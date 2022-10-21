During a recent discussion with friends, one of them began to talk about the “good old days” and how it seemed like when we were in our 20s life was hard but didn’t seem quite as crazy and stressful. They remembered the times when they had less money, lived in an apartment rats would think was a downgrade, but they remembered feeling more happy about life.
“It’s almost like in the last decade or so there’s some invention which is with you all the time providing a steady stream of negativity, hate, intolerance, and mob mentality,” another friend said as they lifted up their iPhone before ironically admitting they only had this thought in their head because of something they saw on social media.
While my friend’s attempted thievery of intellectual property was wrong, the sentiment of the message was right on the mark.
Social media in and of itself isn’t evil and divisive, but there’s little ground to stand on to claim social media hasn’t been a breeding ground for evil, divisive, hate-driven postings over the last few years. The need to boil down every thought into 140/280 characters or less requires the loss of nuance, detailed explanation, and factual support necessary to really convey a thought about an issue, challenge, or politician. For example, there is simply no way to build a complete case on why we need to address climate change or stop a recession in less space than it would take for a German mother to describe the details of making her famous pork and sauerkraut recipe. (Man, no matter what I write, I can’t get tomorrow’s Oktoberfest at Faith Lutheran church in Branson out of my head.)
The result is we have large groups of people who think intelligent, valuable, vote-inducing positions consist of things like “Democrats are domestic terrorists” or “Republicans want to turn women into the Handmaid’s Tale!” (which are both complete and total lies I have seen posted on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram by seemingly intelligent people.) It doesn’t take long for someone to open a social media app or webpage and see blocks of people cheering on one or two line statements from a particular political view without any kind of hard evidence backing it up, and you likely won’t see any comments from someone disagreeing because they will immediately be set upon by the social media mob.
Let me give you an example of someone who was so wrapped up in the mob they betrayed even their own personal values. She is liberal in her beliefs, and was not happy about the Roe v. Wade decision. She posted many memes on social media, retweeted many a protest comment, and was spewing intense vitriol against a legislator they said wanted to send people to jail for helping women get abortions in a particular piece of legislation.
So we were talking one day and I asked her: do you believe someone who has illegal drugs and gives them to someone else, and the person dies from those drugs, should be held accountable for it? She said of course, she said a drug dealer who does that should be charged with murder if they gave illegal drugs to someone and it killed them.
So I followed up: So you’re fine with a potential life sentence for a drug dealer who gave illegally obtained drugs to a person who died from those drugs? She said of course. We can’t let people who (her words here) “give poison to people in our community” get away with killing people.
This is when I explained the part of the legislation she was upset about made it a potential life sentence for someone who illegally brings abortion drugs in from another country, and gives it to a pregnant woman for whom those drugs will cause a fatal reaction because the person who obtained the drugs is not a doctor and doesn’t know if, for example, the woman is dealing with an ectopic pregnancy. Literally a person giving illegally obtained drugs to someone else and killing them.
My friend was stunned and admitted they didn’t realize it was the part of the bill she had seen demonized on social media by the activists she had chosen to follow. She was still very much in favor of abortion, and doesn’t like restrictions put on it in general, but she had to admit the actual situation referenced in the law she saw as a safety thing and could support it.
There is one example where the mob mentality will have someone who is (in my view) very intelligent blow right past something they would think is fine for the sake of a crusading agenda without putting any thought into whether or not what they’re saying is actually correct.
This is not good for our nation.
This is not good for our election process.
This is not good for all of us.
There is an important election coming up on Nov. 8. I’m not going to jump into the false rhetoric you see from celebrities like Meathead, I mean Rob Reiner, and others like him where you have to vote a certain way or “we’ll lose our Democracy!” I’m not going to jump into the false rhetoric from celebrities like Kid Rock or Ted Nugent stating you have to vote the other way to stop a socialist takeover of the country.
But it’s important.
Because EVERY November general election in this country is important.
EVERY time we have a November general election in an even year a state legislature or the U.S. House of Representatives is on the line. It’s an election which will help determine the course of our state, and our nation, and it’s vital the people showing up to vote are educated on the issues and are voting for what they feel is the best direction for the nation based on evidence, data, and yes, personal conviction.
Not memes. Not because Selena Gomez told you to. Not because your friends on Facebook all posted the same photo of some dude in a Viking helmet. (The furry horned one, not the purple football team one.) Not because the women on The Propaganda, er, The View said to do it. Not because four of The Five said so.
Facts. Data. Expert opinions.
Things which take time and effort to do.
Look, I know all of us are busy and it’s very simple to give up your right to critically think about things which really matter like the economy and civil rights and climate issues. It’s hard to find the time to stop looking at cat photos or Cardi B reels on Instagram and read something like an economist’s look at the ebb and flow of grocery prices, and which policies supported by which candidates for office bring the economic result you think is best.
We still have a few weeks until you will go into the ballot box and fill in the circle next to the person who is asking you to allow them to serve you in our representative republic for the next two/four years. I am making what I know might be a pipe dream asking you to stop following the mob you are in and think for yourself this election day.
Stop following the threads on Facebook or your social addiction of choice, take time to determine what issues really matter to you, research what some of the best solutions are for those things which matter, and investigate the actual positions of the candidates running for office.
Don’t listen to the people who are online singing the praises of a candidate or party. Don’t listen to the people who are online demonizing the very fact the candidate breathes air or the party is allowed to exist. I promise you the people who are zealously promoting or demonizing with the intent of stirring up the mob are lying to you, even if it’s just a lie of omission, to get you to vote their way without critically thinking about why you do it.
All of the screaming voices are right: November’s election is important.
It’s why you must ignore the mob, educate yourself, and cast an intelligent vote on November 8.
