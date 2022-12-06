I’ve listened to pastors for many years go on and on about the sovereignty of God and how He has things in our future we can’t see but are perfectly prepared to come at exactly the right time.
Now, it’s not that I don’t believe them, but this “right time” always seems to be some nebulous future date and it most often seems like God just picked a day at random where even if it was the culmination of a series of events, the date itself seems unimportant to the action.
November 30, 2022 will be a date which for me will remain etched in my mind because it was one of those moments where God proved to me He plans things on specific dates.
Flash back to 2016. I had been in a car accident and was looking to find a new vehicle to replace my Prius. (Even though gas prices were cheaper then I still hated to pay for gas, and I loved getting 52 to 55 miles a gallon.) The place I was living at the time didn’t have any vehicles which appealed to me, and I didn’t (and still don’t) trust those online car dealers to buy a car sight unseen.
Mom, true to her nature, wanted to take care of her boy. She spent hours online looking at dealerships within hundreds of miles of where I was living, going through each dealer’s inventory, looking for the perfect car. She knew I wanted another Prius, so this was her focus, but she was also looking for something I could afford on the meager journalist “salary” I was making at the time.
I remember her calling me just before Thanksgiving and telling me she found a new Prius in Memphis, Tennessee and I would be able to buy it for the price of a used one.
I know it had to be God guiding mom’s fingers on the keyboard to find the place, but somehow this dealer had two Priuses from previous model years they were unable to sell. Toyota allegedly wouldn’t send this dealership any models from the upcoming new model year until the two were sold, so mom negotiated with them to sell one of them to us for the same price as the one-year-old used models on their lot.
So I went to the Enterprise car rental location within walking distance of my apartment, rented a car one-way to Memphis, and drove to the dealership to finance a new car as a used car price.
Because that was my mom.
She always found a way to somehow break through for her kids. It didn’t matter what was going on, if there was something my brother or I needed, mom would find a way to make it happen. Once mom was on a mission, nothing would stop her. (And heaven help you if you got in the way of her doing something for her grandchildren…)
The dealership and I worked out a six year payment plan at a surprisingly affordable interest rate (my credit score was not good at the time) and I drove off in the only new car I’ve ever owned in my life. It had 12 miles on it when I bought it. There’s 164,000 on it now.
I made the last payment on the car on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.
God knew before mom even found the car I’d make my last payment on this car on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.
He knew on that day, making the last payment on the car, I’d be happy and celebrating I wouldn’t have to make any more payments on the car and could save the money each month I had been spending on payments. He knew I would feel great about having a paid-off car and it would be a real boost to my spirit on that specific day.
Because he also knew on November 30, 2022 would be the day my parent’s home was put on the auction block after both of them had been taken home to heaven.
There was no way to know when I signed the financing agreement for the car that before I paid it off mom and dad both wouldn’t be here to celebrate this mile marker with me. God knew what was going to happen, and He put something in place in 2016 to make sure on November 30, 2022 there would be something joyful to offset the painful things of that specific day.
I’m not going to lie. I’m typing this with tears in my eyes knowing the place I called home as a teenager and while going through college, the place where my sons came to spend holidays with their grandma and Papa Jim, the place where we would cheer and curse Penn State’s football team in the living room on Saturday afternoons, the place where I spent hours in the basement pounding away on a drum set my father bought for me when I was 12 because his son wanted to be a drummer is now going to be someone else’s house hurts. It’s hard to know no matter how badly you may want to, you can never go home again, because there’s no home anymore.
But I’m smiling through the tears, thinking about mom, of her love for me, thinking about dad, and his dedication to his family, thinking about how I knew no matter what massive curveballs life threw in my direction they would always be there for me, all because of a final payment made online to Toyota for a dark gray Prius on a day when one of the hardest experiences someone will have to face would take place.
November 30, 2022.
