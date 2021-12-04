One of the problems with moving to a new area is your “go to” places for food at your old home base are gone, and it can take years to find a place which is in the same ballpark. You know those things: the food items which provide comfort, or help you get off to a good mental start, and if you’re having a bad day you can run through, get it, and it’ll pick up your spirits.
For me, one of those items is a breakfast burrito.
First off, even before we approach the mental health aspects of this, let’s look at the fact the breakfast burrito is God’s Perfect Breakfast Delivery System. It’s so perfect I honestly think what the Bible calls “manna” was really a breakfast burrito with extra bacon.
Think about it: all the “good stuff” your mother wanted you to eat at breakfast when you wanted to grab a pop tart and hit the backyard for the day’s adventure in one easy wrap you can hold with one hand. (Note to those under 30: when we old people were young kids, we didn’t have video games, we had this thing called “outside” where we would go outside at around 7 a.m. and then our parents wouldn’t see us again until the sun went down.)
Where did my obsession with the breakfast burrito begin? Believe it or not, it didn’t really start until my mid-20s, and not as a kid. I was working for a radio cluster in Gallup, New Mexico. We had a local Navajo woman who would come in from the reservation every morning with her homemade breakfast burritos.
Let’s just say I haven’t found a restaurant in the three decades since which came close to her creations.
We were pretty spoiled by her: she would learn what each of us really liked and made custom burritos for the on-air folks. (As you can probably guess from reading previous columns I’ve written, mine contained a lot of bacon.) So when you have years of being spoiled like that, you get addicted, and I sure did. There’s no breakfast burrito rehab, unfortunately. (Get on it, Burrell Behavioral Health.)
Now, the Branson area has some obvious places to get a breakfast burrito, specifically the fast food places who openly advertise them on their menu boards. The issue is most of these places make what is technically a breakfast burrito but it’s made from their regular menu items just redecorated into the burrito format.
And they usually taste like it.
At this point I will acknowledge the place with the golden arches has an item they call a breakfast burrito; I won’t insult breakfast burritos by making the comparison again.
Out of all the fast food places, I’d have to give the nod to Chick-fil-A for the best breakfast burrito; but that’s like honoring Crash Davis from the movie “Bull Durham” for having the most home runs in the minor leagues. Yes, it’s an accomplishment, but…
The quest for the grail of comfort food has to begin when you move by asking the people you run into whom you think may have good taste the best places to get a particular item. In some cases, you know you’re just out of luck. I’ve long given up hope of finding a decent hoagie anywhere in the area along with a TRUE Philadelphia Cheesesteak. (Sorry, local restaurateurs, a piece of some kind of steak or steak-like meat and American cheese is NOT a Philadelphia cheesesteak. Have the dignity to just call your creation a “steak and cheese sandwich.” Those who will eat them will eat them anyway.)
So far, the quest for Branson’s Best Breakfast Burrito has had one strong candidate who unfortunately gets disqualified because they’re not actually open during breakfast hours. Shimi’s Food Truck, which is generally located along 76 Country Blvd. across from the Methodist church, isn’t open during the early morning hours. It’s understandable, since their staff consists of two people, but it doesn’t help when you’re rushing to work in the morning and you need your bacon-y goodness in a handy wrap.
Now, since I do belong to the “Breakfast Is Great All Day Including For Lunch And Dinner Club,” I’ve had their Table Rock Belly Buster Burrito for lunch, and it can knock your socks off. Three eggs, bacon AND sausage, hash, cheeses you choose…it’s heaven on a tortilla.
However, for the sake of my quest, the burrito goodness has to be available during the morning rush. This is where the challenge has come in.
Most of the Mexican restaurants in the greater Branson metropolis don’t open until 11 a.m. for lunch. Breakfast isn’t even a thought in their minds, because with our tourists, the lunch and dinner hours are the biggest times for them to rake in their bucks. I don’t blame them; you have to go where the money is, and most folks in the morning want something quick and easy and/or their hotel provides the “free complimentary Continental breakfast” of stale bagels and three kinds of Raisin Bran.
And it’s not like the folks at Botanas Mexican Restaurant will let me come in on my own in the morning just to make my own burrito.
So I’m having to abuse my position with the newspaper and hijack the opinion page to put out a call for Branson’s Best Breakfast Burrito. Crowdsourcing is still a thing, right? Here are the rules for anywhere you want to nominate:
1. The restaurant has to be open during breakfast hours, opening no later than 8 a.m. (since most folks work 9-5 jobs. We newspaper folks recognize our 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. work hours are unusual.)
2. They have to make a breakfast burrito which can easily be taken to go. (I.E. if they serve it covered in a sauce, or dripping with melted cheese so you can’t eat it while driving to work, they’re out.)
3. They have to have meat as an ingredient. Sorry vegan folks, but I’m a carnivore. Given my love of bacon, options with bacon in them will get bonus points. (And vegan folks, if you think your breakfast burrito really could top a bacon-infested one in my mind, go ahead and submit it. But, before you do, go to YouTube and Google “Ron Swanson Bacon Shortage PSA.” Ron is my spirit animal.)
4. Food trucks ARE WELCOME. I dig food trucks, and most of the time they have decent chow.
5. It’s not too “artsy.” While I appreciate creativity, and I certainly encourage those in the breakfast burrito space to grow, I’m not usually someone who wants to have a special artisan burrito with imported Venezuelan beaver cheese, a 24-grain all-natural tortilla with extra flaxseed, refried refried beans (twice the refrying!), and free range quail eggs lovingly gazed upon by actress Julie Andrews as she danced by singing “The Sound of Music.” Simple ingredients are fine. I might give bonus points if they are locally sourced.
That’s it! I don’t think the requirements are too hard. While not a rule, if the place has a drive-thru or curbside option, they might get a bonus point or two in my entirely subjective scoring system which will likely change mid-evaluation process.
Email your suggestions to staffwriter@bransontrilakesnews.com and I’ll check out the most recommended places, and report back in January or February with my discoveries. Perhaps you, like me, will find a new place to add to your list of go-to food locations.
