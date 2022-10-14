The United Nations is not running the Branson city government and the United Nations is not going to take over the Branson city government.
Yet at every Branson Board of Aldermen meeting, the public is subjected to speakers making baseless claims like the United Nations is going to start issuing fines on the city of Branson if they don’t like something city staff would do.
It’s time Mayor Larry Milton and the Board of Aldermen stop placating those who abuse the public comment time of meetings with conspiracy theories or other items which have nothing to do with the business of the city.
Milton has routinely said during meetings the comments from the public should be about the city business of Branson or things the Board of Aldermen can take action upon, yet a handful of people signing up for public comment at every meeting bring up subjects which have nothing to do with Branson in open defiance of the Mayor.
These people who ignore the Mayor’s instructions derail the city’s business meetings and can add an hour or more to the time of the meeting while contributing nothing of value to the point of the meeting: the operations and policies of the city of Branson or items which have direct practical impact on the citizens of Branson.
At the Oct. 11 meeting, Alderman Marshall Howden moved to take the public comment time to the end of the meeting because he was tired of seeing people disrespect the mayor and call him “the bad guy” for insisting people follow the mayor’s order to keep subjects related directly to the city of Branson. The motion failed, but it led to the discussion about the delays to meetings and the disruptions caused by those who pursue the irrelevant topics.
Immediately “First Amendment” became a talking point, but the First Amendment isn’t a blank check to say anything you want any time and force people to listen. Federal courts have ruled a government body has the right to put reasonable restrictions on public comment times.
For example, the 9th Circuit ruled in White v. City of Norwalk “a speaker may disrupt a Council meeting by speaking too long, by being unduly repetitious, or by extending discussion of irrelevancies. The meeting is disrupted because the Council is prevented from accomplishing its business in a reasonably efficient manner. Indeed, such conduct may interfere with the rights of other speakers.”
The 4th Circuit ruled in Steinberg v. Chesterfield County Planning Commission a meeting is a “limited public forum” and ruled irrelevance can be a reason for cutting off speakers: “Officials presiding over such meetings must have discretion . . . to cut off speech which they reasonably perceive to be, or imminently to threaten, a disruption of the orderly and fair progress of the discussion, whether by virtue of its irrelevance, its duration, or its very tone and manner.”
There is absolutely zero question: citizens being able to speak to their elected officials is a vital part of our representative republic, and when someone has a matter which truly involves the city of Branson in some way they should be able to bring it to the attention of the city. Public comment should be a time for someone who needs public works to check a low water crossing in their neighborhood to ask the board to direct staff in this way. It’s a time where someone who wants to see the City of Branson declare “CJ Newsom Appreciation Day” as the next city day to honor a local entertainer can make the suggestion. It’s a time where someone who wants the city to consider raising pay for police officers to make that suggestion and outline why they think it’s financially prudent. It’s a time for a city taxpayer to question why the city is paying certain fees each year to another governmental entity or private business.
It’s not a time to demand the city tell the Army they can’t force troops to get a COVID-19 vaccine or any other item where the city government can do absolutely nothing, and would have absolutely no impact at all on the Army’s decision making process.
If someone wants to espouse those topics, there is ample opportunity in Branson for them to do it. They can host an event at a venue in town and make postings on social media for people to show up and hear what they have to say. They can even invite the mayor or aldermen to attend their event if they so wish. I’m sure Milton and the aldermen would wholeheartedly endorse someone holding a forum on their own inside the city for items which matter to them but do not have a direct impact on the city of Branson’s operations. Those forums would be the time and place for these ideas that don’t fit a meeting on the city’s business.
So we call on Mayor Milton and the Aldermen to enforce their rules regarding public comment, and in doing so show respect to the city staff required to attend meetings and the members of the public who are there to invest their time and effort for the advancement of the city of Branson in viable and possible ways as part of a business meeting.
