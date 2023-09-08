Jason Dale Eli Dad 2022.jpg

The last photo I took with my dad before his death on Sept. 10.

 Jason Wert

The day after this editorial is published, Sept. 10, 2023, it will be the one year anniversary of my father going home to see Mom and Jesus at 11:40 p.m., after a day where he and his two sons had experienced one last “perfect” college football Saturday together: a Penn State win, and losses by the University of Pittsburgh and Notre Dame. 

As the anniversary approaches, as you might imagine, I’ve had a lot of thoughts flying in from every direction about Dad, things he did, things he said, things I miss about him. I still find times where I go to pick up the phone to call him only to realize I can’t talk to him. 

