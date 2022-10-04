October is one of my favorite months. I enjoy cooler weather and the month of October ushers in a break from the heat. I also enjoy watching the foliage change colors, Halloween decorations and scary movies. I like candy too, and the calories from candy don’t count during the month of October (there’s no science to this claim, just let me have this one). I have a fall music playlist on my phone with songs that just feel right to me during the cooler months. Frankly, I’ve been listening to the playlist a lot through much of summer, just trying to be reminded that it won’t always be hot, and the ticks, snakes and mosquitos will soon take a leave of absence.
On a more serious note, October tends to be a time of reflection. It is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and my wife Kim has experienced the scourge first hand.
As I write this, I have to force myself to be vulnerable. It is not a season of our lives I like to revisit. It’s as if I’m afraid to talk about it, fearing it could open up the possibility of cancer coming back to my wife. The reality though is that talking about it doesn’t have an impact on whether the cancer does or doesn’t come back. However, there is at least a slight possibility someone might make a choice to get tested after reading this, and for that I am willing to revisit a painful season in life if it will encourage someone to do so. It’s important to note I can only speak from the standpoint of a spouse; not someone who has directly experienced cancer, and I can also only speak from my experiences.
Kim was diagnosed with invasive lobular carcinoma grade 2, in April of 2015. I remember the day we went to the doctor appointment for the results. Everyone remembers details of events in their lives in different ways. One of the things I remember about that day is the music playing over the speaker in the doctor’s office. One of the songs was “1979” by The Smashing Pumpkins. Another was “Cruel Summer” by Bananarama. These are songs I grew up with, and they were tarnished for me for a long time after Kim’s diagnosis. They carried cancer with them far longer than Kim carried it in her body.
After a short wait, we were called to a small room in the back. The doctor came in and sat down to share the diagnosis. He didn’t mince words and was straight to the point, informing us of the invasive lobular carcinoma grade 2 diagnosis (later upgraded to a 3B diagnosis). This is something I don’t believe one can prepare for; once the words are spoken it’s difficult not to react.
I won’t spend a lot of time going into all the doctor visits and plans for recovery. In the coming weeks, Kim had a double mastectomy and had to have another surgery to remove lymph nodes which came back cancerous. There were also chemotherapy and radiation sessions to follow, which took a great deal of energy from her. She continued to work as much as she could, which has always amazed me.
My role as the spouse of a person going through this, was just to do whatever I possibly could to help in any way imaginable. I didn’t become a superhero; everything I did in that season was just things a spouse should do for their loved one when they are sick and hurting.
I can tell you that I felt in many ways as though I was failing, and that was a terrible feeling. The thing about being the spouse of someone with cancer is that you can’t fix it, but that’s exactly what you want to do for them. You don’t just want to cook or clean or help them up to go use the bathroom; you want to take the cancer away. You want to make them feel better. I don’t know if it was only me who felt this way, or if that’s a common feeling for others who’ve been in the same situation. All I knew was that it wasn’t fair my wife had to go through it and it tore me up to know I couldn’t do anything to physically make her better.
We were fortunate to have been surrounded by people who loved and cared for us in that season. Kim had a good support group, both in person and from a Facebook group for women who had experienced breast cancer. I am grateful she had those people in her life because it’s important to be able to visit with others who understand what you’re going through.
It was a little different for me. While I had friends who were there for me, I wasn’t sure how to navigate through the season. I didn’t have any close friends who had gone through this as a spouse and it was a lonely time in that aspect. Not to say I wasn’t surrounded by loving, caring people, because I very much was. The number of people in both of our lives who were there to help us, love us and just be there in our time of need, was amazing.
What we learned from the experience is that it doesn’t just affect the body; it affects finances and mental health as well, and it affects everyone in the family and in different ways. It wasn’t easy for us to sit our children down to tell them. It wasn’t easy to nearly lose our house. It wasn’t easy on my pride to be on welfare for a while, as my wife recovered. There were times I was at work and I’d break down. How can a person not? Even with my faith and relationship with God, it was a fearful time. What would I do without her?
Fortunately, I can say seven years later, that my wife is well. The cancer is gone. I know it doesn’t always work that way, and we have certainly been blessed.
According to the CDC, women who are 50-74 years of age and are at average risk for breast cancer should get a mammogram every two years. Women who are 40-49 years of age should talk to their healthcare professional about when and how often to get a mammogram.
Ladies, if you are reading this I urge you to check yourselves occasionally and if you’re in an age group where it’s recommended you get a mammogram, please do so. If something doesn’t seem right, please get checked. The earlier cancer is detected, the better the chance of recovery.
I wouldn’t wish cancer on my biggest enemy, if I had one. My heart aches for those who have to experience it and for their loved ones.
If you’re reading this and already have the diagnosis, keep fighting. You are stronger than you think. If you are the spouse of someone fighting cancer, be there. Keep fighting for your loved one.
I wish each of you happiness and good health.
