I was sitting along Table Rock Lake this weekend working on a few stories for today’s edition of the paper when I saw something pop up in my Facebook timeline feed which grabbed my attention.
It was a picture of a rock concert. The text imprinted on the photo read: “One of the best feelings in life is the one you get at the moment the lights go down at a rock concert.”
While I agreed with the sentiment, my mind also raced to a completely different but parallel track: the millions who get the same feeling every year at our shows in Branson.
It’s something I haven’t really thought about in the times I would go see various shows around the city, but there is a universal moment in all of them: the moment the house lights go down, there’s a sea change in the audience.
All the conversations come to an abrupt halt. You can see dozens of people turning their cell phone sideways to silence them. Parents will tap children on the shoulders or heads and point toward the stage.
Then, for just a second which seems much longer, total silence as everyone is awaiting the opening burst of energy from the show which is about to start.
It’s rare these days large groups of people share a moment like this where everyone is in the same thought stream of expecting a wave of light and sound to flow over them like you’re in a boat under Table Rock Dam and someone accidentally threw all the gates open wide. When the wave hits, you can almost feel the energy from all around you as everyone releases their breath of anticipation for the collective moment which has just struck all of you.
And if you think those moments are by accident, well, think again. Let me pull aside the backstage curtain a little bit and give you a secret of the shows, even if it means that I might lose my free small soda privileges at a few theatres for breaking the completely fictional Branson Show Producer and Performer Code of Silence.
The opening moment of the show when something reaches out and pulls you in has been planned, pondered, debated, rehearsed, re-written, debated again, rehearsed again, re-written, and then finally the night before opening night performers dissolve a few Xanax into the diet Dr. Pepper of the show producer so they can go with what they’ve got ready.
All the performers and show producers know that if you don’t have something to wow folks in the opening few seconds, it’s like giving up a home run to the first batter of the opposing team on the first pitch: you’re playing catch up from the get-go.
None of them want to play from behind (so to speak.) If you’re able to come up with a great opening, it’s something which sticks with your audience so well you can just mention it and people hear it and see it in their heads. Let me give you an example which many of you over 40 will know: Elvis.
Be honest. How many of you either heard Also Sprach Zarathustra, the theme from 2001: A Space Odyssey, or See See Rider which Elvis’ band would start to play at the end of the orchestral hit?
Even if you didn’t know the names of the songs, I’ll bet you heard those unmistakable trumpet licks and probably pictured the “King” in his white leather suit with the red and blue sequins coming out and prowling the stage. This is the power of an iconic opening; it’s the payoff of the moment of awe; and when a performer finds one which works as well as Elvis did, you don’t let it go.
My favorite band of all time, Rush, had the same kind of plan for decades. They would open their show with some kind of short film (usually something involving self-deprecating humor) which would build to some kind of climax where instead of the film paying off, the band would immediately launch into a song, and the building would erupt.
An example from their 1986 “Power Windows” tour. Since there were three of them, they opened the show with a short clip of the Three Stooges along with the Stooges theme song. When the theme song ended with the “da da da dum, da dum” we all know, the next thing in beat with the Stooges was the first note of the band playing their track “The Big Money.” Tens of thousands of folks would explode with joy. Again, the power of the perfect opening to pay off the moment of anticipation.
So now, when I’m driving along 76 Country Boulevard at about half the speed of the pedestrians walking beside it because of the traffic jam, I’m going to look at the theatres around me in a new light if we’re closing in on “show time.” I’m going to look at those cars, assume the 2.3 visitors per vehicle, and smile knowing they’re about to have the collective anticipatory moment which brings us to life and fills us with joy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.