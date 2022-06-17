Always read the fine print.
When I joined the Branson Tri-Lakes News, I was told all new staff members would have to write a column about joining and what we hoped we would be able to accomplish during our time with the paper.
Then as my one-year anniversary approached this week I was reminded I had to write a column about being here for a year and the things I learned while I was a part of the staff.
So, lesson one I learned, always read the fine print.
OK, I’ll admit I’m being a little sarcastic here (although this column IS a requirement) because I couldn’t write a column like this without throwing a little of my sense of humor into it. These days, it’s really dangerous to use humor in a newspaper on any level, so I have to take my chances when I get them! (A sense of humor seems to be disappearing faster in society than my bank account when I try to get a full tank of gas these days.)
Honestly, it’s been an interesting first year as part of the team at the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
Our publisher, Mandy Farrow, gave me one of the best compliments I’ve ever received in my career a few months ago. We were talking about a big story and how we were approaching our coverage, and Mandy called me the “pitbull” of the reporting team. What did she mean? She meant if you were a local official or person who was doing something wrong, I was the last person you wanted to know about it because I would come at the story hard, strong, and let nothing stop me from finding out the truth someone was trying to hide, and make no excuse for it.
As a journalist, it’s what I strive to do, and to hear the boss say they see you that way? The only thing better would have been her implementing my suggestion of free tacos for everyone on Tuesdays. (Which, Mandy, is still a very viable suggestion to boost staff morale.)
Although now I think about it, maybe she was just worried I’d make a mess on the carpet. I’ll go with the happier idea.
Then you have Tim Church. Tim. Timmy. The Timster. The Branson Tri-Lakes News Entertainment Editor and resident Nerd Informant. It has been a joy to get to know this guy, because he and I share a lot of similar tastes in movies and “geek” stuff, and because we both have an interest in Branson’s thriving show industry.
He’s helped me fill in the knowledge gaps as I get to know the people in our community who have made Branson what it is today. If there’s someone who was connected to a show in the last decade or so, Tim knows it.
And when I’m having a bad day, he always takes the time to help me let off a little steam. I don’t know if he knows how much I appreciate him for it. (Well, he does NOW, but not when I typed it.)
Then you have AJ Fahr, the other leg of our geek reporting trifecta, sitting across the newsroom area from me, with a desk covered with superheroes and comic book figures and even a mini Ms. Pacman machine.
A lot of folks don’t know her family’s history goes back hundreds of years in this area. She’s given me historical information on the area you would never find inside a history book. It’s amazing how much an area can come to life in new ways when you know the area’s history.
And of course the rest of the crew here at the paper who put up with my Rush-obsession, my eating-lunch-at-my-desk-while-writing-stories obsession, and my esoteric references to TV shows or movies or books no one but me has seen or read.
I’ve been very blessed to become friends with many entertainers, business owners, and residents of this area. I can’t thank folks like the Duttons, or Haygoods, or Petersens, or Chris, CJ, Matthew, Adrianna and the gang at the Americana, or Clay and Tina, or the team at IMAX, or Jacqui and everyone at King’s Castle, or Jody, or Mike, or the crew at Mel’s Hard Luck Diner enough for kindness and blessings this year. I’ve been able to deepen and rekindle friendships with folks I knew when I first moved to the area almost two decades ago like local attorney Michael Horn. Except for the fact they’re always all too busy to meet for sushi, they’re all a great group of folks!
I also want to personally thank some folks who have nothing to do with my work here, but have made my life in this area so rich since moving here. The people who have allowed me to do photo shoots of their shows, their property, and especially abandoned homes or factories or hospitals on their properties. Your allowing me to practice and grow my skills with the camera has been the best medicine for helping with my mental health struggles in the last year. It’s hard to feel down when you’re standing on top of someone’s pasture, looking down at a field of flowing green grass as it rolls toward Table Rock Lake. God made a wonderful creation and he blessed the Ozarks with an abundance of the beauty of that creation.
(On a side note, since I likely won’t get this chance again, if you do have an abandoned or empty home, barn, factory, business, theatre like the former RFD Theatre (Hi Chris!) please reach out to me, especially before you do renovations. I love to do before/after shots of renovated properties or to create a photo memory of a location before it’s demolished.)
Along the photo lines, a shout out to local photographer Marshall Meadows, who has taught me so much just through observing his work. This guy is a real bonus to the Branson area.
I also want to thank the local elected officials, on all levels of government, who have been open, honest, and didn’t hide stuff from me. I have seen more transparency in this area than I have in almost anywhere else I had lived, and I really hope it continues.
Thank you to Vasken’s Deli for the best roast beef/cheddar/horseradish sandwich in the Midwest. As a guy who grew up on the East Coast and took good delis for granted, discovering you this year was a real blessing. I honestly think one of the few places we can get 90% or more Americans to agree is the feeling that sometimes you just need a good sandwich.
And I want to put a very deep, very heartfelt thank you to everyone who has shown kindness to my autistic son. The way you accept him, the way you love on him, the way that you show the true heart of an Ozarks native and resident to him when you interact with him almost always brings tears to my eyes. When people wonder if it’s truly possible for a community to be warm and welcoming to children with special needs like my son, Branson has shown that it can do it.
Oh, and I should apologize to the crew at 1984 Branson for the way my son Dale and I go in there and just savage the high score list. When he gets off work at the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre (where he LOVES working with Cindy & the crew) he’ll call and tell me that I can’t meet him at ‘84 and beat him at a particular game. Well, as most dads know, when your kid throws down the video gauntlet, you have to go meet the challenge and show them you have 20 years more experience on the game and thus can kick their butt every single time. (Well, except on Tetris, but I know I need to let the kid have ONE place he thinks he can beat his old man, and Tetris gets boring after level 20.)
As always with a column like this where you thank people, I’m sure I’m going to miss someone. Trust me when I say it’s not intentional, it’s that I have a column size limit and I’m two hours past my deadline to turn this column in.
But I can’t end this without a huge thank you to you, the reader, who provides the opportunity for me to exercise the First Amendment right to a free press. I strive to make sure the stories I bring to you are completely factual, researched, and aimed to make sure you can know how to be involved with your community from politics to leisure.
