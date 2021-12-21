You’ve almost gotten through it.
You can make it.
A few months ago I shared a bit about my struggles with mental illness and how there are times in my life I really question the point of even going on. When you hit the holidays, those feelings can be magnified. This year with the loss of my mother in April, if I’m being honest, I’ve barely made it. I know I am not the only one who struggles during the holidays, and I wanted to take a moment to give a bit of encouragement.
We’ve almost made it.
You can make it.
I know it’s cliche, and I’m kind of tired of it as well, but there’s really few ways to express in a concise manner that particular encouragement. I also know many times you don’t feel encouragement from the phrase because it’s thrown at you by people who really don’t care but want to pretend like they give more of a crap about you than they do.
But it’s a cliche for a reason.
You can make it.
Don’t be afraid to take the little steps to protect your mental health even if it’s something that will make your family or friends think you’re lame, being overly sensitive, or any other dismissive term. If you can’t handle going to Christmas eve service, don’t go. If you can’t handle the sappy Hallmark movie where a woman finds her long lost love in a toy shop in the hometown she hasn’t visited in eight years when her grandma “accidentally on purpose” drops her hot chocolate mug in front of the boy who left her granddaughter on the porch on prom night, then don’t watch it.
It’s more important you’re around to see the semi-amusing Super Bowl ads running ad nauseam in February.
You can make it.
If you feel like the darkness is winning, and I know those times come more than those of us who struggle with depression want to admit, reach out and talk to someone. If you don’t want to bother friends or family during the holidays, there are places to call. The National Alliance on Mental Illness in southwest Missouri has the “warm line” you can call to talk to someone if you don’t feel like you’re in a serious crisis at (417) 864-3676 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is always available as well, at 800-273-8255.
There are people on those lines who want to help you.
You can make it.
By the way, those friends and family? I promise you, without even knowing them personally myself, they would rather get a phone call from you on Christmas Eve interrupting their family gathering because you badly need them instead of going to a funeral just before New Year’s Eve. Yes, they may get irritated or angry at first, but at their core they’d rather have you here than the alternative.
You are not a burden to them.
You can make it.
Finally, show yourself some grace if you do something you shouldn’t as a way to bring yourself some comfort. I can promise you, at some point during the four days my sons are at their mother’s house and I’m alone, I will gobble a bag of Swedish Fish down at one sitting. I know I shouldn’t, it’s going to really jack with my diet, and I would normally feel really guilty about allowing my depression to goad me to the point I would do it, but right now it is about survival. If that’s what it takes to get me through the night these last two weeks of December, so be it. (Note: I’m not saying do something you know is harmful, like drink to excess, but if springing for dessert after dinner or going to a movie in the middle of the week will help you break the downward mental spiral, do it, and show yourself the grace for it.)
Grace is a powerful tool to survive and it is within you.
You can make it.
I hope if you’re like me and fight the ongoing battle with mental health issues this column provides you a little comfort and a few ideas on how, as Merle once sang, to make it through December. I’m not going to promise you 2022 will be better, because both of us know that’s a promise, while it sounds good, can’t be backed up with facts right now, but there is a shot it could be better. Right now, when any faint flicker of hope is a welcome one, that is a light you can cling to when all else fails.
And realize right now, you’ve almost made it.
You CAN make it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.