put their own name on it, it can check up a few of those trolls from going to real extremes.
This is where we need to stand up on our platform of Don’t Vote for Stupid and don’t give them what looks (to them) like justification for their ignorant comments.
If what they post is full of lies, have one person make one post…just one…and put the truth that refutes their garbage. Don’t even really address the poster…commonly known online as a troll…directly with your response. Just state facts that show this person’s lying.
Then…unfollow the posting.
Find the way on your social media channel of choice to stop alerts from popping up when someone responds to the post. If you can, hide the post entirely so you don’t see it again. That way when the troll responds…and believe me, they will because they can’t stop themselves…you won’t see it. No temptation to respond.
Then…and here’s the part where we all need to come together…no one else needs to respond. Leave the troll to their own cesspool and let them swim alone. It will drive them up the wall when people don’t respond to their taunts.
It’ll be hard not to respond because the troll will ramp up their comments and likely make even more outrageous comments about not only the original subjects of their hate but toward the lone responder. Just let it go. You proved they’re liars, and they don’t contribute anything worthwhile to the community.
Eventually these people will stop posting and move on to another forum where people will give them the attention they deserve to feed their narcissism or they’ll go so far over the line the people running the group will have no choice but to ban them from participating. The end result is that you have groups for our communities where actual valid discussions from adults can take place, and perhaps good things for our communities can come out of those conversations.
There’s no way all of them will go away, but even if we can eliminate half of them, it would make the internet and our communities better. Not giving a platform to someone who is clearly not coming from a world of reality makes things better for all of us. (Come to think of it, I know another place on alternate Tuesdays where not giving a platform to those spewing propaganda would be a benefit to everyone, but I digress…)
