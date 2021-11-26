There is a real challenge when you start talking about any kind of gun related issue; people get entrenched in their views on the Second Amendment and allow it to color anything else which might be remotely related to guns. They’ll seek to see actions taken which may not be connected anywhere to our code of laws because in their mind, 2A overrides any laws on the books and/or don’t think 2A should exist and thus any gun law doesn’t go far enough.
Regardless of your position on the Second Amendment, the truth of our society is we have laws on the books which restrict gun ownership and possession, and if you believe in a society governed by laws we have to respect the laws in place. (And, if we don’t like the laws, work through our legislatures to change them.)
One of those laws is the prohibition of a felon being in possession of a firearm. Missouri Revised Statute 571.070 defines unlawful possession of a firearm as someone who “knowingly has any firearm in his or her possession” and “such person has been convicted of a felony under the laws of this state, or of a crime under the laws of any state or of the United States which, if committed within this state, would be a felony” or “such person is a fugitive from justice, is habitually in an intoxicated or drugged condition, or is currently adjudged mentally incompetent.”
That law has been deemed constitutionally sound through multiple court cases (most recently in cases like State v. Merritt (2015), State v. McCoy (2015), and Alpert v. State (2018). I’m sure the law will continue to draw constitutional challenges, but until the courts rule the other way, it’s the law of the land.
So, based on the laws on the books in the state of Missouri, it’s illegal for anyone convicted of felony domestic violence in the state to possess any kind of firearm. Like it or not, it’s the law.
However, if you look around our communities, it doesn’t take long to see people who should not be in possession of firearms which have them and in many cases openly use them. (Hunting rifles fall under the category of firearms, so going deer hunting with a rifle is a violation.)
So why am I calling for the laws prohibiting gun possession by this group of people to be more strictly enforced? It’s because gun possession has been directly connected to mass shootings and the wounding and killing of victims of domestic violence.
According to a study in Preventative Medicine, in the United States almost half of all women murdered each year are killed by a current or former partner, and of those murders, more than half are carried out with a firearm.
When someone who has been convicted of domestic violence and has been shown to be an abuser, if they have access to a gun it’s five times more likely they will use the weapon to kill an intimate partner should they commit an act of violence.
One in four homicides in the United States are connected in some way to domestic violence, and of those murders, if a firearm is available to the perpetrator the possibility of multiple fatalities (other than the intended victim and the perpetrator) are higher.
Even in the case of mass shootings defined as four or more victims beyond the perpetrator, (which by the way, the same studies providing this data said are “small percentage of firearm homicide fatalities”,) 59% of mass shootings between 2014 and 2019 were related to domestic violence and 68% had a perpetrator who either killed a partner or had a history of domestic violence.
Those are just statistics. They’re not liberal, they’re not conservative, they’re not Democrat, they’re not Republican. They are what they are.
And they paint a very clear picture: there is a valid link between domestic violence injuries and deaths and firearms used by abusers.
Unfortunately, because of the way everything has become little more than a political shouting match, the true data gets lost in a wave of agenda. For example, someone claiming “most mass shootings are related to domestic violence” would be saying something accurate, but many times this activist will then advocate for taking away ALL guns, even from law-abiding gun owners who have committed no crimes.
That won’t lead to productive discussions on perhaps common sense ways we can both reduce deaths from gun violence AND protect the gun rights of law-abiding citizens. The status quo just continues, despite the fact people all over the political spectrum will admit something needs to be done.
So here’s a place I think almost all of us can come together: stricter enforcement of gun laws on those who have been convicted of domestic violence and are legally prohibited from owning firearms.
I’m not calling for new laws which would impact all gun owners. I’m not calling for witch hunts which would send police door-to-door looking for guns.
I am calling for zero-tolerance if police see someone with a domestic violence conviction with a firearm. If they see them, they arrest them, and they confiscate the weapon, even if they aren’t actively engaged in some kind of risky behavior. Just having the gun itself is a crime, even if they were just holding it at their side.
Will this mean some “good guys” will lose their guns? Yes. However, equal application of the law is the only Constitutional way to apply the law.
Do we need to perhaps make it easier for a felon to go before a judge and get their gun rights restored if they’ve proven through the years to be rehabilitated? Perhaps. It’s something to talk to your legislators about in regards to changing laws.
Trust me...Brian Seitz, Brad Hudson, and Mike Moon love talking to their constituents about what matters to them.
Oh, and one more statistic before I run out of space. The Department of Justice says 41% of shootings where police officers died were connected to domestic violence calls. So stricter enforcement of the laws also helps protect our law enforcement officers.
What I’m asking for isn’t the cure-all. It’s a band-aid. However, right now, it’s something I think most of us can support, and it can help save lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.