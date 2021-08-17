I don’t know who they were talking about, but a local entertainer was the subject of conversation between two individuals enjoying a smoke outside of a theater on 76 Country Boulevard.
“Man, he’s not famous, he’s Branson famous,” the man said to his companion.
“Still famous,” his companion said.
“Naw,” the first man said. “If he was any good, he’d be in California.”
I’ll admit to eavesdropping on them to see if I could hear who the subject was of their Marlboro enhanced debate, but they never dropped the name. Still, it made me think of the times I’ve heard other people dismiss Branson entertainers or others of this area using the city’s name as an adjective somehow implied they weren’t as good as other parts of the country.
We in the Midwest are used to being dissed by those on the coasts. ‘Flyover country’ is often thought of as somehow less intelligent, less tolerant, too dependent on faith, etc. I don’t need to run down the entire list of mocking which comes from those who think being within a few hours drive of the Atlantic or Pacific Oceans somehow makes you a better person. The impression is unless you’re “coastal famous,” you’re not really famous.
The thing is, their views are complete and total garbage, yet somehow, we allow those fallacies to continue unchallenged in our national discourse.
I’m challenging one today: the idea of “Branson famous” being somehow less.
I actually think in the grand scheme of life, “Branson famous” can be better than someone who makes it in New York or Los Angeles.
Let me tell you a story about learning “coastal famous” isn’t “all that.”
When I started out in my career, I wanted to be on national radio. I was a young teen in the days when Rush Limbaugh started his national show and made waves. Howard Stern was in New York angering America’s parents and drawing millions of listeners. Paul Harvey was America’s grandpa, providing wise words and talking truth every weekday at noon eastern time, and then giving us “The Rest of the Story” around five o’clock every afternoon.
I wasn’t even a Christian at the time, but I would still tell God what I wanted more than anything else was to be on national radio, with my voice being heard by millions. In other words, the “coastal famous” some people think is the standard for success.
It took 30 years, but God finally delivered the dream to me. I was the anchor on a national radio news network, at one point heard on 550 radio stations across the nation. We had millions of people every day listening to our voices. We were interviewing presidents of not only the United States, but many other nations. It wouldn’t be uncommon to answer the phone in the newsroom and have the Israeli ambassador (or someone of equivalent status) on the other end of the line.
This was “coastal famous.” This was the level of attention the guy outside of the theater Friday night would think was “it.”
You know what I discovered? Being “coastal famous” brings you a lot of nothing most of the time.
Sure, you get to experience things many other people don’t get to do, and I am very thankful God provided me the chance to experience those things. Still, at the end of the day, anyone who wants to make a difference in this world, a difference in someone else’s life, is going to look back and see what kind of difference they made in those lives.
When you’re on the level in the field I was in, everyone was just yelling at each other. Every issue turned into what you see now when people are discussing masks: a lot of people entrenched in their positions who don’t want to listen to anyone else and get angry if you don’t just agree with them.
No matter how much we would work to make sure we were providing the information of news items without bias, everyone would scream we were just some biased news outlet (interestingly, on both sides at once) and dismiss the product we worked for long hours to produce.
I realized no matter what we did, we really didn’t make much of a difference in people’s lives.
You also had the stress put on families and friends at this level. You’re gone a lot, always on call, and many times you had to put the job ahead of other things if you wanted to “succeed.” You had to miss little league games, or dance recitals, or anniversary dinners for the sake of the work.
After leaving the network, I returned to working on the local level, and that’s when I realized what someone would downplay as “Branson famous” was actually the better way to live.
First off, working at a newspaper like the Branson Tri-Lakes News, holding local officials accountable and getting information out to the public about how they can actually make a difference in their community, is a more significant use of the skills learned than feeding the national echo chamber.
I would assume for an entertainer, it would be like being able to set your performance schedule (when you reach the Branson Famous level like Clay Cooper), being able to play the songs you want to play rather than what you feel you “have” to play, being able to perform with friends so you enjoy every night on stage, and feeling the joy from an audience you can walk out into and interact without security surrounding you.
Secondly, it’s easier to put family first when you’re working in a place like the Ozarks. Sure, you can put family last and focus only on work here, but here you can find more employers who know the value of family and will work with you to keep a priority on family. And let’s face it, family is what a lot of our Branson entertainment experiences are all about. (Just look at the number of family names on show marquees.)
Third, it’s easier to be “famous” on the Branson level versus national level. For example, it would be a lot easier for Jessica Dutton to go enjoy a nice spaghetti dinner at Florentina’s or Dominic Haygood to get a reuben at Vasken’s Deli without having paparazzi following them around or a lot of people coming to ask for autographs to the point they couldn’t eat.
If you were “coastal famous”? Well, there’s a reason TMZ makes multi-millions of dollars in profit every year. Can you imagine not being able to go to the store to buy a box of cold medicine without a few hundreds websites running stories asking if you really have a cold or if you’re secretly hiding a COVID diagnosis? Or if you really didn’t buy cold medicine, but snuck out a pregnancy test, because you’re secretly carrying Kid Rock’s baby?
When you take everything together, “coastal famous” means unending pressure, putting family and friends last in a quest for glory, being followed into the bathroom by a guy with a camera, unending interruptions during anything you do in public, and polarized responses across social media to everything you do.
“Branson famous” means you get to use your talents to entertain tens of thousands of people a year, bring joy to people from all over the country, be able to spend time with your loved ones, be surrounded by beautiful country with many things you can do to enjoy nature, and most of all…be happy.
Sure, you may not end up with your name on the roll of Grammy award winners.
You might end up with your name being mentioned as someone who “got life right.”
I think Branson Famous is really the way to go.
