This is the third in a series of stories written by Guy J. Howard about his time growing up in the Branson, Missouri area and his experiences as the son of the Walkin’ Preacher of the Ozarks, Guy Howard. It has been divided into two parts. This is part two.
The Branson Landscape
Branson had a population of about 3,000 souls. There were two main streets and they intersected in the middle of town as a four way stop. The four corners were occupied by the White River Restaurant, the hardware store, a bank (where Steve Miller painted a beautiful Mural) and Parnell’s Clothing Store. Just outside of Parnell’s was where Tom Keeler parked the City Police Car. Tom was our Police department.
From that intersection, the east – west road went down hill to the lakefront, passing the bowling alley, catholic church, railroad tracks, White River Hotel, Fisherman’s Roost, miniature golf course, Gooch’s Grocery, Allen’s Drive In (no drive up window but it was named “Drive In”), Sammy Lane Resort and Meadows house. From the same intersection, it went west passing a Western Auto, a restaurant, a jeweler, the dentist, (Old Doc Shaw, who never used novocaine: he drilled and ya hollered), five and dime store (still open every day) Steve’s Liquor Store, and came to the one and only traffic light in town which blinked red in four directions. Al Moldenhouer’s Mobile Station was on one corner of the blinking light intersection. The road continued west up a long hill with houses on both sides. At the top of the hill was the Assembly of God Church and about halfway up the hill was the Presbyterian Church. If you turned left in front of the Assembly of God Church, you would find Norman Edwards’ “Little Store” on the left. That’s where momma did most grocery shopping.
From the same intersection downtown, the street going north passed a few businesses; the Ice Plant, Binkley’s Chevrolet Dealership, the Wagon Wheel, the same railroad tracks again and on to Allendales and around to Sharp’s Motel, plus some others on Roark Creek.
Going south from the same intersection was where most of Branson’s retail businesses were located. The first place after Parnell’s on the corner was Alexander’s Drug store. There was a jewelry store across the street from the Reisch Shoe Store. One of the “spit and whittle clubs’’ held their meetings on the curb in front of the shoe store. I can close my eyes and see Ulysses Poor sitting on the curb wearing his always striped “Big Smith” bib overalls. He would be talking, spittin’, and whittlin’. He was a giant of a man and we called him “Poor Useless”. Not to his face, of course. Then there was the Peoples Bank, The Shack (greasy spoon) and Jim Owen’s sporting goods. Sporting goods meant fishing and some hunting. Down the street, there was a boutique before the word was ever invented. It was a clothing store called Man’s Land and was very popular with all the girls in town. After that was another restaurant, and the Owen Theater (aka. “The Show ‘’), another hardware store, a few assorted shops and the Christian Church (where we went), which pretty much finishes up that street. There were stores that I haven’t mentioned; some, because I forgot and others because they didn’t mean anything to me. One place I didn’t mention and didn’t forget to mention was another small counter sitting only restaurant. Behind the counter, there was about a two foot square sliding door that opened into the Pool Hall. I also have not mentioned either of the barber shops in town. I have been told that I didn’t get all the store locations quite accurate or complete but that’s okay; I got what I remember.
Around the periphery of the locations I have mentioned, there were all kinds of interesting things and places, like the railroad depot where passenger and freight trains both stopped. June Michel, who was in my sister’s class in school, was married to a guy named Grady who was for a time, the ticket agent at the Depot. He was a cool guy; always nice to us younger kids. My friends and I would steal flares from the little service cars the railroad had. Flares would burn under water so it was great fun to steal a bunch of them and throw them from the bridge at night. We thought we were really getting by with something.
There was the telephone company. Wilma worked there for quite awhile. She was a girl that came to live with us when she was 13 or 14 years of age. A Judge asked daddy if our family could help her because of problems with her family. She stayed with us until she was grown and out on her own. I loved her like another big sister. She could and did listen in on everyone in town’s conversations and then report on the good ones at home. I thought she reported on the good ones but considering that now, she probably reported on conversations that could be talked about in front of momma & daddy. She knew everybody’s business. Our phone number was 73. Often, I would have to ask some merchant if I could use their phone, ring up the operator (usually Wilma) and have her call momma and tell her that she forgot and left me in town again. Momma would take me to town with her and I would go off and play someplace and she would forget that I had been with her and go home without me. Was she trying to tell me something?
There was a lumberyard, a cheese factory where every farmer with more milk than their family needed would come into town to sell every morning, quite a few motels, a laundromat, and homes and churches up the hill. The grade school and the High School were on top of the hill to the west. To the east, there was the lake and on the other side of the lake there was a road which ran under a huge bluff which had a split in it. It was almost directly across from the boat docks. The road not only turned east and up the hill in the split in the bluff, but also continued along the lake. The hill where the bluff split was called “Seven Falls Hill”, and led to many farms and homes which were part of the Branson community.
There was a swimming beach where Suzy Allen operated a snack bar for her parents in the summer and where I spent as much time as possible. The Beach was under and to the north side of the bridge. The bridge crossed the lake, and on the side opposite Branson, a left turn would take you to “Seven Falls Hill”. A right turn on the east side of the lake would take you to Hollister, S of O (School of the Ozarks), “The White Elephant”, and so on. The White Elephant was an eating establishment where my sisters hung out with their friends. I have been there, but that’s about all I could say about the place. My friends and I didn’t hang out there.
This isn’t all there is about Branson but it’s all I have to tell right here.
Guy
