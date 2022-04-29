Readers might have noticed something different in the last two editions of the paper. They might notice a new byline.
Instead of seeing stories by AJ Meakins, you’ll now see the name AJ Fahr. I am now a Fahr (pronounced Fair) lady.
On Saturday, April 23, in West Plains, Missouri at a little comic convention called OzCon…I got married!
I’m super excited and happy to start this new chapter of my life with my now husband (which still feels weird to say.)
My husband (Shpoo) Pierce Fahr and I have been together for three and a half years now. I can imagine my life without him and it’s not nearly as good. He makes everyday special. Being with him has helped me gain the confidence to become who I always wanted to be. It’s not that I can’t live without him. It’s that I don’t want to. (By the way, that was something from one of the lines from my vows!)
I’m a very private person so unless you see me out, and I know you, I don’t like talking about my personal life. I don’t write about it very often either for the same reason, but I am making an exception with this editorial. I am ecstatic about my future and had an amazingly unique wedding Saturday. I am so lucky and so happy that I have found a person who understands me and allows me to be who I truly am and doesn’t want to change me but loves me for me.
Our wedding was amazing. It was just like us, unique and fun. And when I say unique, we had people in attendance who thought it was a play and not an actual wedding. However, it was very real. We did a Breakfast Club wedding in cosplay. I was dressed as Claire, the princess, my groom was dressed as Bender, the criminal. The amazing Tim Church, our entertainment editor, was our officiant and he was dressed as Brian, the brain. Our best man, Danny, was dressed as Andrew, the athlete and my beautiful maid of honor, Ashley, was dressed as Alison, the basket case. My GeekyKOOL colleague, Larry who gave me away, was dressed as Mr. Vernon, the Vice-Principal. Our goal was to put on a show on stage in front of all the convention goers as well as our friends and family. It was just an amazing magical weekend and I came home as a wife.
And I want to thank everybody who was there and everybody who has sent good wishes. And I am so happy, as any newlywed should be. I have found my person and he happens to also be the person I’m in love with. Which is great!
So while you’re reading this, I am on my honeymoon. Yay, vacation! We came back Monday and worked the whole week but on Friday, April 29, we officially started our week-long honeymoon.
We decided not to go on our honeymoon right away for a couple reasons. One I had the poetry contest, I needed to get finished up and get the winners announced. Two we had my new stepdaughter at our house to finish up her 5th grade homeschooling year.
We will be going on our dream vacation, a road trip with no specific destination. We will pick a direction each morning and drive.
But don’t worry, I left enough stories written so you’ll still see my new byline in the paper next week.
Thank you for reading this and understanding why the byline has changed. From now on, I am no longer AJ Meakins. I am AJ Fahr. The only thing that has changed is my name. Well, maybe I’m smiling a little bit
