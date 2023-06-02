When a session of the state legislature ends, it’s not uncommon to see people making lists of “winners and losers” for local newspapers or radio talk shows, looking at who was able to accomplish their goals for the limited time lawmakers are in Jefferson City.
This year, there’s a category of people on the winner’s list who I and many others despise their presence on the list of winners. It’s a category of people Republican leadership most likely doesn’t want you to realize they ended up getting a benefit from the actions of the Grand Old Party.
Pedophiles.
Yes, pedophiles. A group of individuals who, if you asked a majority of Missourians if their interests should be placed ahead of their victims at any point in a criminal or civil justice process, would say “What kind of (profanity) question is that? Of course not!”
Yet Republican leadership in the state legislature did exactly that during their 2023 session where House leadership dragged their feet on a bill introduced by Rep. Brian Seitz, HB 367, and Senate leadership never even considered the bill.
The bill? Extending by 10 years the statute of limitations for a child who was sexually assaulted to sue their attacker in court.
Current Missouri law requires a suit to be filed within 10 years of the victim turning 21-years-old, or 31-years-old. The bill would have added 10 more years to that statute, which if you look at medical research still places Missouri’s law well below where doctors say the average victim of assault finally begins to talk about their abuse: 52-years-old.
The bill Seitz introduced would have extended the statute of limitations to 55-year-old, and would have allowed cases who had been killed by the statute of limitations but would be possible under the changed deadline to be revived. By the time it came out of committee and headed to the floor, the age had to be dropped to 10 years beyond the current date and the retroactive part of the bill was taken out.
“I bring this bill forward because these horrors have even perpetrated my district,” Seitz said in testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on the initial bill, referring to abuse at Kanakuk. “House Bill 367 cannot stop these events, but will allow for these children who are now adults, to call the people, and I use that term loosely, to be held to account and creates a path for civil actions to benefit the survivors and provide some form of restitution and accountability.”
This should have been a no-brainer bill, right? Have pedophiles held to account for their actions, and give victims time to come to terms with what happened to them before having to deal with their trauma in a public way by filing a civil lawsuit. What elected official who is truly working to serve the best interests of the citizens of the state of Missouri would work against such a measure?
None in public.
Plenty in private.
The bill, when it was finally voted on in the final days of the legislative session, passed 150-0. Republicans voted for it when the spotlight was on. Democrats voted for it. Democrats who usually deride Seitz for his strong conservative positions even praised the bill! If you went to social media you found almost every one of Seitz’s most vehement liberal critics were making statements similar to “I hate everything this guy stands for but in this lone case he’s doing the right thing.” (I’d say those folks likely would support Seitz’s bill to have PTSD treatment for police, firefighters, and EMTs who experience trauma on the job covered by insurance, but the Republican-led legislature stopping that bill is an editorial for another day.)
Seitz spoke with Branson Tri-Lakes News and said lobbyists are controlling what happens in Jefferson City to the point where even children who are molested are not even considered worthy of helping with common sense legislation.
“Both in the Senate, and to a lesser extent the House of Representatives, powerful lobby groups dominate and control much of the legislation that is either heard, or stopped in some way,” Seitz said. “The people’s voice is stifled by these unelected corporate advocates. Particularly in the Senate, one senator, controlled by a lobby group, can, via the filibuster, threaten to stop legislation like HB 367.
“This does not make all lobby groups bad, just extremely powerful, especially since term limits were instituted. These unelected groups and individuals have undue influence over almost every step of the legislative process. This does not serve the electorate.”
So these lobbyists, who unless you’re a citizen subscribing to a daily email briefing from a paid service like MOScout which tracks lobbyists, would fly under the radar. They talk privately to elected officials about the money train coming to a halt should legislation, like a bill making it easier to sue pedophiles, make it through to the governor’s desk.
And to be fair, not every lobbyist group is trying to hide their actions. Two organizations were willing to step into the spotlight against the measure: at the Missouri House Judiciary Hearing on HB 367 in February a speaker representing the American Tort Reform Association and a lobbyist for the American Property Casualty Insurance Association talked against the bill.
One of those speakers even played the “I am not here to protect some sex offender” card. His testimony did, of course, because he wanted to stop the measure; but at least he said he wasn’t there to help the group he ended up helping anyway.
Let’s give him the benefit of the doubt for a moment, and look at one of his particular statements: “Even defendants in this particular case, no matter how abhorrent, have a right to due process in the state of Missouri, and our job is to preserve the right to due process.”
Complete agreement. That right of due process, by the way, includes on the criminal side the complete removal of a statute of limitations for child sexual abuse by the Missouri legislature in 2018.
So criminally, they can be charged at any time, but a victim can only sue if they come to grips with their abuse and are willing to expose themselves to public scrutiny before age 31? Shouldn’t the criminal side and the civil side match up in this case on the statute of limitations?
The division we have now is really in the best interest of Missouri residents?
It’s not. Anyone with common sense knows it. Missouri residents know it.
So the question now becomes to our state’s Republican leadership: Why is the insurance lobby, or tort reform lobby, or any other group of lobbyists so much more important than children who have been sexually molested by pedophiles to a point where you’re actually working in the best interest of the pedophiles? (Even if you want to say that interest is inadvertent, you’re still benefiting pedophiles.)
The time is now for Republican leadership, and members of the Missouri Senate, to answer for their lack of activity on this bill. (And don’t say “we ran out of time.” You set the calendar. If you wanted this bill to move, it would have moved long before the end of session. Don’t insult the voters by pretending we don’t know you run the show. I mean, you held the committee hearing in February, so there was ample time to get it to the floor.)
Senator Caleb Rowden, the President Pro Tem, is a singer who’s released Christian albums! He touts on his website his advocacy for “Missouri’s ‘Heartbeat Bill’” and says “as long as I am serving, I will fight for you.”
OK, Senator Rowden, if that’s the case, why weren’t you championing Seitz’s measure this session in the Senate? HB367 seems like it would be something custom-made for you to quarterback through the process.
You say on your website “I am more motivated than ever to ensure that my children and every child inherits a world we can be proud for them to live in.” Are those children not worth what Seitz’s bill would be offering to them? Aren’t those children worth what Seitz’s bill initially wanted for them?
And before you say “Well, what about your senator? Are you holding them to account?” I’ll state here, in what I don’t think will keep her from doing it, the next time State Senator Karla Eslinger is at the newspaper offices to talk about the last session and/or next year’s session, we’re going to ask her point blank about it. And if you think we’re giving her warning about a question, she’s read this paper enough to know she likely would have been asked about it even if I didn’t state it here.
At the end of the day, Rep. Brian Seitz brought a bill to help Missourians who have gone through some of the hardest trauma a child can face find justice and Republican leadership in our state legislature failed those Missouri residents because the voices of lobbyists were more important than the voice of the citizens.
There really is no excuse for this kind of common-sense legislation to have not reached the governor’s desk, and Republicans, especially leadership, need to answer point blank why they stopped HB367 from becoming a law, and in doing so, made pedophiles a winner this year in the Missouri state legislature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.