Being completely honest with you, my morning ritual has not changed much in years. I wake up and try to get off the bed without waking up the cat. I obtain some level of equilibrium and stumble toward the bathroom. Look at my reflection in the mirror. Wonder who the old man is looking back at me.
The last few weeks, however, the routine has changed and it wasn’t because I suddenly decided to add something insane like exercise to my morning schedule.
My morning routine has added checking to see if a friend is still alive.
A friend who is halfway around the world.
A friend who didn’t ask to be in her situation.
A friend who did nothing wrong at all.
A friend who just wants to live and enjoy her life.
A friend who is endangered by a megalomaniac.
Her name is Tetiana. She lives in Ukraine.
Here’s a picture of her at the New Safe Containment at the site of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. (Yes, people over 40, THAT Chernobyl.)
In 2016, I was working for a network and was assigned the story of the 30th anniversary of the Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster. Chernobyl, then a part of the USSR, is in Ukraine.
I decided to try something unusual and reach out to the branch of the Ukrainian government which handled nuclear materials and would thus be in charge of the disaster site. I expected to end up getting ignored and then be left to track down some college professor who would lay out what happened in some cold, factual manner which would be as informative as if I just read the Wikipedia page.
Instead, I get a message from a young woman named Tetiana. She worked in the press area of the Ukrainian State Scientific and Technical Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety, and said she would be happy to speak with me about the 30th anniversary of the accident.
Through the magic of the internet and Skype, I was able to connect with Tetiana and we had a very interesting conversation about the years since one of the world’s two worst nuclear accidents. As a science geek on top of being a journalist, it was a very satisfying experience to learn about what actually happened in the following three decades.
I was grateful to Tetiana for taking time out of her busy day to chat with me, because they didn’t get a lot of calls from American media outlets asking for interviews about Chernobyl.
We ended up becoming “Facebook friends” on the heels of the interview. I expected we’d be connected there for a few months and the one or the other would drop off because it’s not like we were actual friends in real life. Instead, something unusual happened; we learned about each other and discovered we had things in common, and it led to actual friendship.
One of the things I grew to envy about Tetiana were the beautiful places in Ukraine and eastern Europe she was able to visit. Like me, she loves to travel and experience the beauty of all we see around us. She’s posted photos of some of the most breathtaking scenery, the stunning architecture of some of the world’s oldest buildings, and even a few shots of my favorite photography subject, abandoned buildings and factories.
(Now, full disclosure, those abandoned buildings were in Pripyat, the city next to the Chernobyl nuclear reactor which had to be abandoned after the accident. Still, they ARE abandoned buildings...)
Home base for her? Kyiv. In fact, a few months ago she bought a home in what is the American equivalent of a suburb called Irpin on the western side of Kyiv.
She was so excited to have her new home for her family.
The house doesn’t exist anymore.
The Russians blew it up.
A day before the home she saved and struggled to obtain was destroyed, she and her family were able to pack up one medium sized suitcase style bag before they had to flee the approaching Russian army.
What you see in this photo posted to Facebook is all Tetiana was able to take before fleeing. All the clothes she would have to wear. A few photographs of her son growing up. The lock of hair from his first haircut. A few things which belonged to her grandmother.
Think about your home. If you had to leave everything behind except for what you could put into the photographed bag. Now imagine only having an hour to get it all together because someone is coming your direction who wants to kill you for no reason other than you are in their way.
The rest of Tetiana’s belongings are gone, buried in the remains of a building blown into rubble by a madman’s quest to recapture the power and land of a once-powerful nation.
It used to be when I’d see a post on Facebook from Tetiana, it was a pleasant surprise because it was always interesting, and many times brightened my day. I challenge you to look at the architectural intricacies of a 200 year old Italian villa or the peaks of the Carpathian Mountains and not feel something within you.
Now, she’s posting asking for help to get body armor for the men she knows who are literally in the line of fire every day attempting to protect their homeland. Asking for people to make donations to help bring food to the parts of the country where the Russians are starving the people.
She also lets us know by the fact she posts several times a day she’s alive and she’s doing all right. She still has a job, so she can feed her family, and she’s very thankful for it. (As am I.)
I’m looking forward to the day my morning routine no longer includes opening the Facebook app on my phone and checking when Tetiana’s last update came in so I know she’s still alive. When her posts are back to sharing the beauty of an ocean coastline or her covered in a neon powder from another fundraising “Color Run.”
Hopefully, when Putin’s lust for power and control has been ended, there will still be a beautiful nation to be the backdrop for her photos.
