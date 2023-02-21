I know this fact may shock you: the Amazing Kreskin does not work for the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
Neither does David Copperfield, David Blaine, Criss Angel or Reza.
In fact, we have no magicians or mentalists on our staff who have the ability to read your mind.
Why would I share this information with you?
It’s because we get phone calls, emails, letters, people who walk in off the street, people who post on social media forums asking the same general question: why didn’t the Branson Tri-Lakes News cover my group/charity/church/school/social club’s event?
I can give you an answer which will be truthful in about 95% of cases: nobody with the event bothered to contact us about it. (The other 5% would fall on those days when there is so much going on all of our staff is previously committed to other events.)
It’s impossible for us to cover an event we don’t know is going on, and believe it or not, we don’t know every event going on across Stone and Taney counties. We’d like to just automatically know when the Ladies Church Muffin Club is going to throw a spontaneous scrapple sale and silent auction to benefit the Lucky Pooch Foundation for One-Eyed, Three-Legged Dogs. Unfortunately, we don’t have spy cameras in every meeting room, coffee house, church rectory, and school gym.
It’s why most of the time when someone calls us to ask us about an event and we establish they are or were a part of the event, we will ask right away: “Did anyone from your organization send us a press release about the event?”
Almost always the answer is no, followed by “we didn’t know we had to do that,” “we don’t know how to do that,” or “we posted it on social media!”
Let me break those three most common answers down for a moment.
If you didn’t know you had to contact us about your event, then this column is for you. Ditto for those who think they don’t know how to do it.
Welcome. For you, this is a safe space. Have a cookie, a juice box, and an orange slice, and prepare to take some notes.
We love to cover community events, and to promote events being put on by legitimate charities across our area. Whether it’s a bake sale, spaghetti dinner, live or silent auction, kayak race, clay pigeon shoot, or fundraising concert, we love to put them on our community calendar (usually on page 5 in our A section) and consider the event for a full story by one of our reporting team.
But we need to know it’s going on.
This means a minimum of four weeks before your event, you send us either a press release or an email to editor@bransontrilakesnews.com containing all the necessary information about your event.
Most of the time it’s the who, what, where, when, and why. It can be a full release with quotes from the staff members involved or it can be as simple as “Ed’s Fishing Bait Shop is hosting a fundraising pig roast on Saturday, starting at 5 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m. A silent auction will take place and Coop Clayer will be singing starting at 7 p.m. For more information, call Ed at 555-5555.”
When we have complete information, it’s easy for us to put it in our community calendar and promote it. The easier you make it on us, the more likely you’ll see it on our pages.
Now, for those whose response is “we put it on social media”? Your turn. Have a seat. Let’s chat.
Our staff is not on social media every minute of every day. We have our days usually packed with talking to local officials about events in our town, talking with civic leaders and different organizations, and since each of our reporters has at least one school to cover for sports, our schedules are packed and tight.
We’re also on social media at odd times of the day and night; usually when we’re not working. So if it’s 11:42 p.m. and we happen to scan the Branson Buzz page on Facebook to see a fundraising event coming up, we’ll try to file a mental note to revisit the page in the morning. It’s not a guarantee we’ll actually remember it, but we try.
There’s also a very real chance we won’t see your social media posting.
Each of our reporters are human beings with varied interests and our personal Facebook pages are not tied to our work pages. So when we’re on our personal pages, we see the pages or events which interest us, like when I see events coming up for vinyl record sales or urban photography. If you have a club which is focused on knitting, I promise not even Facebook could find a way to get your event into my feed. It’s nothing personal against you, we just have different interests, and they don’t intersect in a way I’d see what you were doing.
All our other reporters are the same way. They have their personal interests, and most of their social media channels involve their personal interests. Again, it’s nothing personal against you. They just like what they like and so our focus goes to things which appeal to us.
So you cannot assume just because you posted something on Facebook, or Twitter, or Instagram, or FarmersOnly.com, it will be widely distributed to the community and make its way to us.
The important thing for all of you who may have events coming up to remember is you need to make sure we know about it.
It’s easy to do.
First, you can send an email with all vital information to editor@bransontrilakesnews.com. Try to be no later than four weeks before your event.
Second, you can send us a message through our Facebook page. The website for this is facebook.com/BransonTriLakesNews. The “Contact Us” button is in the top right of the page just below the header.
Finally, if you know your event would appeal to a specific reporter (i.e. you’re hosting a candidate forum for Branson city candidates) you can go to the individual reporter pages on Facebook. Tim, AJ, Chris, and myself all have pages where we post our stories and information specific to our “beats” or to events we’re participating in around the area.
Again, we WANT to be there to help you promote your event to the community so not only does your group benefit but people who might enjoy what you’re doing will know about a fun event.
But we’re not Kreskin.
You have to let us know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.