(This is the second in a series of columns giving you some behind the scenes info on journalism from the Branson Tri-Lakes News.)
The message came in 51 minutes after our initial social media posting through Facebook messenger.
“You haven’t updated your story on the shooting on Sycamore Creek Road,” the message read. “What’s going on?”
In case you didn’t see the Dec. 8, edition of Branson Tri-Lakes News, there was a shooting on Sycamore Creek Road on Friday, Dec. 3. We had a reporter on the scene (yours truly) within an hour of finding out about the incident and made a post on our social media page we were working on the story.
One of the reasons for the social media posting was the plethora of other social media postings related to things people thought they heard on scanners, concern from people who either lived in the area or knew someone who did, and people who are just into crime related news stories.
When people want to know something, they want to know it NOW, and they expect to have the full skinny within a rather short amount of time.
Unfortunately, real life isn’t like the First 48, Cops, To Catch A Predator, Crime Patrol, America’s Most Wanted, Street Patrol, Traffic Cops, Las Vegas Jailhouse, Police Women of Broward County, Campus P.D., Speeders, Sky Cops, or even Dog the Bounty Hunter. Crimes don’t occur, get called into police, are solved, and the person convicted within 48 minutes with 12 minutes of commercials an hour.
A lot of these investigations, and by extension the coverage we do on these types of criminal stories, takes days or weekly to fully come to pass. In the cases of things like murders or other violent crimes, it can take months or years; if minors or “special victims” are involved the information can be withheld as long as a judge wants to keep it away from the public.
All this means as much as all the reporters for the Branson Tri-Lakes News would want to get you all the information within minutes of an incident taking place, our major focus is getting the story right, so we may take more time to publish something in print or on our social media channels.
We can’t print speculation, so while we may be at the site of an incident and have a good idea what’s going on, we still can’t post something without confirmation (unless we see it with our own eyes, of course, but even then sometimes you have to wait for things like identification of the people involved in the incident.)
Trust me. We would love it if rolling up on a crime scene was like the TV show, where suspects come out of the house with little signs around their neck containing their name, hometown, and known aliases. Even better would be one of those QR codes we could scan with our phones which would take us to their criminal records and/or Facebook pages.
In the case of the shooting on Sycamore Church Road, there was zero action taking place. The deputies were sitting there waiting for detectives to show up, and then the detectives were waiting for search warrants and other paperwork. A lot of these situations are very similar in you’re sitting around doing a lot of waiting. It’s not uncommon for it to be hours before we get even a single piece of information.
Sometimes we’ll even sit on information because we don’t want to endanger the law enforcement on the scene.
I’ll give you an example of this. I once covered a standoff where all the media were camped out about 2/3 of a block away from the incident. Close enough we could see if something was happening, but far enough away the police officers thought we were safe if gunfire broke out.
About three hours of time passed from when we arrived and nobody was moving on either side. A negotiator was on a phone calling inside the home but nobody was answering. We observed teams of two moving to the house, peeking in a window, and then moving back to the perimeter.
Could we have posted internet videos of the cops moving up to the house? Sure. And if the gunman was in the house on their phone watching the live coverage? They’d know the cops were coming up. This would put the cops in danger, and would potentially trigger a violent encounter. So we don’t run video live most of the time nor do we tweet it.
Finally, the officers realized the person they thought was in the house wasn’t actually in there. The house was actually empty.
Yes, it was a story when they realized the house was empty. We posted to our social media and websites. Some videos of the police moving to and from the house were shown. The news was presented to the public in a timely manner, in a way safe to all involved, and in a way that didn’t jeopardize the investigation that was being covered.
But it wasn’t done quickly.
Plus, not every piece of information we get is “BREAKING NEWS!” (Sorry, what you see on the cable TV networks is usually not breaking news either, but they sensationalize it to pull you in because for many people the little morsels are like news crack.)
If we’re out on the scene of a shooting and one of the police officers lets it slip they might have found the weapon involved, that’s something we’ll want to check out, but it’s not something we need to rush and put on social media. Let’s be honest, you don’t want to know they might have found the weapon. You really want to know if they actually found it.
So the next time there’s some breaking news we post, or any news outlet posts, understand we’re working as hard and fast as we can to bring you accurate information. If we don’t post something for a few hours, it likely means nothing is really going on.
Or we fell asleep. Which I promise never happened one time when we were covering an overnight hostage situation and were in hour 12 on scene. That was a figment of your imagination.
