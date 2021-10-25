By the time you read this, the title of “sports editor” will no longer apply to me. My heart aches as I type this. Monday, Oct. 25, was my last day with the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
I’ve known this day was coming for a while, but I pushed off the idea of writing this column. Because it’s going to be so hard for me to write.
I have come to know so many members of the community — coaches, players, parents, my co-workers.
To be telling you all goodbye isn’t easy for me. To say goodbye to this industry isn’t easy for me. I am leaving the career path I’ve known I’ve wanted since I was 12.
But it’s time for a change for me. As much as I have loved attending events and talking with coaches and watching athletes succeed, this job isn’t easy. There’s late nights, early Saturday mornings, long tournament weekends, stressful postseasons, and so much more.
And yet I still loved every moment of it.
Writing this is hard. I hope you all don’t feel I’m disappointing you by leaving. I know I have some co-workers that are disappointed I’m leaving (ahem, you know who you are), and I’m disappointed too. I can’t tell you enough how much I have soaked up every moment of my time here.
I will always remember watching the Blue Eye girls basketball team place third at state. I will always remember watching the Hollister baseball team make history. I will always remember talking with Branson athletes as they prepared for national competitions over the summer.
With that, I have people I have to thank for welcoming me into the area.
David Large, Ken Elfrink, John Burgi, you all took a girl fresh out of college and helped her navigate an entirely new market.
Bug Bailey, Caden Wiest, Ty Jenkins, Riley Arnold, and all the other athletes I talked to during my time here, thank you so much for chatting with me and sharing your love of your sport with me.
To all the coaches, thank you for keeping me up to date with your teams and always taking time to talk with me — even if it was after a really tough loss.
To my co-workers. Tim, you are quite literally the only face on the newsroom team that is still here from when I arrived just last year. You’ve been there through it all. Thank you for being my sounding board, an ear for my venting and most of all, thank you for the laughs. AJ, thank you for encouraging my creativity, asking for advice and most of all, being one of my favorite reasons for coming into the office. Jason, you’ve only been here a few months, but you’ve made our short time together memorable. Your influence has helped to remind me that no matter what, there will always be room to improve my work.
To Mandy, Josh, Linda, Shane, Jeff and everyone else: thank you for welcoming me into the newsroom. I hope you know I will miss you all.
And for everyone that doesn’t already know, I will be starting at Ballparks of America on Monday, Nov. 1. So, if you’re ever in the neighborhood, come say hi.
I will forever miss being a part of the high school sports world of the Tri-Lakes area. I hope to see you all around. See ya soon hopefully.
