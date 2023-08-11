About a year and a half ago, reporting for the local newspaper wasn’t on my radar. I wasn’t even looking for a job. At the time, I worked for the Hollister School District as a custodian and most days, I enjoyed it.
That type of work isn’t for everyone; the snot and boogers and various other types of grossness one is presented with would be enough to make them want to throw in the towel. Some of us just pick up the towel and clean with it. I enjoyed the general solitude of the job. The majority of the time I worked for the school district was during the evening and there were rarely too many people around. I’d listen to music or turn on a history podcast and work away. I always thought that was one of the best parts of the job; doing “mindless” work which would allow me to listen to something or just think about life in general as I worked throughout the evening.
Since I have the platform, I’d like to take a moment to let the general public know that those doing such “mindless” work are usually anything but mindless. There is a misconception that people who do janitorial or custodial work, or any physical labor for that matter, are doing so because they don’t have the mental capacity to do anything else. I’ve witnessed it, and dealt with it first hand, many times. In my experience, some of the smartest people I’ve ever met work in that field, often doing things nobody else would care to do, and there are a lot of different reasons they choose to do it. So if you work in a school or other place where you pass a custodian in the hall, treat them with the dignity and respect they deserve.
Back to the subject at hand, I believe it was probably April or May of last year when I saw a Facebook post by the Branson Tri-Lakes News, stating they were looking for a reporter. I shared the post and one of my kids said I should apply for it. I remember responding with something along the lines of “I wouldn’t want it to get in the way of my cleaning toilets.”
It was a tongue in cheek response, but the truth of the matter was that I didn’t feel worthy of the position. Anyone who knows me well, knows I don’t hold the highest opinion of myself. I didn’t want to set myself up for something that would end up hurting when I was rejected. A little bit of time went by and I noticed the newspaper again posted about the position, so I reached out to express my interest. I had decided the worst thing they could say was “no.”
Within 24 hours, my friend and Branson Tri-Lakes News Editor Tim Church emailed me back, and we scheduled an interview.
Present at the interview was Tim, and my now coworker Jason Wert. I went into the interview just being myself, assured that regardless of the outcome, I already had a job. During the interview, I was told a little about the position and asked some questions, most of which I can’t remember. The only one I clearly recall was asked by Jason, who inquired about my favorite superhero.
For the record, it’s Superman. Yes, I know….he’s probably one of the most generic superheroes one can choose, but he flies, shoots lasers out of his eyes and is bullet proof. If you ask me, that’s a pretty well rounded superhero.
I left the interview feeling very good about the prospect of being hired, and then some time went by without hearing back from the newspaper. Then some more time. Then….some more time. During the process, I had prayed for God’s will in the matter; that if it would be a good thing, He would allow it to happen and if it wouldn’t be, that He would not allow it. As time went by, it began to seem like the answer was going to be “no.” Then, as most of us humans do, I began to become a little depressed and doubtful when I didn’t think things were going the way I had hoped. I know what I asked God and I meant it, but I also really, really wanted it to work out.
Finally, to make a long story short, after all but giving up on getting the position, it was offered to me. The process took about three months total and tested my willingness to hand the situation over to God.
Aug. 15 marks my one year anniversary reporting for the Branson Tri-Lakes News. My first assignment on my first day of work last year was an event hosted by the Hollister School District at Titanic Museum for its teachers. My second assignment the following day was Night of the Tiger at the school. I remember jokingly telling someone that I didn’t even work for the school anymore and I still couldn’t get away from it. Fittingly, on my first anniversary working for the newspaper I will be covering Night of the Tiger on the Hollister school campus. For the record, I’m thankful for that continued relationship. I graduated from Branson in 1995, but I feel like a Hollister alumnus.
During the last year, I’ve had good days and bad days at work. I believe that’s probably the case with most everyone. I’ve never had a job though, where I occasionally think to myself, “I really get to do this for a living.”
It took 45 years, but I am finally getting paid to write. When I was fresh out of high school, an army recruiter asked what I wanted to do as a career and I told him I wanted to be a writer. He said I needed to pick something realistic. Since then, I’ve cleaned lots of toilets and waxed my share of floors. I’ve worked retail and tourism. I’ve managed in a couple of different industries and made some decent paychecks in the process. None of them though, ever brought me the joy my current position does. On top of reporting, I also get an opportunity to focus on history in a couple of ways. Over the past year, I’ve written stories about some of my local heroes, including Jim Owen, Steve Miller and Gale Wade. Such an opportunity to share these articles with readers brings me a lot of joy. I also get to search our archives for local events from the past 100 years and share them in the newspaper’s weekly “Looking Back” article. I am thankful for those opportunities.
In the process of reporting for the paper, I’m happy to work with a great team. It takes a lot of people in different departments to publish our long-standing community newspaper. Everyone who works here has a part in the process. Specifically though, I’m grateful for my immediate coworkers and colleagues, the news team. I consider Tim, AJ, and Jason all friends and I’m thankful for them. Our personalities, while different, mesh well together. I think we balance each other out well.
After a year, I feel blessed to be working at the Branson Tri-Lakes News. I hope in some small way, I have brought something to the table and I look forward to continuing in the effort of serving the community in this capacity. Thank you all for reading, and for your continued support. Here’s to another year.
