On today’s episode of “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”, we will discuss armchair quarterbacks, the responsibility in having an online presence and being a good human.
This might hurt a little or it might go in one ear and out the other. I’m sure you know someone who fits the description, and if not….well, it’s probably you. I’m not too proud to acknowledge that sometimes, it’s me: an armchair quarterback, also known on the internet, as a keyboard warrior.
According to the MacMillan Dictionary, an armchair quarterback is someone who gives opinions about something without having direct knowledge or experience of it.
It’s not an uncommon thing to login to social media and read the plight of the armchair quarterback/keyboard warrior; angry, fed up and looking to get his or her point across to anyone who can read it….and the more who see it, the better.
Whether the subject is politics, vaccines, sports teams or policies, the armchair quarterback wants the masses to know how correct they are, and how wrong everyone else is. Not to say they aren’t free to have their opinion. We all, fortunately, are free to have our opinions and to express them. The problem isn’t the opinion or its expression, but how it is expressed.
People have now been using social media for years, from the humble beginnings of chat rooms to the evolution of outlets like Twitter and Facebook. I use them as a way to keep up with friends who I don’t see regularly and to keep up with what’s going on in the world. Social media is a great tool, when used responsibly. As with everything, it also has its downside, one of which is the ability to hide behind a screen and say things most of us would never think of saying to someone’s face.
Personally, I sometimes struggle to keep my figurative mouth shut. This has been something I have worked on for years, and while I generally am able to accomplish the feat, it is not always easy. Sometimes I find myself going back to a comment to read it again, over and over. I guess in some way, I’m trying to process the comment, and how rude or obnoxious it was. Occasionally, I actually find myself writing a paragraph long response, only to delete it before I post it. It’s a cathartic process.
Once in a while I actually get to a point of hitting the “comment” button only to delete it shortly after. This is not to say I’m being hateful and rude in my comment; I actually find myself to be annoyingly diplomatic at times, with a conviction to remove the comment because I know it’s not going to make a difference and I don’t wish to stoke any fires.
One of the battle cries of an armchair quarterback is, “I have the right to free speech so I can say whatever I want!”
Thankfully, there is a lot of truth to such a statement. Both as a United States citizen and a journalist, I am grateful for the opportunity to have such freedom. However, when one signs up for an account on social media platforms, accepting certain terms of service is required. If those terms of service aren’t followed, it can lead to the user being punished by being put on a “break”, or being altogether suspended from said service. I’m not going to get into terms of service or whether they are good or bad, and such. That’s a case for legal teams; not me.
I believe there is a more deeply rooted issue for humanity in the, “It’s my right to say what I want” argument, which is this: While one has the right to say what they want, do they have to say it?
Being a people pleaser, I don’t want to make people angry. I don’t want to disappoint anyone, and as mentioned earlier, I’m somewhat of a diplomat. I’d rather keep the peace than fuel the fire, which is why I wish people would think about what they’re saying before they say it. To take it a step further, I wish people would consider how it’s going to affect others before they say it. It’s not really a matter of rights, but of being a good human being.
Look, we all get angry. We all likely at the very least, think some things we shouldn’t be thinking, but if we have the outlook that everyone’s against us and we’re all enemies, it makes for a very sad life. I’m not saying we should all feel warm and fuzzy 24 hours a day, hugging everyone in sight and singing “kumbaya”, but would it hurt to at least try to be a little nicer?
Perhaps there are a few things we could all do to make the world a little better for future people.
1) Consider the possibility that those who are not like you aren’t inherently bad.
I know it’s not easy. Just listen to what they have to say and if you don’t agree with them, it’s okay. You’re not going to agree with everyone, but it is possible to disagree and still be friendly and respectful.
2) If you have something to say about it, be constructive. Or just don’t say anything.
It’s recurring and happens often. You click on a post to see what the 468 comments are all about. Inevitably, there are some often very rude ones, complaining about this, that and whatever. Someone else says something rude in response to that comment and before you know it, there’s a full blown argument happening between multiple people, saying all the things your grandma would not approve of (unless your grandma is an instigator). Instead of adding to the hate fest, completely stay away from it. You’re likely not going to change anyone’s mind.
3) Do you REALLY have a problem with something? Find a solution.
In my opinion, this is a big one. Often, many people have a lot to say about how others are doing something wrong, and frankly, they often say it loudly and obnoxiously. If you really have that big of a problem with your local or federal governments, vote. If that doesn’t go how you’d like for it to, take it a step further and run for office. If you are tired of people having more than you, work harder. Another option would be to be happy for them and learn to be content with what you have. If they don’t deserve what they have, don’t worry; you probably either don’t deserve what you have, or don’t get what you deserve. Consider it a blessing. The point is, there seems to be a lot of people who yell and shout and scream at the top of their lungs about how everyone else is wrong, but they are rarely willing to offer a solution to fix the problems they see. They’d rather spew empty complaints while someone else searches for the solution.
4) Just be kind.
That’s it. Just be kind. I’d like to say it’s just that easy, but I know it isn’t. If anyone heard some of the things I say when I’m by myself in my car, they’d call me a hypocrite for this one. Truthfully, I am. I’m trying, though, to be a decent and kind human being. Being kind to others does two things. First, it helps them in their daily grind as they navigate through life, dealing with all kinds of struggles nobody knows about. Second, it helps you to know you did your part in trying to be a good human.
Maybe it’s the massive amount of negativity I see on social media, or perhaps it’s the fact that we’re heading into the holiday season. Maybe it’s something I just needed to get off my chest. Whatever the reason, I know this: we’re not doomed as a species. It’s not too late. I’m not going to give up on us and I hope you won’t either. Let’s each try to be better humans. Kindness isn’t always easy, but it’s a free gift to give to those who might need it. We need to do better.
Stay healthy and be well, friends.
