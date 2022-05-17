A night with the Taney County Sheriff’s Office showed a department with deputies who are dedicated to their community; who strive to keep the community safe; and who also know the importance of keeping a spare uniform in the office.
I was given the opportunity to ride along with the Taney County Sheriff’s Office the evening of Wednesday, May 11, to see the deputies on the job and to see the challenges they face in keeping county residents safe.
The night’s activities brought a few key points to my mind regarding the deputies and the way they serve the community.
First, they really focus on communication and finding practical solutions to situations rather than just arresting everyone involved in a call.
In one incident, the deputies found themselves dealing with a family dispute, which initial reports said involved a firearm.
The deputies who arrived on the scene were able to deescalate the situation and get the parties separated from each other. Instead of immediately arresting the participants, the deputies took the time to get the stories of all involved and found the situation to be a misunderstanding about a housing situation.
The people who did not own the home but were staying there agreed to leave the house, which was the desire of the homeowner, who was the person with the firearm. As this was his own dwelling, he wasn’t in any violation of the law in having a firearm on him, so there was no cause to arrest him for legally having a gun.
The deputies’ communication skills were highlighted there but it was a constant throughout the night; they didn’t come upon a situation where talking to those involved didn’t calm down an incident or provide a workable solution.
“Many times a situation can be resolved by just talking to the people involved about what is going on,” Sgt. Gene Piveral told me. “Emotions can get out of hand and you need an impartial person there to bring people back together.”
The second thing I took away from the ride along was just a reminder any situation where law enforcement is called could be the last for an officer or deputy. This came during a call for “suspicious activity” in a home which the owner claimed had not been occupied “in about two years.” The owner claimed there was no electricity or water to the house, but a neighbor reported seeing a light in the home.
We arrived with a second deputy on the scene, which was a secondary residential area near Forsyth. (This means it was in a neighborhood but off what is essentially an alleyway rather than major roadway.) There were homes which were occupied with lights on, but the building in question was dark and the spaces around the right side and back were pitch black.
Sgt. Piveral and the other deputy approached the home with flashlights, but also with weapons drawn. I could see the two deputies moving through the home when their flashlight beams could be seen through windows as they cleared the space. (It was heavily suggested to me I stay in the truck until they cleared the house, and I took their advice.)
After they cleared the house, they reported discovering there was someone squatting there, but the person had fled the location. (Apparently this person had even run an electrical cord from a neighboring property into the house so they had power.)
I noticed the darkness on the side of the building, and you’ll have to take my word for it when I say you couldn’t see anything. If someone had wanted to harm these men, they could have easily just turned the corner as the deputies approached and it would have been an easy ambush. Thank God this didn’t happen, but it wasn’t hard to see it could have happened, and when you realize many of the calls have a deputy responding alone? It makes you more concerned for our men and women of law enforcement.
Taney County, Missouri is 652 square miles. The night of my ride along, because of illness to a few deputies, there were four deputies out on patrol. One call required backup, and we had to drive from the area near the Branson High School complex to Taneyville. Well over 20 minutes in transit, even with the deputy driving above the speed limit. You can only go so fast on those twisting, turning roads.
If a deputy was under fire or assault, those 20 minutes could seem like hours.
Yet the staff of the Taney County Sheriff’s Office do this every single night.
Third, the deputies have the patience of Job, because they stay calm and react dispassionately even in situations where the ordinary person would justifiably fly off the handle.
One call came in regarding a domestic situation where a deputy responded to assist a community’s police. During this call, an inebriated and agitated person….well…um…relieved themselves on the deputy.
The deputy’s response? Quickly work with the local officer to get the person in handcuffs and place them in a cruiser. No taser, no punches, no real act of violence. The average person, if they were faced with such a liquid assault, would respond in some kind of physical and likely violent way, and most of us wouldn’t condemn them for it. However, an officer knows everything they do is under the microscope, and this would be no exception.
And I and others did not chuckle a bit when the deputy in question informed Sgt. Piveral of the moist incident and asked if he could go back to the station to change into a spare uniform. I promise. No one quietly uttered the phrase “there’s a body cam clip for the Christmas party.”
(A side note before someone takes the last line too seriously, it was a joke. The deputies take the body footage seriously, and are very thankful to have this tool at their disposal.)
Mentioning body cameras gives me an excuse to throw into this piece an issue discussed by the deputies during the ride along. Anyone who downloads video from the internet knows how long it can take and how big the files are on your computer. I heard a few of the deputies talking about downloading the big files and how it slows down their computers as they’re typing up their reports at the end of the day, since they’re done on the same machine.
One deputy said during the discussion perhaps a computer, which was dedicated to just downloading each night’s body cam footage, could take the strain off the computers used for reports, and speed up the paperwork process for deputies. However, currently the department does not have such a computer.
While there’s much more I could share about what I saw, I’ll end with this: the deputies genuinely enjoy working with each other, enjoy serving the community, and have immense respect for Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels. Even when they were discussing a challenge on a call, or an injury suffered in training, or something which would make many of us complain about our job, they would call them a minor inconvenience compared to the honor of serving the community.
Overall, it was a great experience to see these men and women serving our community with a commitment to safety and security for all residents.
