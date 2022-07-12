If you knew for little over a dime a day you could open up an opportunity for you to get away and find some peace from skyrocketing food and gas prices, endless political shouting, and the increasing stress of our daily lives, would you be interested in it?
Seriously. Just about 11 cents a day.
How about something where you could take the kids, let them run around in the sand and burn off energy, while you lay out and get a tan? Perhaps strap them into their life jackets, float them out into the water, and then just sit back and enjoy watching them laughing as they bob up and down?
Just around 11 cents a day.
The good news is you can do this, and you can do it in Branson, or Ridgedale, or Kimberling City, or any other number of places around Table Rock Lake. If you want to drive a little further but still be close, you can drive a number of spots around Bull Shoals or Beaver Lake.
I’m talking about the park areas around the lakes managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Most of the Corps operated park areas have a $5 day-use fee to visit, or a $40 yearly pass allowing you unlimited day-use access to any areas managed by the Corps. Locally to Branson, this includes places like Moonshine Beach, the Old Highway 86 park or Indian Point.
The fee is per carload, so you can load up your friends or your kids into one vehicle, like a clown car at the circus, and find a pavilion for a picnic or a hiking trail for a walk. Now, I know it’s impossible to go every single day, but if you did use the pass for 365 days, you would be paying the equivalent of less than 11 cents a day for access to the park areas.
But this isn’t a PSA for the Corps of Engineers or a backdoor plug for some kind of camping or outdoor equipment business. While I am providing you information about something you can do at low cost with your family, this is actually a mental health and well-being column.
I would play a record scratching sound effect, but since this is print, just give me the grace of imaging the sound in your head.
I’ve talked with many people over the years about mental health and seeking treatment or ways to improve your mental health at lower to no cost. I won’t pretend for those without insurance, which covers mental health treatment, it can get very expensive very quickly to see a counselor. When you can find a way to improve mental health inexpensively, it’s something you need to keep in your toolkit of things to help, and bring it out whenever you need it.
These Corps park areas can be such a tool for you.
I’ll just speak from my own experience. Being out in nature, experiencing God’s wonderful creation, brings my spirit to life even on my hardest days. Sitting by one of the lakes, listening to the waves lapping the shore, feeling the breeze blowing in from the water, and watching birds dive and soar through the sky, it’s better than Prozac.
There’s never been a counselor I’ve spoken to which made me feel better than a moment where I hear a noise in the brush near me and see a deer and her fawn slowly creep down to the water for a drink.
And it’s well-known a sunset or sunrise can lift the spirits when you see those special colors of the sky which only seem to appear for those precious few minutes a day.
These moments of joy, those moments which help you shake off the bad feelings or struggles or challenges which seem so overwhelming, aren’t available to just me. They’re available to you, your family, your co-workers, your neighbors, your friends, even your enemies. There’s an endless supply and variety of these moments as well; there’s a very good chance even if you visit the same spot each time, you’ll see or hear something different which brings a moment of happiness as strong as your first visit.
Now, I’m not going to say on any level this is a replacement for professional help when you are facing a significant crisis. I’m just wanting to give you an idea of ways you can combat those day-to-day blues or perhaps provide a safe pressure valve when something heavy hits your daily life.
Instead of heading straight home from work after the boss yelled at you for a mistake they made and facing your family upset, drive to a park and spend 10 to 15 minutes just walking around, breathing the fresh air, allowing the anger to go before you head home.
If you’re feeling alone, grab a book and head out and just find a place near where other people have gathered. (Far enough away you’re not interfering, though.) Allowing the noise and the usual chaos of a gathering of friends or family will indirectly make you feel less alone in the world.
While I’m suggesting these parks which are managed by the Corps, there are so many other options out there for low-cost ways to help your mental health. Find something you know helps bring your spirit to life and figure out how you can benefit from it without breaking your budget. If you like to read, get to know your library. If you like cooking, see if a local community center has a cooking class.
There are ways to get help, to find peace, without taking all of your spare income or eating up your savings.
For me, it’s courtesy of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Who will it be for you?
