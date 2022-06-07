The last thing I expected when I made a quick trip to Springfield to see the opening of a friend’s photography show was to find a time machine.
Yet it’s what I found.
A Magnavox Astro-Sonic Time Machine.
Now, if you look at the picture accompanying this story, you might say, “Well, it looks like a stereo to me. A really old stereo in a wood cabinet which looks like a piece of furniture.”
You would not be incorrect.
Except this piece of furniture transported me from Hakaar’s Bazaar on Commercial St. in Springfield, MO in 2022 to a living room in Coleville, Pennsylvania in the summer of 1981.
I’ve written many times about the connection my mother and I had through music and how even though I lived over a thousand miles away from home we still had a strong bond because of the music we had shared through the years. What I haven’t shared on these pages before now is my love of recorded music and records actually DID NOT start in my parent’s home!
We didn’t have a lot growing up, and a stereo system for a 10-year-old kid was a pipe dream. We’d get special things at Christmas, but nothing as audacious as a stereo. If I was lucky, I’d get a few records I really wanted…one, maybe two if Dad’s Christmas bonus was particularly large that year.
They were played at my Grandpap Dale King’s house. He had the Magnavox Astro-Sonic stereo system. It had the turntable, plus it had an AM and FM radio which seemed to pick up stations from the planet Mars. I remember laying in the living room at night, having scanned through the AM band to find a guy named Jack Buck calling a Cardinals game on KMOX or Ernie Harwell calling the Tigers on WJR. (Well, I’d listen to them unless the Philadelphia Phillies were playing and I was glued to the words of my broadcast heroes Harry Kalas and Richie Ashburn.)
So while I have hundreds of memories which could have flooded back when I found the brown box of blessings on Saturday, I was pleasantly surprised by the one which came back to me. But to share it with you, I have to share a moment of a 10-year-old boy doing something most 10-year-olds have done at some point. He forgot he brought something with him when he went with his parents and left it in the car.
In my case, it was a 45 single of the song “Another Brick in the Wall Part 2” by Pink Floyd.
I had a box full of 45 singles I could listen to as a kid, but most of them belonged to my mom from her collection growing up. In hindsight, I’m thankful I was exposed to artists like the Temptations and Supremes and Little Stevie Wonder, because it helped me in later years when I took my love of playing drums much more seriously than I did at age 10.
But I also listened to the radio, specifically Casey Kasem and American Top 40, where I would discover how much I loved rock and roll. I would save my very meager allowance and bought singles from bands like the Eagles, the Who, the Rolling Stones. Then I heard “Another Brick in the Wall” on the radio, and I began to get into bands like Pink Floyd. (And a year later, my friend Tim Houser introduced me to Rush, and I was a progressive rock die-hard from that point on.)
One summer day, I took a few records with me as my parents took me to one of their friend’s houses. This family had a pool, something we could never afford, and I remember I rushed from the car to get into the pool when we got there.
And I left my vinyl records in the car.
A very hot car.
When we came out to the car to go home, and I saw the horribly warped records on the back seat, I remember bursting into tears. When you’re 10, and you just lost your beloved records, it’s like someone just baked your best friend. I also knew how hard it was to get the record in the first place, so it made the situation doubly worse.
Flash forward to the Saturday in question, a few days after the Great Melted Record Incident of 1981.
I remember walking up the steps of Grandpap’s house where normally he would be sitting in the bench swing on the left side of the porch waiting for us. This morning he wasn’t there, and the front door was hanging open. These days, you’d probably panic and think he’d had a home invasion…but in 1981 you just thought he had to use the bathroom or something innocuous.
Suddenly I started to hear a song I’d never heard before coming through the door, and while I didn’t know it, something in the tone of the music told me it was Pink Floyd. I remember sprinting through the door, getting across the pine-paneled living room in a split-second, to the Magnavox Astro-Sonic with Grandpap standing right beside it with a huge smile on his face, holding the album cover in front of him.
He didn’t just buy his beloved grandson a replacement 45 single. No, he bought him the entire “The Wall” album. It was such a special moment because Grandpap was a coal miner who didn’t make much money. The whole album instead of just the single was the kind of thing which if you were lucky might happen at Christmas.
I asked him years later why he bought the whole album rather than just a single, and he said he remembered the man at the record store offered to sell it to him at half price because he thought it was great someone who knew almost nothing about rock music would go and buy record like “The Wall” for his 10-year-old grandson.
I played the album incessantly to the point I remember one afternoon mom walking in the room, taking the needle off the record, and then putting it on top of the refrigerator so I couldn’t get it to because she was “sick of hearing that damn album.”
So I went from Pink Floyd to the Eagles’ album “The Long Run.”
And as I wrote this, I realize perhaps my excessive playing of “The Long Run” album might have led to my mother’s serious dislike of Don Henley.
But I digress.
So as I stood in this store in Springfield, overwhelmed by the happy memory of the time my grandfather went way out of his comfort zone to do something incredible for his beloved grandson, I started to feel my eyes water. Thankfully, there were a few racks with records in it which allowed me to stand with my back to everyone as I felt a few tears run down my face.
I still miss Grandpap, who’s been gone almost 30 years now, but I will always be thankful he actively fostered the love of music which sustains me to this day.
