(Editor’s Note: This is the fourth and final in a series of columns from Branson Tri-Lakes News reporters writing as if they were delivering a commencement speech to the Class of 2023, so the format of the columns may look a little different than normal.)
Good evening class of 2023.
I look out at you and I see these bright faces and I’m old, so I see a bunch of kids but kids who are embarking on their life in adulthood. Young adults growing up and striking out on their own. At this time you will be making decisions that you’ve never had to make before. Picking and choosing your future. It’s such a daunting task, right?
Picking your future, deciding what you want to do for the rest of your life when you’re 17, 18 and 19 years old. It can seem overwhelming, it can seem stressful.
I have a really good friend and colleague who, all over his office, has the saying ‘Don’t grow up. It’s a trap.’ And it is, but it’s a trap that we can’t escape. It’s a trap that we must fall into but there are things that you can do in your life, to be happy in the trap of adulthood. Being successful is one thing but being happy is the most important thing.
It’s great if you know what you want to do, and you’re good at it and you have a great direction for your life at such an early age. If you are lucky enough, having a plan with your passion and your known purpose…that is a great thing. Whether it is going right out of high school into college, trade school or into the workplace, to have a clear planned path can be good for you.
I wasn’t like that. I did not have a clear path. I became a mom at 18 and my life was built around, making sure my children had everything they needed to make them happy. I wanted to give them the freedom and the support to do what they wanted to do. For them to be happy human beings and doing so I gave myself a purpose.
Is it the purpose of my whole life? No, not necessarily.
Did it fulfill me completely? No, not really. But it was a purpose in my life.
I’m telling you tonight that well laid plans are great. And if you have them that’s amazing. And if you succeed in them even more amazing. But don’t get stuck on the well laid plans. If something doesn’t happen correctly, doesn’t happen the way you wanted it to, don’t think that’s the end of your journey to what makes you happy.
Even in the messiness of the world, of the trap, find your bliss. Find joy in moments every day that you can take and make your own and be happy with.
Some of you will go to college and some of you will succeed in college and some of you will find that college is not for you. Guess what? That’s okay.
Some of you will go to trade school because you want to jumpstart into a career that doesn’t take four years in college to get into. That’s okay.
Some of you will decide to just start going to work. You might know what you want to do. You might not, you might just be like I just need to make some money. That’s okay too.
Some of you will change your paths several times in life. I did and guess what that is okay.
You have spent the last, you know, 13 years in an educational institution. Learning to be independent and think for yourself. I ask that you take that lesson, the lesson of independence and thinking for yourself to make moments of bliss.
Remember in the journeys and the experiences of the trap, you have to find some happiness in the life you have. It might not always be easy. It might not always work out the way you want it. There will be tough days no matter which path you choose and no matter how successful you are in the chosen path. Everyone has days where they feel like they’re not doing well. And that’s okay. That’s expected but even on those days take a moment and find some bliss. Find some happiness!
If your bliss isn’t what you do for a living, that’s okay. Let it be what you do for a hobby. Find things to make you happy. It’s never too late to embrace what you’re good at and to enjoy life. It’s not always easy and it’s not always achievable to be happy with career and work. That’s okay. But I challenge you to think independently, to be brave enough to be true to yourself no matter what the world throws at you, and to find your bliss!
I look out onto your faces and I see future artists, writers, doctors, lawyers, engineers, parents, and every role in between. I also see a group of young adults making their way out of childhood to forge their way into their own futures. My hope for you is every day you forge your way to find a little bliss.
So congratulations, class of 2023.
