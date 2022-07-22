The pop trio Echosmith had a song on their last album called “Lonely Generation.” The song talked about the way our current youngest generation spends so much time on their phones, iPads, computers, and other electronic devices most of their relationships are electronic.
The song talks about people their age (the band is in their early 20s) spend most of their time as “a pixelated version of themselves.” It’s not hard to actually picture the lyrics, because if you were to head to any common area around us, you’ll see dozens of teens and 20-somethings sitting all around with their faces in their phones.
The song was playing on my car stereo this morning as I was heading into the office. As I passed through a neighborhood, I saw an elderly lady struggling to get down her front porch, watering can in hand, obviously heading for the flowers in planters along her walkway.
The sight and sound flashed me back to my single digit years at my grandfather’s house. He had a neighbor, a widow, who had a similar walkway setup to the lady I saw today. Flower planters were all along the walkway (and, well, everywhere on her porch, too.)
Visitors would come to her house all the time. The pastor, from the local church, would stop by. Neighbors always would pop over to chat for a few minutes. It seemed like she had someone visiting every time I came to my grandfather’s house.
This was social networking in the “old days.” You actually had a social connection in the manner of seeing someone face-to-face. You could see if someone was really doing all right; you could see if their home was in need of repair or if they needed some kind of help; and you could get a mental boost which comes from spending time in a place where you make a positive connection with someone else.
Today this same woman wouldn’t have people coming to her door. She’d be getting text messages from her family members even though she likely wasn’t good at texting. (I’m thinking about my elderly family members in this instance.)
Instead of face-to-face visits on the porch, she’d be getting FaceTime phone calls while she’s sitting alone at the kitchen table. She might get an email or a Facebook message to read on a desktop computer she’ll check once a day (if she remembers to) because surfing the internet isn’t a big deal to her.
Social media has been a toxic poison to interpersonal relationships to the point many people choose to live an isolated life in the midst of crowds; but there are so many around us sentenced to isolation against our desires.
As I write this, we’re on the opening rise of a heat wave, which will show three digits on the thermometer for at least 10 days, according to local forecasters. There will be a lot of elderly folks, disabled folks, shut-in folks who will be struggling to deal with the heat, but because they don’t want to be a burden to friends or family they’ll tell you on the phone they’re OK. When you call on FaceTime you’ll see them in the bathroom or somewhere so you don’t see they don’t have any way to keep themselves cool in the other parts of the house.
Social media has taken the lack of physical relationship to the point many people consider just the idea of making someone take 30 minutes out of their day to drop off a fan, or bring some cold water & ice, a burden they don’t want someone else to bear. (I’m not saying some before the age of social media weren’t this way, but it’s more prevalent today.)
The current heat wave would be a great time for all of us to take a step back toward the days of a conversation being something you seek to have physically present rather than digitally interjected.
Take advantage of the tremendous benefit of physical appearance at a friend’s house for whom you may have concern. You can see first hand if where they’re living is cool or not. You can see if the air conditioning is working, or if the fans are working, or if it’s just little more than a sweat box with windows (which doesn’t really help because it would just heat up the inside more with the windows open.)
They can tell you they’re fine, but you’ll be able to SEE they’re not, and you can do something to help them.
This also goes beyond the heat wave as well. Stop for a second and think about how in many cases an encounter with another human being can boost your mood or change the appearance of a day. Yes, I know some folks are jerks, but the majority of folks just want to go through their days happy, and if they can make someone else happy along the way, they will take the opportunity.
Those kinds of experiences in person are different from the same kind of encounter happening through electronic means. Think about this: you’ve just completed some big project or performance you’ve put a lot of time and effort into, and someone takes the time to walk over to you, or wait after a performance for you to come out of the dressing rooms, to tell you how great they thought you were, or how they were touched by what you did, or perhaps you inspired them to get to work on their own passion project.
Now compare that moment to a facebook message the next day which says “Hey, you did a great job yesterday.”
Would the two REALLY impact you the same way?
I know they wouldn’t for me.
So let’s take the opportunity of Mother Nature deciding to turn up her oven setting to depixelate a little bit, and put more effort into looking after each other. Check on an elderly neighbor by walking over and knocking on the door. Drive across town to see how the friend recovering from surgery is doing. Maybe even join up with a local charity and go be the hands of feet of mercy to people you’ve never met who are desperate for someone to bring them relief from their current condition.
It may seem a hassle to you at first. It may seem like it’s time out of your day which could be better spent playing games on your phone or binge watching Stranger Things season four again in case you missed a nuance from a scene which calls back to season two.
I promise you when you take the time to do those little extra things, you’ll begin to see the value in it, not only to the person you’re reaching out to but the benefit it will bring to your own spirit.
