In the darkened apartment somewhere in Hollister, all you can hear is the sound of the fridge humming.
The clock shows 11:59 p.m.
A floorboard outside the bedroom of a young man named Dale creaks. The light of an iPhone screen illuminates the hallway and reminds the person holding it they dropped a sock when taking laundry back to their bedroom earlier that day.
The clock shows midnight.
The sock is silently cursed.
Then...silence. Anticipation. A light snore from the bedroom of the young man named Dale.
The clock turns to 12:01 a.m.
Into Dale’s bedroom bursts an old dude with an iPhone which starts to play the classic “Be Kind To Your Web Footed Friends” as loudly as an iPhone can play this all-world classic tune.
“HAPPY BIRTHDAY!” comes the yell from the old man.
Dale finally awakens enough from his deep sleep to know what’s going on.
“Dang it, Dad,” he said before throwing the pillow over his head and attempting to ignore the sudden flood of birthday wishes.
And with that, a smiling dad walks out of the bedroom, knowing it was Mission Accomplished.
I’m writing this column about nine hours after my birthday greeting for my boy. Every year we’ve been in the same location when the clock turns over into his birthday, he’s been given this birthday greeting.
You would think by now he would prepare for it, but either he always forgets or secretly he likes it.
Unfortunately, I can’t take credit for the idea of waking up a child in the Wert family right after the stroke of midnight.
That idea was all my mom.
After I left home back in 1994 to pursue what I thought was my life’s destiny, mom started a tradition which I really didn’t realize was a tradition until many years later. She would call me right after midnight and either wish me a happy birthday in person, or if I wasn’t home, she’d put it on the answering machine. She wanted to be the first person to wish her son a happy birthday.
And it wasn’t she would call at 12:01 a.m. eastern time because it meant she could go to bed. If I was in New Mexico, for example, she would wait until 2:01 a.m. eastern time because it meant with the time change it was 12:01 a.m. where I was living.
Those little things mattered to mom.
Of course, all this action did was just remind me how much I meant to her, and how much she wished she could be there with me on my special day. Even though she and dad would send me boxes with gifts in them which would arrive early and I promise I never opened early, that moment on the actual birthday was a special connection.
And I started doing it with my sons without even realizing it, because I knew what it meant to mom and me.
After The Awakening of Dale 2023, I went back into my room, put a record by The Interrupters on the turntable, and started to get ready for bed thinking about Mom and Dad, and how much I would trade just about anything for the chance to talk to them one more time.
And then my mind took a turn I didn’t expect.
Earlier in the day, I had been driving at a roundabout in the city of Branson. Let’s just say there was a driver in said roundabout who apparently did not know the proper way to drive in said roundabout.
She not only cut me off once, but twice: once just before we entered the roundabout (likely thinking she had to be in the right lane, and when she realized she didn’t, she just went back to the left lane.) The second time when I was turning right to exit the roundabout, she cut over into my lane in front of me.
“Yeah, honey, just go ahead,” I said out loud without thinking about it.
Then a memory came flooding back.
Not because it wasn’t politically correct and I really cared about political correctness so I had to flog myself with a copy of a Greta Thunberg book printed on recycled toilet paper, but because the phrase was one I heard for decades.
From my dad.
It didn’t matter the kind of incident in the car, whether someone cut him off, or passed him at high speed in a low speed limit zone, or they’d back up and bump his car in the parking lot and then drive off, it was always the same thing.
“Yeah, honey, you just go ahead,” Dad would say.
(And for the record, if the driver was male, many times their descriptor was something I can’t print in a family newspaper.)
As I sat there smiling, thinking about Dad, my mind opened the floodgates to many other little things I say or do which come directly from mom and dad through the years.
I honestly had never stopped to think about how often the way I respond to a situation mirrors the way my parents would respond to a similar situation.
It made me think a little today about those reactions and the few I’m not really crazy I make...and if I’m passing them down to my boys as they observe me throughout the day. It’s not where I’m condemning my folks or anything of this nature, it’s more of a “I think I know a better way” kind of situation.
One which I hope would make me a better person, and in the end, if they’re paying attention, could make my sons better people.
But for now, I’m thankful for Mom and Dad. I’m thankful I can see the ways they helped me become the man I am today, and when those moments pop up where I mirror them, I’m going to smile and enjoy the memory of the love of parents.
