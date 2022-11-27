This is the second in a series of stories written by Guy Howard Jr. about his time growing up in the Branson, Missouri area and his experiences as the son of the Walkin’ Preacher of the Ozarks, Guy Howard.
I was born in Schell City, in Vernon County, Missouri. Both of my sisters were born in a hospital, but I was born at home. I don’t know why; probably because we were poor or there wasn’t a hospital anywhere close by. I don’t know how long we lived in Schell City, but it wasn’t long.
When I was around 18 months old we lived in Gainesville, Missouri in Ozark County, just east of Branson. We were poor then, and I know so because I have pictures from that house. Those pictures were in Life Magazine in December of 1945.
When I was about a year and a half old, I got a very bad burn. Momma was boiling something on the stove and I managed to pull whatever it was off the stove and onto me. I don’t remember any of this of course, but I do remember the stories, attention, and scars. I still have some scars today from that burn.
I was taken to the hospital in Springfield which was the nearest one, and from what my parents and others told me when I was a child, I was burned so badly, the doctors told momma and daddy that I wouldn’t live. Daddy didn’t and wouldn’t accept that, so he did what he knew: he prayed by my bed in the hospital until I got better. I remember meeting a nurse that took care of me in the hospital when I was about five years old. She stopped by our house in Branson and she was surprised at how healthy I was and the lack of severe scarring. She gave daddy credit for saving me with prayer after the doctors could do no more. She also gave me a quarter.
It must have not been long after I recovered from the burn that we moved to Branson. My first memories of life are from there. I loved our house and my life before I was old enough to start school, most of the time, anyhow.
When I had to take a bath, momma would come into the bathroom with a washcloth wrapped around her index finger to make sure my ears got clean, and I didn’t like it. I swear, she poked that finger so far in my ear that she was washing both ears from the same side of my head. I didn’t particularly like getting dressed up for church on Sunday Morning and we all darn sure got dressed up and went every Sunday. I didn’t care about sitting still and quiet while Brother Chase prayed and preached. He could pray for the longest time. I think God might have figured he could have shortened them prayers quite a bit. One Sunday, Brother Chase was praying a real long one, way too long for me. I jumped off momma’s lap, ran down the aisle toward the pulpit hollering “amen!”.
Brother Chase cut that prayer short and there was a lot of snickering and grinning by the adults after church that day. I think my momma was embarrassed, but I’m sure there were other times that my behavior made her wish that she had left me home or someplace other than where she was.
I remember another Sunday I didn’t want to go to church. While momma was trying to get me dressed, I took off buck naked for the front yard with momma right behind me in her robe. She chased me all around the yard, caught me, got me dressed and I went to church. I may have gotten the switch for that but I don’t remember.
Life was pretty good for me as a little pre-school boy. From my earliest memories the Howard Family in Branson was doing well. Daddy was healthy, traveling a lot, making very good money, and enjoying considerable notoriety because of his books. Branson at the time was a little town and daddy was famous. Ours was the only home in town that strangers visited in droves just because my daddy was “The Walkin’ Preacher”. I don’t know if I was very impressed because I knew no other life. I was aware that my daddy was different from others but he didn’t consider himself better than anyone else and neither did I. I did take it for granted that people were attracted to my daddy and sought him out while paying no attention to my friends’ folks, but it was never a problem.
My two best friends lived on farms not far from where I lived. I spent a lot of time at their houses and was aware that they had less luxuries than we had at my house but they also had some wonderful things I didn’t. They had a creek running through the property. A hill kid would be hard pressed to find a toy that is more fun than a creek between the house and the barn. Barns were always a source of entertainment too. There was hay, cats, snakes, junk, lofts, and just too many things for a couple of little boys with lots of energy and time. For fun and entertainment, barns and cricks had TV beat hands down. We didn’t know what TV was, anyhow.
My two friends were Bruce Coffelt & Carl Boswell. Both were a year or more older than me and they lived close to each other. My folks traveled a lot and would leave me with Coffelts or Boswells; more at Boswell’s when I was very young and then more at Coffelt’s after I started school.
Carl Boswell’s parents were Maggie and Ralph. Maggie was as short and round as Ralph was tall and thin. Carl had lots of brothers and sisters, but like me, he was the youngest in the family and most of the older siblings no longer lived at home. Maggie always wore a feed sack dress and apron. Back then when you went to the feed store to get feed for the chickens or whatever, the feed sack was made of cotton material with some sort of design so that after the feed was used and enough sacks were saved, the women could make clothes from the sacks.
I only remember Maggie wearing feed sack dresses and aprons. The only exception to this was on Saturdays when they went to town to replenish supplies and on Sundays when they went to church. Maggie would take the apron off and wear a big hat. Ralph always wore bib overalls. On Sundays for church, he wore his best ones. Ralph didn’t talk much. He worked very hard his entire life. He and the older boys would be up and working way before daylight. They probably did more hard work before breakfast than most men do all week nowadays.
Breakfast was an event in the day at Boswells. It really started the evening before. Maggie had a wood burning cook stove, which always had a fire or hot coals in it. It was used three times per day, at least. At night, Maggie would “bank” the hot coals in the stove by covering them with ashes. She used a poker for this chore. Banking the coals would ensure that by morning, some of them would still be red hot and Maggie could just add wood to the stove, get her poker out and start poking around in the stove box until the new wood was in flames. I think matches were used to start the original fire and were never needed again. The stove was typical of many Ozarks homes. It was heavy cast iron; indestructible and essential.
Maggie could control the heat on that stove better than most cooks with modern computer operated appliances. I can close my eyes and see Maggie bent over that stove, pokin’ around the fire box, getting the heat distributed just the way she wanted it.
The kitchen table was long and full of food that Maggie and the older girls cooked before dawn, while the men were out doing the morning chores. They worked very hard so they needed fuel to provide energy for such severe work. A typical breakfast might have included fried eggs heaped on a platter, ham, thick bacon, sausage, fried chicken, piles of biscuits, fried taters, bowls of oatmeal, bowls of gravy, bowls of rice, homemade butter, jam, jelly, & sorghum. There was also fresh milk, out of the cow from yesterday's milking. The milk spent the night cooling in the creek and had large globs of thick cream fat on top. The men got the thick cream, which was okay with me.
All the food I have described was fried in or made with lard, which had been rendered from the last hog butchered. By today’s standards, the breakfast I have described is very unhealthy but today, people don’t work hard like those people did. I don’t remember any fat Ozark farmers. They needed thousands of calories just to provide the energy for their work.
Carl had chores to do every morning and evening and I was expected to help. Even as preschoolers everyone was expected to work if they lived on an Ozark farm. Of course, as little kids we got to play a lot, even while accompanying the men doing their woodcutting, plowing, planting, etc. When going with the men to do something, Carl and I were probably one percent to five percent help, ten percent to fifteen percent fun to laugh at, and for the remainder, we were just a pain. On an Ozark farm it was important for small boys to go work with their fathers because that was the start of the learning process for how they would provide for their families when they grew up. In the 1940’s if a parent had to choose whether his kid went to school or helped and learned how to farm, school was a distant second choice. All the farm kids went to school though, and they worked the family farm also. They weren’t spoiled and didn’t have life as easy as I did.
