Everyone has things from their past they’re not entirely proud of and I’m no exception.
Except for what I’m about to share with you.
I’m still kind of proud of this prank.
Since April Fool’s Day is known for pranks and fooling people, I thought it was a good time to share the tale.
When I was in college, I was part of a group of guys who hosted a show called the Heavy Metal Happy Hour. We were on the air from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Wednesday nights and we were THE source for heavy metal music at our college.
This was the heyday of heavy metal. Metallica hadn’t yet sold out and recorded the Black Album; bands like Anthrax, Slayer, Exodus, Testament were putting out new albums almost every year; you could play Iron Maiden or Judas Priest or Motorhead and people wouldn’t wonder why you’re playing oldies.
So on the air I went by “The Lone Wolf” for some reason I can’t remember, and the name became increasingly stupid as I would invite guys to join the show. They eventually became known as the Wolfpack.
One year while we were on the prowl, the University decided they were going to build an addition onto the building where the radio station was stuck in a corner of the top floor. In the midst of this construction one day, workers found a kitten which had somehow gotten onto the fourth floor of the girders. They were able to coax the cat back from the edge with some milk and then took it to a local humane society for adoption.
A good, clean, wholesome, All-American kind of story.
Until we got a hold of it after we had a class talking about Orson Welles and the Mercury Theatre on the Air in 1938 caused a major kerfuffle by making it sound like Martians were invading New Jersey. (Now, being from Pennsylvania, we would argue it’s impossible to tell Martians from folks from Jersey, but I digress…)
We cooked up the idea to say we were conducting an experiment, inspired by finding the kitten on the construction site, where we would drop cats off the top of the building to see if they would land on their feet. After all, our school was a state research university, and this was a scientific experiment, right? We’re just being good, conscientious students, who were not majoring in any kind of science field, wanting to prove the adage a cat always lands on their feet.
After all, what would have happened if the real life kitten had freaked out and fell?
We spent days in a production room making sound effects, looping audio tape, and all the other things you had to do in the pre-computer audio days of the 1980s. You couldn’t just go online and find the sounds you needed. You either found them on a record, or you created them yourself. Create them we did; nobody said they knew the mewing of the kittens was a bunch of funky-smelling college radio jocks who had spent entirely too much time together in a small studio.
The night came when we decided to launch our furry version of War of the Worlds.
We opened the show by claiming one of the Wolfpack was on the roof of the building with a box of kittens. The building we were in was high enough no one could really see the part of the roof where we claimed he was standing; thus no one could prove we didn’t have someone on the roof. We played the sound effects of wind while he sat in a production room to do his “remote” broadcasts with us.
After about half an hour of teasing we would do it, we “dropped” our first cat off the roof. The result of the “experiment” was the sound of a large splat (we said we had a microphone on the ground where it would land) and our man on the roof saying he couldn’t tell if the cat landed on its feet because it exploded upon reaching the ground.
This is when the phone calls began to come in.
Initially, the calls were along the line of “you guys aren’t really doing this, right?” After about 20 minutes it changed to animal rights folks going bonkers thinking we were killing kittens for no good reason, and some had even come over to the building to try and get in to stop us, but the building was locked to the outside before we took to the air.
About an hour into the broadcast, after about three “experiments,” we get a call from the head of campus security asking us using language I can’t print in a family paper what we were doing dropping cats from a building. We let him in on everything we were doing, and the prank was inspired by War of the Worlds, and he thought it was hilarious. He said technically we weren’t breaking any campus rules since it was all fake, and therefore he couldn’t make us stop, but he did ask us before the show was over to let everyone in on the joke.
This, of course, had been our plan all along.
So we kept going for about another 30 minutes, including a debate about whether or not the way the paw remnants were pointing was good enough to indicate they landed on their feet before the explosion.
Then the studio’s hotline rang.
In radio, there’s something called the “hotline.” It’s a special phone line into the studio with a number only known to people in power like the owner, general manager, or program director. When the hotline lights up, you know most of the time you’re in deep kimchi, and you’re not going to like what you hear when you pick up the phone.
I picked up the phone and it was the president of the university. He had been woken up by students who obtained his home number and were upset about what we were doing on the air.
I explained to him what we were doing, that we were inspired by one of our radio classes, and we wanted to see if we could do what Welles did all those years ago.
I still have a crystal clear memory of his response.
“This is one of the most creative things I’ve ever heard on our radio station,” the president said. “And you need to stop right now.”
And for the record, he didn’t say it in a mean way, just more of a “you made your point” kind of way, because he was laughing as he said it.
Looking back, I don’t know if I’d do the kitten dropping part of it again, but I’m still kind of glad a group of 20-year-old college students were able to put together a prank like this which succeeded so well. It also taught us a lesson which stuck with those of us who continued to go into some kind of media career: people will very likely take what you say on the radio as truth, and you can’t forget this important fact.
I kind of miss the days you could pull a practical joke without someone getting all in a snit about it and rushing to the internet to try and destroy your life because you tricked them and they’re upset they were fooled along with their chorus of keyboard warriors.
So in the spirit of the memories of days gone by, I say to you: Happy April Fool’s Day.
