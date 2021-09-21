Hey there! It’s been a while since you’ve seen one of my stories in the paper.
Over the past month, I have come to a hard decision of leaving Branson Tri-Lakes News.
Most people didn’t know this about me until recently, but I have struggled with my mental health for several years now, including a lot of anxiety and depression. While I was at College of the Ozarks, I was so busy that I chose to ignore my mental health.
My plan of pushing away my struggles and ignoring what I was going through didn’t work quite as I had expected, and this past year has been hard.
A couple of months ago, I decided I needed to change things, and since then I’ve been working hard to mend my mental health. I re-dedicated my life to Christ in March, was baptized in July, started going to therapy for the first time, and have been finding ways to practice self-care.
It’s definitely not been easy, and I’m still not where I dream of being. It’s not easy for me to talk about my struggles either, so this is very vulnerable for me.
As a part of my journey to getting healthier, I have decided to pursue a less time-consuming career path for the time-being. As a caffeine lover, I’ll be making coffee for the foreseeable future, and growing my personal photography business.
Taking a step away from journalism was easily one of the hardest decisions I have had to make in the past year, and some days I still wonder if I made the right decision.
But then I look at the progress I have already made over just a few short months, and I know that I’m doing the right thing. I’m leaning on God and I’m listening to my body for the first time in a long time.
I’m not leaving journalism forever, I still have a passion for this field and for shining light in such a dark time for our world, so for now this is just a ‘see you later’ to this time in my life.
Thank you to those of you who have supported and read my pieces from the beginning.
Thank you to those of you who have supported me in my decision to pursue a healthier lifestyle.
Thank you to my coworkers and my boss, Mandy, for so patiently and lovingly, listening and encouraging me in the process. Thank you for the laughs and many, many memories we have shared over my time at the paper. I couldn’t have learned as much or accomplished as much, in both my career and in my personal life, in the past months if it weren’t for you guys.
