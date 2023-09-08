The day after this editorial is published, Sept. 10, 2023, it will be the one year anniversary of my father going home to see Mom and Jesus at 11:40 p.m., after a day where he and his two sons had experienced one last “perfect” college football Saturday together: a Penn State win, and losses by the University of Pittsburgh and Notre Dame.
As the anniversary approaches, as you might imagine, I’ve had a lot of thoughts flying in from every direction about Dad, things he did, things he said, things I miss about him. I still find times where I go to pick up the phone to call him only to realize I can’t talk to him.
Now, you might think all these memories of Dad would cause depression, or heavy emotional times, but I’ve been not only surprised by the relative lack of depression episodes, but also by the thing that keeps coming back to my mind when I think about Dad and the legacy he left behind through my brother and I.
Mom and Dad always cared about helping other people and doing it in a way where people didn’t know they were the ones who did it. They actually had money in their budget every month specifically designated for helping other people who might need it. It didn’t have to be a family member or family friend; if they heard about (for example) a single Mom whose car broke down and she needed $300 for repairs, that money would “mysteriously” get to the repair shop.
I remember them volunteering for a food bank where they would load up boxes of food for the patrons of the charity, but they would tell me about overhearing someone talking about a problem and their finding a way to help that person out without making a big deal about it.
Even when I was growing up at home, and we had significantly less than Mom and Dad had at the end of their lives, I can remember them being people who showed concern about others and would give and help when they could do it.
I remember one time as a kid when I was out in the garage, scraping wet grass from the bottom of the mower deck because Dad hated it when there was caked grass on the mower deck, Dad talked to me about how sometimes the best thing we could do to help someone wasn’t giving them money but spending time to help them out. I also remember at the time pretty much ignoring it because I absolutely hated scraping the mower deck and that kind of ruined what should have been a great father/son moment (in hindsight, of course.)
While these are all great memories about Mom and Dad, what struck me as I’ve been thinking about them over the last few weeks is how they made caring for others seem like such an ordinary thing to do. They didn’t expect, or want, fanfare or attention; they didn’t do it so people could see them as “great people” or for people to laud them; they did it for one reason: it was the right thing to do.
In fact, I can remember times they turned down recognition from groups they helped out because they didn’t want people to know about their charitable activities. I never really understood it, but that was them, and that’s how they wanted to handle things.
As a kid, I didn’t really understand what they were doing in how they did their giving; I just thought it was weird to give like that without expecting at least some kind of recognition in return, even if it was a simple thank you. As I aged, I began to realize what Mom and Dad had found in the way they were giving to others; there is a special feeling in knowing God has placed you where you can help someone else and the service is the satisfaction.
As the years go by, and I find myself with opportunities to do things the way my folks did it, I end up doing the same thing they showed me. It might be a donation to a school foundation where I happen to leave the name line blank on the donation form; or waiting until I know someone’s at work to put a few bags of groceries on their porch; you look for those ways to give and help where you know you can do it without being seen or recognized for doing it.
If you stop and look around our area, it doesn’t take long to find many people who have found themselves on the receiving end of some act of kindness or charity without a name or recognition attached to it for the giver. You’ll see postings on the internet of someone thanking some anonymous person for returning a lost wallet or the provision of a meal.
However, it also doesn’t take long to see opportunities for you to be that anonymous provider for those in our area in need. Even if you’re giving to an established charity truly helping the homeless and hungry in our community like House of Hope or Christian Action Ministries, you can still provide for them without making it known who you are; and if you’ve never actually tried giving in a way where no one knows it’s you, I’d encourage you to try it.
Once you get a taste of what my Mom and Dad discovered and imparted to their children by making it seem like an ordinary part of life, you might not only find yourself continuing to do it but also imparting it to your children and grandchildren. (And before you think this was all before the age of the internet where people share everything, know my folks had social media accounts. They still kept their giving to themselves. Not everything has to be shared on social media accounts.)
So, if you’ve never really done it, perhaps give some anonymous giving a try in honor of my old man. If nothing else, the worst that can happen is you make someone else’s life a little bit better, and your kids might learn that giving to help others is the right thing to do.
