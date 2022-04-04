Local nerds and comic fans are in mourning after a loss struck our community.
On Sunday, April 3, I awoke to the news of the passing of a great artist and amazing person. David Faught was a fixture at area comic conventions and premiere events, where you would usually find him behind a table sketching, giving his sister a hard time, or being a goofball with other con regulars.
I remember the first time I met him at VisionCon. We talked for almost an hour about art, horror movies and random stuff. It was amazing. He always encouraged me to believe in myself and my artistic abilities.
I found myself searching him out when I knew he was going to be at an event. He was just so fun and so passionate about what he was doing. It was infectious.
I had the opportunity to ‘interview’ David for an artist spotlight feature for GeekyKool, a website I contribute to. I use the word interview lightly because it was really just David and I talking.
If you have attended the Branson IMAX premieres in the past, you probably saw David, his sister Christy, who attended events with him. He created special art pieces for the events and had a table set up where people could meet him and purchase some of his amazing art.
David grew up on a farm in the small Missouri town of Walnut Grove. He started creating art when he was old enough to pick up a pencil. As a child, it started out as Star Wars and evolved to all the things he loved.
David took a leap of faith, with the support of his family and friends especially his sister in 2005. He made the leap to become a full-time professional artist. Since then, he has had the opportunity to work with many major companies and movies. as well as collaborate with numerous models and actors/actresses on art pieces.
David worked on several projects since 2005 including:
- Shadow artist for both Marvel and DC comics
- Drifter Series
- Z.O.D. and Shane Moore collaborations
- Head Metal Comics
- Freelance with many major companies and movies.
David discovered his love for pin-up style and horror themed art. His pin-up art is known on sight. When you see a David Faught Pin-up or horror piece, you recognize his unique style.
David showcased his art at davidfaughtartistesq.wixsite.com/sketchartist76.
His passion for not only his art but the local community and other artists was always such a bright shining light in the Artists Alleys at cons. His smile and laughter were undeniable bringers of joy. You seriously could not be in a bad mood when talking to David and all of his goofiness.
I will truly miss being able to get one of his amazing bear hugs and seeing him make silly faces at Christy when he thought she wasn’t looking. The area art community, nerd community will not be the same without him. The art world, not just those of us who knew him personally, will be poorer without him in it.
Goodbye my friend, I will miss you.
