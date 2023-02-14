I haven’t written an editorial for a while and I wish I had a simple reason why but there are several. The main one is I feel more comfortable telling other people’s stories than my own.
However, now it’s close to my anniversary with the paper and my editor, Tim, asks all of us writers on our anniversary of being hired to write an editorial. It is a kind of how the years gone, what we’re looking forward to in the future type of story. You know, your basic…here’s a recap and here’s a prediction to go onto our page 4, opinion page.
I haven’t been in the mindset to write editorials lately because they take a lot out of me. I am not the type to share about personal things and I’m not as open as several people when it comes to my life. So when faced with the task of writing an editorial, I figured I would write about the things I really enjoy about covering Stone and part of Taney County for the Branson Tri-Lakes News and the Stone County Shopper.
In my opinion, the part of the job is getting to know people one on one (social anxiety can make crowds pretty overwhelming). I get to not only meet wonderful members of our community but get the privilege of being allowed to tell and write their stories, which I think are important. These are stories I feel you the readers would enjoy reading.
Sometimes these are stories which need to be written about informational things, such as what’s going on in your government and schools. Sometimes I write about events going on, you know, so the community knows when things are taking place within our area.
My favorite stories, though, are the ones we call features. They are the stories of the people within our community who are doing something fun, unique, or important. I feel the need to highlight them and their accomplishments. I love those stories. I love it when I can sit down with somebody, just talk with them and learn about them. Then to magically sit down on the keyboard and transcribe what they say and arrange it in a way it becomes a story which people hopefully want to read. It’s like magic sometimes. Being able to share glimpses of somebody with the world using their words and my words combined. Being able to construct a story and write it in a way the reader can see someone else’s perspective.
I have a love of language and words and writing has always been fun. It’s always been something I enjoyed doing is writing. Now I do it for a living.
The stories I’ve written which I feel are more personal, the ones that show you glimpses of somebody else, make my week. I hope you the reader have felt me put my heart into what I write.
I love this community. I love this area. I was born here and raised here. I’ve raised my kids here, my family, my parents and grandparents and my ancestors dating back over 200 years are from here. I’ve roots in this community and I am so proud of the work I have done in the last two years for this paper.
I hope I have told stories you have wanted to read. I hope I informed the communities I cover to know things which are important to them. My goal is to always give you a look into the going-ons of the area, while being unbiased, professional and trustworthy.
I hope the people I’ve talked to feel they have been able to trust me with their stories. To the people who have sat down with me, talk to me and let me share their stories, I am grateful for your trust. I hope you feel I’ve done you justice.
Some of the stories have been heart wrenching, some of them have been fun, some inspiring. They all have been a portrait of the Ozarks and the people who live here.
Readers, I hope you continue to read what I write. I really do love my job. I really do love being able to craft something important for the community and I hope to continue to do so for many years.
For my second anniversary editorial, which is required of me to write, I just want to say thank you. Thank you to everyone who has helped me along this journey. Thank you to everyone who has entrusted me. It is something I do not take lightly. It is something that I appreciate more than words could say.
To the team at Branson Tri-Lakes News from the pressmen to the publisher, thank you. To my newsteam, I appreciate all the guidance and feedback.
I am looking forward to going into my third year of word crafting and building more relationships within our community.
