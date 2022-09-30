Madge Bennett and Nelly Clark, they brought back some memories. These two old ladies just popped into my head the other day. I don’t know why, but I’m thankful to them for staying with my memories of Branson, where I was trying to grow up in the 1940’s and 50’s.
Anyone who went to grade school in Branson in the 40’s or 50’s will remember Nelly Clark, but I don’t suppose many will remember Madge Bennett.
I do. She was a part of my childhood. I lived a mile plus some, west of Branson. Camp Ponca was right across the highway and Alvin and Emma Williams were right next to us to the west. Emma was a nurse and was sweet and kind. Alvin raised hogs and could be heard cussing from quite a distance. Alvin’s main thing was trading guns and he was good at it. Across the highway at the east side of our place was a dirt road that went off to the south. It went by an old, abandoned stone silo. The old silo was empty except for weeds and small critters. I had to summon up quite a bit of courage to go into the silo because I was pretty sure some goblins and maybe a troll resided there. I never did see any, but I heard them. Madge lived right next to the old silo, (a medieval tower to me), then the road turned left just past the silo at Fullerton’s place and hooked up with the highway by the old dog leg tree.
Down that road was one of the places where I wandered, and when the weather was nice Madge might be out in her yard or looking out the window. I know that I gave her every opportunity to see or hear me because she always invited me in for some cookies and milk. She made you drink the milk too, which was fine with me and my big sister Louise, cause we liked milk but my other big sister Freida didn’t. We all liked Madge’s cookies.
At my tender age, anyone over 20 was old and Madge was a lot older than that. A whole lot older! She wore dresses and hats that reminded me of the way ladies dressed in the movies in the 1920’s. Her house was small and crammed chock full of stuff that was interesting to little boys. Victorian like, you might say. She had doodads in and on every available space. She allowed a lot of looking, but not so much touching. Sometimes when she was afraid that I just had to see something better, she would take it off its place on a shelf and let me have a better look. On rare occasions she would even let me hold something in my hand, but only under close supervision.
I don’t know if Madge was an old maid or not, but if she wasn’t, she should have been. If I ever think of old maids or the way ladies dressed in the movies of the 1920’s, there’s Madge Bennett. I never did and still don’t know any more about her than what I have told but she was always nice to me and the other kids and she will always have a special place in my memory.
Nelly Clark was the fifth grade teacher at the old schoolhouse in Branson. That schoolhouse was a stone building with a hallway from one end to the other. Right in the middle in-between Mrs. Cole’s fourth grade room and Mrs. Clark’s fifth grade room was a short but wide hall that led to the playground, or if you went down the stairs next to the hall the bathrooms and cafeteria could be found. One end of the long hallway on the playground side was Mrs. Chaney’s first grade classroom with Mrs. Thornton’s second grade classroom across the hall. It went to the other end of the hall where the seventh and eighth grade classrooms were located.
When you think things ain’t like they used to be, you’d be right about grade schools. There ain’t any more like the old one in Branson. It was a wonderful school and had the best playground that could have ever been; swings that went so high that a kid could know that he was flying. Good dirt roads for toy cars or a rock that might have been a toy car. Not just any old rock. Some rocks could have been a toy car but the rest were just rocks. When you found the right one, it was a keeper. There was a basketball court where we performed a school play every year and every kid in the school had a part in it. We had room for baseball games and maybe the best slide in the world. I’m pretty sure I kissed Beverly Coffelt under that slide one time. We had some fun years at that school and then it was off to the High School as a freshman and the dreaded initiation.
Word was that sophomore and up would be removing freshman boys’ pants and running them up the flagpole. No big deal today but in the 1950’s we were shy and it was a real big worry; so big of a worry that we started worrying real early. Like maybe in the first, second or third grade. Basically, when a kid heard what was in store for him, if he made it to high school was when he started to worry. Like I said, no big deal now but in the 1950’s getting your pants run up the flagpole wasn’t the sort of thing a guy would want to get a late start worrying about. I know I started worrying in plenty of time; might have been late for lots of stuff, but not worrying about where my pants were going.
Anyway the subject here is Nelly Clark and I have kind of drifted off. I started getting nervous about Nelly when I was in the first grade. Not much though because school was all new to me and Mrs. Chaney was such a good first grade teacher; a lot like a mom too! Most of what I remember about the first grade is how nice Mrs. Chaney was and that nose pickin’ wasn’t a good thing to do at school. They frowned on that for some reason. Then, Mrs. Thornton made the second grade a good year (except for the part where we had to write all them numbers down). In the third grade we all had a crush on Mrs. Allen. In the fourth grade, all the boys and most of their dads had a crush on Mrs. Cole. It was a long summer before the fifth grade. That was the year of Nelly Clark.
Our friends and siblings who had gone before us, told horror stories about Nelly that would make the more strong hearted mercenary soldiers reconsider, and here we were, just little kids facing this terror alone. I was then and am now convinced that Nelly Clark and the wicked witch from The Wizard of Oz are one and the same.
Nelly may have worn clothes that were every color of the rainbow but I can only remember black. From neck to ankles it was black. Looking back, I’m glad about the neck to ankles part. As it turned out, Nelly wasn’t all that she was cracked up to be. She wasn’t any fun, but she didn’t live up to the stories I believed. That year, Eisenhower and Stephenson ran for president. Ike won and Nelly gave me the only spanking that I ever got in school. I can’t recall the reason behind either event, but they happened. I don’t know if I like Nelly Clark now or not. I don’t suppose it matters. She had me intimidated in the fifth grade and since I hadn’t made it to the eighth grade yet where Mrs. James taught a serious course in advanced intimidation I thought the fifth grade was a pretty rough year.
We all survived, grew up (sorta), and have raised our own kids. The old grade school in Branson probably taught most of us how to share the fun and fear that our children experienced in their own schools.
Madge and Nelly: two old ladies from my childhood. Both left memories more vivid than pictures or books are capable of illustrating. Both Ladies in their own way, were part of me growing up and I’m in their debt. I don’t know what ever became of either of them, but I wish them well and thank them both.
Guy J.Howard
