An era has come to an end in downtown Branson, with a decades-old business shutting its doors to the public after 40 years.
Cadwell’s Flea Market, located at 114 East Main Street, changed its sign on the door from “open” to “closed” one last time at the end of the day, Sunday, April 30. While Cadwell’s has shut its doors, co-owners Beth and Kenny Burgess have plenty of work to keep them busy in the foreseeable future. The two are currently in the process of preparing to turn the building over to the new owners, who will convert the building into a Full Throttle location owned by Michael Ballard and described by some as a “boutique distillery.” The couple will have the building emptied out by the end of May. The Burgess’ also own the Main Street Flea Market, located just up the sidewalk from Cadwell’s, which will continue to operate.
Beth Burgess’ dad purchased the building in 1982 from Floyd Cardin. Early on, the plan was to rent the space out to a music show, which didn’t work out. A visit to a flea market in Arkansas would inspire the idea for Cadwell’s Downtown Flea Market, which became the first one of its kind in Branson.
“We had been to a flea market in Springdale, Arkansas, and my dad had a lot of rental properties here,” Burgess said. “He was like, ‘Oh, they rent these little spaces. That seems like a good idea. I think we should try that.’ He goes, ‘You figure it out, and we’ll do it’. My dad had a million things going.”
Initially, Burgess worked at Cadwell’s part time while working another regular job.
“I was working at Ace Hardware. Right off the bat, I worked on the weekends (at the flea market) and we had an older lady, but she didn’t stay very long. I ended up quitting my job (at Ace Hardware) to just come do this full time.”
Burgess said her dad decided how much the rent was going to be for the booths based on what he paid for the building. In the first year of business, Cadwell’s had one row of booths, leaving the rest of the store completely open.
“I’ve told people that I had a little Datsun 240z and in the morning I would come down, open the garage door and pull my car in and just park right there,” Burgess said. “He (Burgess’ dad) ran into the guy that had Ozark Mountain Potato Chips and they moved down here and did that, until my dad and him kind of got into an argument and he moved. We took that side and did the whole thing. And from there, it’s just been constant chaos,” Burgess continued, laughing.
Kenny met Beth when his mom and dad moved to Branson from Louisiana in 1983. His parents rented a booth at Cadwell’s and were very early renters. Kenny dropped out of college and relocated to Branson to help them. Some years later, Kenny’s parents opened the Depot, located where Plum Bazaar is, which served as a sports card and hobby store.
Beth Burgess said running the flea market has long been about more than the things which take up space in the building.
“This business, it’s not about junk, but people,” Burgess said. “We have 65 booths here. Each one was a person. And so that’s what our whole life has been built on; all the relationships with all the different people. We’ve met a lot of great customers too. It’s like we started out in the junk, but then before you know it, it’s like you’ve got a whole family, because there’s so many people involved.”
Burgess said it seemed like the right time to sell the property for a number of reasons, although it’s admittedly bitter-sweet.
“We’re nearing retirement, you know, and we’re just tired. Part of it has to do with the condition of the building,” Burgess said. “It was getting to the point I couldn’t get any help because nobody wanted to work down here. It’s hot in the summertime and the estimate to put heat and air in was $100,000. There’s no ground outside to set the units we’d have steel on top of the building to set them would have taken like six units that cost $10,000 a piece, we’d have to have all that ducting and new wiring.”
The couple hopes the building will see some necessary repairs under new ownership, while maintaining its character.
The building had previously served the downtown Branson area in other ways; one such way was as a bowling alley. Another, according to Beth Burgess, was as the original location of the Reish shoe store.
“Joe Reish said his mom and dad had the shoe store in here. That was before the dam was built,” Burgess said. “It flooded, and water came halfway up on the walls, and I guess it must have got his mom and dad’s stuff and they said, ‘That’s enough; We’re not going to put up with that anymore.’ So that’s when they went up on the next street and built those buildings up there and got out of this. That’s what Joe told me.”
While it’s sad to see the end of an era, sometimes change is necessary. As a song once said, “Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end.”
Thank you, Beth and Kenny, for being good stewards of the building which has held Cadwell’s Flea Market for 40 years, and for the wonderful conversations about our town and lakefront. Good luck and best of wishes.
