Last August, I wrote a little piece about two gentlemen I was spying on while they were having a smoke outside of the King’s Castle Theatre. They were debating an entertainer who performed a little further west on the strip, with one man adamant the performer was “famous” and the other dismissing them as only “Branson Famous.”
After semi-politely taking this visitor to task and showing that being “Branson Famous” might be a better life than just being “Coastal Famous,” I had a moment this weekend to really stop and realize that for our Branson entertainers, perhaps there is more of an element to coastal fame involved in our celebrity solar system.
Local bluegrass superstars The Petersens hosted a special convention for supporters of the band who are part of their Patreon group. (Patreon is a website where you can pay a monthly fee to support an artist in return for unique items such as personal blogs, photos, or exclusive songs.)
The weekend featured a number of events that were designed not only to give those sponsors up-close experiences along with a performance fix (two concerts plus a visit to The Haygoods show since one of the Petersens has a bit of a connection with the mad scientist of the Haygood clan.)
I attended a few of the non-concert events and most of them had people packed in so tightly that it would have caused Dr. Fauci’s brain to explode. Sardines would have been asking you to make some space.
I know it made me very uncomfortable to be crammed into that space, bouncing off people multiple times just to try and traverse the 10 foot distance between the finger sandwiches and the sweet tea.
At one point, I noticed Ellen (Petersen) Haygood sitting in a chair, surrounded by eight people, one of which was her husband Michael. They were playing a guessing game where each player had a name taped to their back and they had to ask Yes or No questions to determine their secret identity.
Ellen was the center of the group’s attention as she struggled to guess the billionaire on her nametag (Microsoft founder Bill Gates) and was getting peppered with yes and no answers along with “helpful” clues. When she finally figured out the answer, you would have thought that she had a moment of relief; instead she was still the center and focus of conversation. After all, these were die-hard Petersens fans, and they were standing there chatting with one of the band.
From my vantage point in the sun room of the home hosting the “game night” I could see two other members of the family, both of whom were surrounded by people and engaged in conversation. When one of them would walk away to get a new drink or similar action, they wouldn’t get more than a few feet away before someone else tried to engage them into a conversation.
It made me realize that perhaps my idea of “Branson Famous” and it not being quite as strenuous on the more known among our community may have been less accurate than I thought.
I attended two more events that were part of the Petersen’s Patreon Reunion weekend and as I observed, the same pattern followed: the band was continually surrounded by people at the events and always made to engage with people they may have known a little bit but mostly were strangers.
As the weekend went on, the more I was glad I wasn’t them; I don’t think I could handle hours where people are lining up to get a piece of you.
My personal hero after Jesus, the late Rush drummer Neil Peart, often wrote of his struggles in with fame, because he would be very embarrassed when people started gushing about his work or his band. In the song he wrote about the subject of fame, “Limelight,” he includes a line “I can’t pretend a stranger is a long-awaited friend.” Yet for the Petersens this weekend, every stranger seemed to them like a long-awaited friend, and they handled the situation with class and dignity.
(On a side note, I should mention that when I did speak to some Petersens, the band was overjoyed at the number of dedicated fans who showed up and they were glad to spend the time meeting with them. So I don’t want anyone to think the band had the same feelings I did watching them being constantly on and engaged with people at the events.)
As I drove home from the Saturday night concert, my mind began to extrapolate the impact of “Branson Famous” and how it goes far beyond the boundaries of our little hamlet in the hills. A Branson celebrity, that “Branson Famous” person as that older gentleman of yore would label them, has fans across the nation. They have international fans in some cases. They have people who will travel from New York or Oregon or Maine or Florida to spend two days hanging out at a coffee house with their favorite Branson artists.
It also means our “Branson Famous” have much of the same pressures as their “coastal famous” brethren, perhaps on a slightly smaller overall scale.
As a community that is dependent in many ways on tourism, all of us who live here and work here have some degree of weight on us to give a good impression to the folks that come in. Whether it’s the guy selling the tickets in the box office of the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre, Grace Lugo or Kelly Bryant singing while they serve hundreds of families at day at Mel’s Hard Luck Diner, or the guy hooking up the harnesses at any one of the zillions of zip line attractions in the area, a “bad impression” can immediately become internet fodder or bad ratings on TripAdvisor, Yelp, or Bob’s List of Fun Places in Branson.
Yet our “Branson Famous” folks have that added dimension of being known on a larger scale. There’s a good chance you won’t be in line to buy Mucinex at Walgreens and someone will come up and say you were their waitress at the Grand Country Buffet the prior week and they want to why the mashed potatoes were cold.
For example, if Clay Cooper takes his boys out for a nice round of disc golf at one of the local resorts, he’ll have people who keep interrupting that family time by fans who love the show, haven’t seen him in years and wanted to say hi, and so on. As much as Clay may want to have that moment with his sons to just his family, the Branson famous is going to kick in and that the moment away.
I know when I’m with my kids, I don’t like strangers trying to horn in on the moment. I’m pretty sure most folks like to have that modicum of privacy.
And if, God forbid, Clay’s son throws a disc and bounces off Clay’s head? If he utters a less-than-Branson-friendly phrase while in the midst of suffering that concussion, it’s internet fodder for Branson facebook groups or people who just want to bash Branson as being something other than a place that wants to be a family-friendly destination.
All of our entertainers carry this weight to some degree, and their ability and willingness to carry the weight has led to our vibrant entertainment industry. That, in turn, has led to a lot of jobs and opportunities for our residents. And one public slip, even a little one, can become a major issue in this internet age, just as it’s been for decades with “coastal famous” people having paparazzi following their every move.
When that revelation sank in, I silently said a prayer for our entertainers and thanked them in my mind for giving up parts of themselves so the rest of us can have a more interesting place to live, work, and grow. I thank you for being willing to watch every word or action so that visitors always leave our city with a good impression and want to return, and tell others to come and visit.
Branson Famous may still be better than coastal famous, but I can’t think any longer that it’s not just as challenging to those who carry that mantle.
