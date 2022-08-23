I don’t know if it’s my family’s German heritage, or just the East Coast culture, or we just really have traditionally had poor interpersonal communication, but it was not common for men in my family to share their feelings or thoughts. We always had the stoic kind of mindset where you didn’t talk much about anything.
It was so bad my mother used to joke “if a Wert man asks for an aspirin, I head to the phone to call 911.” The men in my family just didn’t talk about things like health issues, or emotions, or problems in relationships. Usually, there was one thing we would talk about openly and often: work.
Work ethic was paramount and one of the few areas where we only praised or complimented each other. One of my grandfathers worked in a coal mine for over 50 years. My other grandfather worked more than 40 years at a factory and never took a sick day in his entire career. (Vacation time, yes, sick days, no.) My dad worked three jobs at one point when I was a young kid before he finally found a single job which could provide for all of us.
I was 15 when I landed my first job because it’s what the men in my family did…we worked. School was nice, but work was expected. (I was the first member of my entire family to ever attend college out of high school.)
It was the area where dad and I connected because it was the only area he really knew how to communicate with me. I was the “odd” kid in our family because I was nothing like anyone else who shared our DNA. I was the only hard-core musician who wanted to see Rush perform a half dozen times a year; I was the only one who thought Monty Python was endlessly hilarious; I was the one going to see Shakespeare performed at the National Theatre.
Dad connected more with my brother, who was on the varsity wrestling team like Dad and my Uncle Bob had done. (Bob was a PA state champion in wrestling in high school.) They would spend weekends going to tournaments and wrestling meets while I went to see The Hooters or Metallica play at City Island in Harrisburg.
The place we would connect was over hard work.
I tell you all of the above so you can understand what happened as I transport you to the back porch of my parent’s home at the end of July 2016.
I had just gotten back to my parent’s house after a week of anchoring USA Radio Network’s coverage of the 2016 Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. At the time, it was what we thought was the peak of my career to date; only a handful of journalists would have the opportunity to be the lead reporter at one of the major parties’ national conventions.
Now, those who know me know of my love of the City of Brotherly Love. A week there working hard but also being able to eat real honest-to-God Philadelphia cheesesteaks from Tony Luke’s almost every day along with visiting a few favorite locations after being away for years brought my spirit to life in a way I hadn’t felt in a long time. I even had the chance to geek out over some rare Philadelphia Flyers memorabilia at the Wells Fargo Center, so it was a complete experience for me.
Still, getting back to my folks’ house in the country and away from the constant noise and bustle of the city was a nice break after the chaos of the convention. (My employer surprised me with an extra week of vacation, telling me to enjoy time with my family since I was back there anyway.) My boys were able to come out, so it was just a great opportunity for mom, dad, my boys and I to spend time together.
The first night I was back, the boys were inside showing mom something on the PlayStation, and Dad and I were sitting on the back porch. It was warm being late July but nothing borderline unbearable like we’ve had in the Ozarks this summer, and I was sitting on the porch swing just enjoying the feeling of motion and trying to let the stress of the week fade out.
Dad was in his customary place: a chair next to a table on the west side of the porch, smoking a cigarette, his sixth or seventh cold Pepsi on the table next to him, feet propped up onto one of the other chairs. Peanut, the family dachshund, was sitting near his feet chewing on some kind of bone shaped chew toy.
We sat in near silence for a few minutes, listening to the wind blow through the trees, the distant sound of a tractor on one of the neighboring farms, or the slurping of Peanut. The moment of zen was broken when a discussion suddenly started I never imagined would take place.
“You know, Jason,” Dad said. “I’m really proud of you.”
It would not be a stretch to say I was surprised by Dad’s words. It’s not that I didn’t think he loved me or was proud of me; my surprise came from the fact he actually SAID it. Immediately, my brain processed the words to mean it was about my having just completed anchoring the convention; after all, his son had just spent the last 30 years of his life working toward such a moment. Work ethic, long hours, sacrifice, and all the other things which went into building a career were things of honor in our family.
“Thanks, Dad,” I replied, assuming this was about my work accomplishment, feeling good I finally worked hard enough and accomplished enough to make Dad say out loud he was proud of me.
My assumption was wrong.
“The way you stepped up to be the boy’s father after your divorce really shows me the things I tried to teach you as a kid got through to you,” he said. “I always worried whether or not you’d grow up to be a good man, and whether anything I tried to teach you stuck, and I can see it did. But you really surpassed it, and I’m proud of the man you’ve become.”
Our relationship changed dramatically in the next few minutes. A discussion likely decades overdue finally took place; a new level of respect was gained between the two of us; and years of slowly working through walls built throughout a lifetime fell in an instant.
Honestly, I have some regret this discussion didn’t take place before the day we had it; I know I could have learned so much more from Dad through the years and been able to really connect with him in a way which now I cherish. I’m glad we had it now knowing our talks have a time limit and I make an effort to value each moment.
I can’t imagine the immense regret I would have felt if Dad passed without our ever having that particular evening on the back porch.
As I realize my time with my dad is dwindling, I think of the importance of that back porch discussion and the way years since have been made richer and deeper because of those walls finally being broken down. It would have absolutely been a tragedy had Dad left us without the conversation taking place; and I don’t want you to lose the opportunity for a similar kind of experience in your life.
It may be a father, a mother, an uncle, an aunt, a brother, a sister, a child…there is likely someone in your life who means a tremendous amount to you in ways you’ve never shared with them. Perhaps it’s someone with whom your relationship has always been good, but you never took the risk to really open up and share how much they meant to your life.
I know it’s challenging to take the step to say what you want to say, and it certainly will take some courage you may not know you have, but it could be something which will transform your life and theirs.
It’s certainly better to risk a little embarrassment now while the chance is still there versus the unresolvable regret you’ll feel when that person is suddenly gone.
