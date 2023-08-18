It’s not often you get a real life lesson revelation while watching #1 Hits of the 60s.
Oh, you get entertained, that’s for sure. It’s an outstanding show. Amber Campbell and her team bring a blast of high-intensity happiness and joy without ducking some of the challenges of that era. (That really impressed me.)
The most interesting thing, however, about my afternoon at the Clay Cooper Theater was not necessarily the outstanding performance, but the music they were performing. Almost three quarters of the way through the show I realized I knew every single song they had been performing even though I wasn’t before until after almost all of them made their way up and down the Billboard charts.
Some long time readers will say in their brain right now, “Well, genius, you’ve written before about your being a musician and your mad passion for music, so it stands to reason you would know all these songs.” Yes, that would be a likely excuse and you’re likely right…but where did that passion start?
That’s what I’m writing about today.
I began playing drums in elementary school. Fourth grade to be exact, starting out with just a single snare drum and a practice pad. Drove my folks insane with the continual one drum pounding of my practice times. In those days, while I was listening to music, it was all the same genre: rock. I was listening to the Eagles, to Styx, to Zeppelin.
In hindsight, I have to guess it’s because I heard them on the radio, because outside of Elvis my folks mostly listened to country music. I remember Dad had an 8-track of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s greatest hits I would sneak into the work area in his garage to listen to sometimes, but other than that, it was country.
When I really began to have a musical expansion was sixth grade, when I hit junior high school, and we went from having the single snare drum to learning all the (literally) bells and whistles that came with being a percussionist.
My junior high school teacher was a drummer. This was unusual, I later discovered, because most of the music teachers I dealt with through the years learned some kind of wind instrument which played more notes more often than we percussionists who just needed to know notes for bells and tympani.
After school, our teacher offered drum set lessons for any of the drummers who wanted to learn it. Officially, it was to recruit guys to play for the school’s jazz band, but in reality it was for a bunch of drummers to hang out and jam. I can still remember the first day of our “club” the director walked in, put on Bachman Turner Overdrive’s “Taking Care of Business,” sat down behind the drum kit, and took care of business.
He also was the first in a long line of teachers to challenge us to listen to the music we didn’t necessarily like so we could learn how to play more than just rock and roll. He, and the teachers who followed him, are why I could sit and know all the songs I heard on the stage at the Clay Cooper Theater on Tuesday afternoon.
He was the first to really hammer us on playing jazz, which to be honest, at the time most of us didn’t really want to do because it wasn’t “our” music. We would listen to Buddy Rich records almost every time we got together. He would bring us albums from guys like Max Roach, Gene Krupa, Elvin Jones, and Art Blakey. Over and over we would have the same message pounded into our heads: if we could learn to play jazz, we would be able to play anything else.
And he was right.
So to be completely honest, I started practicing along with jazz tracks because my instructors told me to do it, but I eventually began to find I started to enjoy, and really enjoy, jazz. I would find myself actually choosing to listen to groups like Spyro Gyra or Weather Report when I was out for a drive. I’d go through a rehearsal where the only rock band I would play was Rush (because I didn’t have a solo practice session which didn’t include them.)
As the years continued, I found myself focusing on the percussion sections of any music I would find, even if it was something I routinely would not listen to during my days. I began to listen to country music and found things I enjoyed…classical music…even the more obscure genres like zydeco. Even if I ultimately didn’t add a style of music to my regular routines, I would at least find something in it to respect and learn from to make myself a better musician.
And it all comes back to my teachers when I was young telling me I couldn’t just keep listening to nothing but Rush and Pink Floyd and Yes.
Now, did my teachers know how much I appreciated it? No. No they didn’t. This is because young Jason usually had to be brought kicking and screaming into any new style of music during those young years. I didn’t see their wisdom at the time, and really didn’t truly grab a hold of it until my late college years. I haven’t seen those teachers again, so I haven’t had a chance to tell them how their influence really impacted me beyond the years I was in their charge.
School starting up this week for many districts in our area is likely why these thoughts came back into my head at #1 Hits of the 60s rather than “Man, Michael Jason Frost’s mustache really fits into just about any show.” It was a reminder of the importance teachers can have in the lives of their students far beyond just the basic parts of their classes.
So to all the teachers across our area who are heading back into the trenches to try and make a difference in our youth’s lives, thank you, and know there is a pretty good chance you’ll have impacts far beyond what you’ll see over the next nine months.
