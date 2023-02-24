There are a lot of quotes about opinions; some which can be printed in a newspaper, and some which can’t. For reasons of decency-and because I have to-I’ll use a safe one, credited to Voltaire: “Opinion has caused more trouble on this little earth than plagues or earthquakes.”
While I’m sure there has been no study on Voltaire’s quote and its accuracy, it certainly seems as though it would be a fair statement to make. Everyone has an opinion and we are fortunate to have the right to express them, as well; even if it does open a Pandora’s Box, full of chaos and anarchy on social media.
As an example, I’ll use a story recently written by a colleague which had the capability to turn readers against one another with the impact of the government’s most technically advanced missile. Please don’t blame my colleague though; he didn’t plan the chaos which ensued, nor could he have expected it.
What kind of story could wreak such havoc? What kind of news article could have figuratively ripped the limbs from the torsos of readers of the Branson Tri-Lakes News? Was it a political scandal? Was it about a criminal sentenced to time in prison for a heinous act? Was it a story about war crimes? Dare one ask, was it a non-Chiefs related NFL story? No; it was about a chicken sandwich restaurant opening a second location in Branson.
Once the article hit the newspaper’s Facebook page, it took off like a bird, and many clucks were given. It didn’t take long for the emojis, comments and shares to set fire to the Southwest Missouri Ozarks. It was a lot like watching that seasoned, battered fowl hitting the fryer….only not nearly as tasty. In fact, it left a bit of a bad taste in my mouth, personally. As I read the story I didn’t think much of it. It probably went something like this:
“Huh, a second chicken sandwich restaurant is opening in Branson.”
That’s it. I just went on with my day as usual, at least, until the comments began rolling in.
As a journalist, I feel it’s extremely important to keep bias out of the news I report. That doesn’t mean I don’t have an opinion about the stories we write; it just means, believe it or not, I feel it is necessary to have some integrity in my job. I’ve had several jobs in my life, and that’s just how I feel on a personal level….even if I’m cleaning a toilet or sweeping a floor, I want to do so with integrity.
With this journalistic integrity (which I’m sure many will scoff at as they read this), I believe there is a time and place for me to voice my opinions on news stories from the paper, even if I didn’t write them. In this case, I literally don’t have an opinion regarding the second opening of said restaurant. However, I do have an opinion about the things people say, how they present themselves in the act, and how others are treated in the process. My opinion is that, while I understand and recognize everyone’s right to have and express their opinion, I don’t like where we have navigated as a society in doing such things.
In this particular story about the restaurant working to build a second location, there were all kinds of comments. Honestly, some were expected, based on the belief system of the restaurant’s leadership. Some aren’t happy about the restaurant’s expansion due to their willingness to speak outwardly in regards to their religious beliefs. Others weren’t happy about some of the comments made about it because they support the company in its beliefs. In my opinion, it is in the best interest of everyone to be kind to those who don’t agree with each other, regardless of which side they are on. It doesn’t mean you can’t say what you think about it, but perhaps time is better spent doing so in a way that is respectable to those who believe differently. I know such a statement is pushing the boundaries of humanity, but I have not given up on our species yet. I believe there is still some good in us collectively. You know; the whole, “Love your neighbors” thing.
Surprisingly though, the subject of the business’s beliefs wasn’t the only big ticket item in the list of grievances about the Great Chicken Sandwich Fiasco of 2023.
Many chanted in the streets with great vigor, “Why do we need a second chicken sandwich restaurant? We don’t need multiples of the same restaurants!”
Some of the same people wishing for the madness of multiple locations to stop, were the same ones wanting new Mexican restaurants or burger joints, which there really isn’t a shortage of in the area. Kind of ironic, don’t you think?
Others were upset the second location isn’t further west on Highway 76. Again, many chanted in the streets with pitchforks and torches, shouting, “Revitalize West 76! Revitalize West 76!”
Please don’t misunderstand, friends; I understand what is being said. I have lived here for a long time and realize the need for variety and revitalization. Here’s the thing: The Chicken Sandwich Restaurant isn’t in the business of bringing other businesses to town, they’re in the business of selling their own product. They aren’t in the business of revitalizing an entire section of town, they’re in the business of finding the location which will best serve their purpose of selling their own product. It seems if there are issues with variety and location, perhaps those with concerns should look into franchising one of the companies they’re interested in bringing to the area. I’m sure the city of Branson would be more than happy to accommodate them to bring more revenue to town. But alas, these words I speak are simply my own opinion.
I am a self proclaimed glutton for punishment, as I found myself continuously going back to read the new comments left in the Facebook post. The thing is, I knew I shouldn’t be doing it. One part of my brain was telling me not to read the comments; to just enjoy my Saturday. Another part of my brain kept telling me to do it, and I followed his terrible advice until it began to affect me mentally. I finally turned off the notifications for the post.
I’m not trying to take away from the opinions of others in any of the matters brought up in the Chicken Sandwich Restaurant article. I just wish we could all be a little bit nicer and slightly more considerate in the process. I know for sure, you won’t change anyone’s mind by being hateful….but that’s just my opinion.
