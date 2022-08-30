September is National Suicide Prevention Month, when mental health advocates and organizations try to have the uncomfortable conversations most people want to avoid about mental health, serious struggles, and suicide.
It’s an issue I’ve dealt with personally over years in my battle with mental health issues, and I know first-hand people get very uncomfortable and sometimes even hostile toward you when you bring up the subjects of mental health and suicide.
I believe a part of the reason people get so angry when you bring up the idea of suicide is because people want a happy ending when someone struggles. Think about the last time you saw a movie where the main character struggled throughout the film, something even worse than what the character experienced happens, and then the film ends. You don’t usually walk away feeling good and most folks will say they didn’t like the movie because there wasn’t a happy ending. It’s why Hollywood rarely puts out a film where the underdog doesn’t make a comeback, or the victim gains justice over her victimizer, or even if someone dies there’s a great movement or monument or celebration in the person’s memory. Suicide is the ultimate bad ending.
Now, I’m not condemning a happy ending. Lord knows, I’m praying for one in my life and for those friends around me who are struggling. Mental illness is challenging for many folks because the war you’re fighting in the 7 inches between the ears can’t be seen in the same way as a missing limb or large scar. As a result, many times people will be tempted to offer platitudes or share encouraging memes or photos on social media or when you talk to struggling friends, because you want to help bring about this person’s happy ending.
First, let me be completely clear, thank you for wanting to help your friends, family, and community members who are struggling with mental health. I am very glad if you truly want to help . It’s with this in mind I’m going to bring up something uncomfortable with you. However, it’s something I’ve wanted to share for a long time, and when I talk to close friends who also fight the good fight against mental health issues, they share the same sentiment.
If you truly don’t want to take the time to help, then please don’t tell us you do.
Social media and our current society make it so easy for someone to put off the image they’re involved, concerned, and want to be the one to help someone get from struggle to salvation. It takes very little effort to share a post on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or TikTok with messages saying you care about your struggling friends and you’re there for them. I’ve seen a wave lately of postings with a theme similar to “if you’re struggling, please reach out to me, because I care.”
I’m sure you do care.
I’m sure you want to help.
Make sure you actually can put in the effort for that care and help.
You see, when someone is spiraling down from depression, PTSD, or any other mental health issue it can make you feel like you’re a burden on the world from society at large to your closest friends and family, you look for lifelines to grab to stop the spiral. In many cases, those lifelines are friends, and the ones we will try to reach out and grab first are the ones who are telling us they are there, want to listen, want to talk, want to help.
We see you make the offer. If you reject us when we take you up on it, or talk to us like we’re a burden, or make it clear you’d like to be doing anything else other than talking or being with us, you cause more harm than good and reinforce the idea we’re nothing more than annoyance who doesn’t matter at all.
Stop for a minute and think about a time you were rejected at work, school, or in a social setting like a church. Think of the way it made you feel when you realized a person, a group, a company didn’t want you around them and participating with them in life.
Now, for just a moment, imagine your brain has already been telling you the world doesn’t care, your friends don’t care, your family doesn’t care, and they’d all be better off without you around them. When you hit this point, you’re not thinking rationally, and emotions tend to override the logical brain which would say you have value. You want the feelings to end, to feel like you matter, like someone out there just gives a crap about you, so you reach out to someone who says on their social media you can call them any time when you’re struggling if you need someone there…and this person says they can’t talk to you, or dismiss your struggles with cliches and curt statements, or just half-listen and not really engage in the conversation.
What happens in that moment is the person who is struggling feels like they really don’t matter and someone who they thought was going to be a lifeline to help find a ray of hope in the darkness was instead someone blowing out the flickering candle in their lantern.
Now, I know you don’t hear what I’m sharing very often from advocates for mental health issues and psychiatrists on the radio or TV. It’s because they know most folks will immediately be turned off when you tell them what they’re doing could cause more harm than good. They’ll share it at a mental health conference when those in attendance are genuinely interested in the subject; but they know Joe or Jane American going through their daily lives will flip the TV to a rerun of NCIS or load another cute cat video on your smartphone if you tell them their actions aren’t entirely helpful.
The things those counselors and doctors will tell you on TV are factual information which is proven to be helpful in most cases. They will tell you to ask someone if they’re struggling. Be there for them to listen without judgment. Make them feel like they’re in a safe space where they matter. All of those things are legitimate, and I’m not telling you not to do them, because they are effective and studies have shown they can be great assists to someone considering self-harm.
I am, however, telling you to mean it when you do those things.
Don’t just say you’re going to do it. Actually do it. And if you know you can’t, don’t offer it.
So what can you do if you really don’t have time to “be there” for a struggling friend, co-worker, family member, fellow church member, etc.? If you feel like you just don’t have the patience or wisdom to help? If you know between work and the kids volleyball practice and tending to the family garden and something I’ve been told exists called “sleep” or your own mental health issues you feel you just can’t take an hour or two to just sit at a coffee shop and listen to a struggling friend?
You can use your platforms on social media and in person to highlight the ways someone who is struggling can get help or find local support groups.
Instead of posting on social media how much you care and you want them to “Call me right away if you’re struggling,” instead be honest and say something like “While I really do care for all of you very much, I know I’m not a mental health expert, and I really can’t say I understand what you’re facing. But I want to help you, and I know places where you can find the healing you need, such as Burrell Behavioral Health or the National Alliance for Mental Health Southwest Missouri.” Don’t be afraid at all to share information from professionals in the mental health care field. Post the new 988 mental health hotline number which went active in July. If your church, or a church you know has a grief care ministry, post their meeting time. If you know a local support group for those dealing with depression, link the group’s Facebook page. You can do dozens of things to help without making a public commitment to be a bedrock for someone in a moment of crisis.
I’m not telling you to not try and help sometime by being an ear to listen, or a sounding board if a friend wants to bounce an idea to help themselves off you, or be the one who takes a 3 a.m. phone call from the friend who’s been crying since they got home from work and can’t sleep because they’re so lonely it physically hurts.
I’m just saying those of us who have struggled for any length of time can read body language, hear the tones of voice, eventually get the message from non-returned calls or texts, or discern blow off statements like “I’ll call you” with no firm statement of when a call might happen, and it reinforces bad thoughts which I’ll admit many of us have allowed to take root in our brains.
And again, for any help you can give in the fight against mental illness, thank you. The stigma on mental health problems is still significant in America. Unfortunately, in several ways, it has become politicized which does no one any good, and when you speak out on these issues people will try to do things to silence you because it’s an uncomfortable subject. Remember, your voice matters, your advocacy matters, and your support matters. This column is just an attempt to perhaps steer your help into possibly a more productive path which will benefit not only your friends or family, but anyone who is looking for help or relief from the war within their head.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.