She was, as Claudio would say in Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing,” in most profound earnest.
She was expelling a question I’ve heard verbalized many times at many different media outlets. I can think of a half-dozen places I’ve worked or visited where I’ve heard the same expression from an exasperated individual trying to grasp the fact they had less people show up to an event they planned than to a food truck that only sells french fried tapeworms.
“What do you mean I can’t just put my event on social media?”
Daydream with me for a moment.
You find something that sets off your passion meter.
Let’s say you’ve decided that your mission in life is to collect shoes for those without them in Botswana. You want to make sure when they’re out farming or walking to school or whatever they may be doing they can do it with the squishy comfort of a pair of American sneakers.
You jump on your social media outlet of choice and create an event page for the “‘Swana Help Out? Shoe Drive.” You call a local church that you know often helps out those in need and ask them if they would allow you to host the event in their youth center. You coordinate with the church, your friends, some local musicians that donated their time even though they can barely survive on their meager income and might actually need a new pair of shoes themselves, and even a local alderman or two because you want to be seen as someone making an impact on the world stage.
The day gets closer and closer and you feel the excitement building along with a hint of trepidation because you wonder if anyone will show up.
The night of the event, the pastor of the church is there to open the doors, your four closest friends are their with their spouses who would rather be watching college football, and the musicians who are playing to a room with less people than a waiting area for a free drive-thru colonoscopy clinic at Cox Medical Center Branson.
The event collects a grand total of three pairs of shoes, including one pair that someone obviously just picked up outside their front door on the way to the event.
You’re furious. This was a great way to give back, after all. You see all these people walking around knowing most of them have at least two pairs of shoes and they could donate one to the less fortunate!
So you do something that is pretty common when a well-intended event ends up with low attendance and hardly anyone knowing it was taking place: you blame the media for not covering and promoting the event.
You hop in the car and drive to your media outlet of choice. You tell the first person you see that looks like they work there that you want to speak to whoever is in charge. When a person comes up that tells you they’re the one in charge, you give them a charge, wanting to know why their media outlet ignored your very important event.
“I put it on social media!” you say in a heightened tone. “Didn’t you see it?”
The very real possibility is no.
They didn’t see it.
My friends, we love to help promote events in the community. We know there are so many different events and groups and experiences in the Ozarks that appeal to all kinds of different people, and we want to provide a wide range of those events here in the pages of the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
Our staff, unfortunately, isn’t so big that we have someone involved with every event that takes place in Stone and Taney counties. There is a very real likelihood that no one in our newsroom knows about the event you’ve worked so hard to bring to life.
And, despite what some people have mistakenly believed about us news folks, we don’t get alerts for every new event that is posted to Facebook and other social media outlets, so unless we know you personally and follow your social media pages, we likely won’t know your event is taking place.
And we can’t promote it, or cover it, if we don’t know about it.
Sometimes, yes, we’ll catch something on social media and reach out to the people putting on the event. However, those events are less than 10% of what you’ll see us highlighting with an article or placement in our weekly calendar of events. The overwhelming majority of social events or activities you find are things that were sent to us either via our main email account of editor@bransontrilakesnews.com or physically dropped off at our office at 200 Industrial Park Drive in Hollister (between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.)
We also have marketing specialists in-house that you can talk to about promoting the event beyond the newspaper pages. They’d be happy to chat with you.
Make sure you get your events to us no later than two weeks before the fun and festivities.
We can’t promise we’ll be able to run everything that’s submitted to us (we only have a certain amount of pages per newspaper), but we try to cover as many as we can in a given week.
So make sure part of your planning for an event is to assign someone on the leadership team to contact news outlets like the Branson Tri-Lakes News. There’s a good chance your event will make at least the calendar of events, so the community will know the good deeds you’re trying to do, and hopefully join in with the cause.
But remember, you have to employ a very real truth, and I want you to say it loud and clear.
Get ready. Take a deep, cleansing breath. Now, repeat after me:
“I can’t just put an event on social media and expect everyone to see it.”
